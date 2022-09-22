Total reported incidents: 99
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 8
Fingerprints: 11
Agency assists: 7
Sept. 9 at 7:26 a.m., someone allegedly stabbed a traffic sign near the First Congregational Church.
Sept. 9 at 7:39 a.m., a man walking by the post office carrying a pellet gun seemed suspicious to a passerby.
Sept. 9 at 8:51 a.m., 8:51 a.m., a Winter Street resident said someone kicked in her mailbox.
Sept. 9:16 a.m., a different Winter Street resident living a few houses away also reported a busted mailbox, although here the perpetrator had also scrawled a vulgar word onto a nearby vehicle. Police are investigating the vandalism.
Sept. 9 at 9:56 a.m., a person brought a dog she found to the police department, and police brought it to the kennel, which got it back to the owner.
Sept. 9 at 2:56 p.m., a no-trespass order was issued to a person not welcome at the Sunset Motor Inn.
Sept. 9 at 5:37 p.m., summoned by a noise complaint to a home on Maple Street, police found a man playing music loudly while unloading firewood.
Sept. 10 at 2:07 p.m., a hypodermic needle was found at the north-side Maplefields, and police got rid of it.
Sept. 10 at 3:44 p.m., a tote containing a man’s military gear fell off the back of the man’s truck while going through the roundabout.
Sept. 10 at 4:55 p.m., after responding to a disturbance on Randolph Road, police arrested a juvenile for domestic assault and unlawful mischief.
Sept. 10 at 6:54 p.m., a person on Randolph Road reported a white GMC truck drove by dangerously close, but it was called in 30 minutes after.
Sept. 10 at 7:03 p.m., police helped a man having a bad day get in touch with mental health professionals.
Sept. 10 at 8:07 p.m., after checking on a report of a loud row on Moren Loop, police came upon a woman walking along the road and gave her a ride home. It’s not clear if she was part of the scene.
Sept. 11 at 9:35 a.m., James Russell, 38, no address given, was arrested for unlawful trespass, after a cop walking the beat saw Russell on village owned property on Creamery Street.
Sept. 11 at 1:03 p.m., no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the bypass and Stafford Avenue.
Sept. 11 at 4:01 p.m., Sherilynn Cote, 41, no address given, was arrested on an active warrant.
Sept. 12 at 5:15 p.m., someone drove into a gas pump at the north-side Maplefields, prompting police to clear some room so fire crews could clean up any spills.
Sept. 12 at 7:29 p.m., police checked on a car with its hazard lights blinking on Route 100, and the driver said she had left a book on the roof and was searching for it.
Sept. 12 at 8:18 p.m., someone broke into DeNoia’s dry cleaning after hours and tried to get money out of the change machine. Police are investigating.
Sept. 13 at 1:51 p.m., police put out a radar speed cart on Cochran Road.
Sept. 13 at 4:44 p.m., police mediated a child custody dispute.
Sept. 13 at 4:44 p.m., after attempting to serve a no-trespass order, police learned the would-be recipient was in jail, so they asked the correctional facility folks to issue the order.
Sept. 14 at 2:49 a.m., Jaiden Govea, 20, of Morristown, was arrested for domestic assault, after police responded to an incident on Bridge Street.
Sept. 14 at 7:10 a.m., a motorcyclist wearing a blue jacket allegedly passed a stopped school bus on Route 100, headed toward Stowe.
Sept. 14 at 11:32 a.m., police are investigating a fight in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
Sept. 14 at 4:56 p.m., police are investigating alleged threats made over the internet.
Sept. 15 at 7:39 a.m., a Peoples Academy student reported his pickup truck getting keyed in the school parking lot.
Sept. 15 at 8:15 a.m., an elderly woman was having problems with her fire alarm, so police changed the batteries for her.
Sept. 15 at 1:52 p.m., a tow truck driver who had been hauling one vehicle dropped it on the side of far-flung Carpentier Farm Road, prioritizing another tow job, and two different people managed to report the left-behind car as a crash site before the tow truck driver could get back to it.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
