A Morristown woman faces a slew of charges related to distributing narcotics after police raided a Brooklyn Street home on Monday, Dec. 14.
Allie Duda, 33, has been accused of three counts of selling crack cocaine and two counts of selling heroin, according to Morristown Police.
Duda was arrested and charged after police raided a residence at 121 Brooklyn St., on the afternoon of Dec. 14.
According to police, officers from the Morristown Police Department, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and Stowe Police Department executed a search warrant at that location as part of an ongoing investigation into drug activity in the area.
After her arrest, Duda was released and cited to appear in Lamoille Superior Court on Wednesday, March 24.
