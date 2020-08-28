Two men are in police custody — one accused of attempted first-degree murder — after a shooting in Morristown on Thursday morning, Aug. 27.
According to the Morristown Police Department no one was injured when two bullets struck a parked vehicle with four people inside.
Brandon Emmons, 25, of Hyde Park, and Shaka Africa, 30, of Northfield, were both picked up by police later in the day Thursday after allegedly shooting the two rounds at the vehicle just after the driver had pulled into a driveway at 1936 Elmore Street at 5:23 a.m., police said.
The driver and one passenger in the vehicle were adults; there were also two children in the vehicle.
Emmons has been accused by police of attempted first-degree murder along with reckless endangerment and child cruelty. He was held for lack of $15,000 bail and was due in court in St. Johnsbury today, Aug. 28.
Africa was held for furlough violation and other charges are pending.
According to police one of the adults in the car went to the Morristown Police Department to report the shooting just after it happened. Both shots fired struck the vehicle, but no one inside was hit.
Morristown officers responded to investigate the incident along with members of the Stowe Police Department and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department. Representatives from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also helped.
The adult victim who reported the shooting identified Emmons as one of the shooters, police said. Africa was later identified as the second shooter.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing — anyone with any information should call the Morristown Police Department at 888-4211.
