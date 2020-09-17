Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 102
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 2
Traffic warnings: 15
Alarms: 4
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 1
Traffic detail: 2
Sept. 4 at 2:47 a.m., Jacob Sullivan, 30, of Johnson, was accused by police of violating an abuse prevention order after officers looked into an incident in Morristown.
Sept. 4 at 3:52 p.m., police provided aid when a tractor-trailer truck needed helping backing out onto Brooklyn Street.
Sept. 4 at 5:26 p.m., an intoxicated individual agreed to leave the Charlmont restaurant when police arrived.
Sept. 4 at 8:21 p.m., police asked the people parked on B Street to move along; they agreed to do so.
Sept. 4 at 10:08 p.m., police responded to McDonald’s, where a woman was thought to have overdosed in the bathroom. Officers administered two doses of Narcan to revive the woman before she was transported to Copley Hospital by Morristown Emergency Medical Services.
Sept. 5 at 1:53 a.m., 3rd Street residents reported seeing a suspicious-seeming man outside their home on their security cameras. Police discovered it was just the neighbor.
Sept. 5 at 8:31 a.m., an officer witnessed two men in the midst of a verbal fight on Brooklyn Street. They agreed to separate.
Sept. 5 at 10:21 a.m., a man reported that a Nintendo Switch was stolen from his vehicle while he was at Hannaford. He parked outside the area covered by the store’s surveillance cameras though, so police don’t have any leads.
Sept. 5 at 11:57 a.m., a woman called police to report that her ex-boyfriend was visiting one of his other ex-girlfriends, possibly violating a court order.
Sept. 5 at 2:34 p.m., Montpelier police asked Morristown officers to look for a phone — it’s either missing or stolen — that had been pinged on Upper Main Street.
Sept. 5 at 3:37 p.m., a woman wanted police to know her ex-boyfriend was threatening her. Later that afternoon, officers headed to Johnson to help Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies deal with a dispute between the former couple.
Sept. 5 at 6:14 p.m., an East High Street resident told police her black lab was missing.
Sept. 6 at 7:24 a.m., police helped sheriff’s deputies locate a speeder who has eventually stopped at McDonald’s.
Sept. 6 at 7:42 a.m., a man was allegedly threatening the mother of an ex-girlfriend.
Sept. 6 at 12:07 p.m., police continue to receive complaints about an elderly man who drives around town, very slowly, in an older gray Toyota Camry. The man, who police say nearly lost his license but has been able to retain it, was spotted moseying along Lower Main Street this time around. No action taken.
Sept. 6 at 1:33 p.m., staff at the Maplefields on Route 15 reported a man in the store who was violating a no-trespassing order. Police discovered the order had expired, but a new one was issued three days later.
Sept. 6 at 1:34 p.m., someone defaced a brick building in Cadys Falls with racist graffiti. The message left on the building, “1488,” is a code used to refer to the racist ideologies of Neo-Nazism and white supremacy.
Sept. 6 at 2:38 p.m., a Union Street resident told police her neighbors were harassing her. They asked her to let them know if it happens again when it is actually happening, not much later.
Sept. 6 at 5:14 p.m., the drivers of a dozen or so vehicles were parked in the Big Lots parking lot, revving their engines and blowing donuts. Police stopped several of them, but weren’t able to catch those responsible for the most over-the-top actions.
Sept. 6 at 6:43 p.m., someone living near the intersection of Stancliff Road and Route 100 reported that the neighbors looked to be preparing to set off fireworks, which typically scare her horses.
Sept. 6 at 11:37 p.m., a man screaming near Route 100 was taken to detox.
Sept. 7 at 7:47 p.m., a woman told police a suspicious man tried to give her daughter a bicycle helmet on Portland Street. Officers couldn’t find him for questioning.
Sept. 7 at 7:47 a.m., officers picked up and disposed of used syringes found on Cadys Falls Road.
Sept. 7 at 9:08 a.m., a woman again told police the neighbors had been harassing her. Police again asked her to report such alleged behavior when it’s actually happening.
Sept. 7 at 12:58 p.m., three sporty cars — possibly Subarus — have been racing around Mud City Loop. Police took note.
Sept. 7 at 4:13 p.m., police had a chat with both driver and pedestrian after their run-in on Portland Street. Officers told the driver to pay closer attention to pedestrians, and told the pedestrian to use the sidewalk and warned him against reaching out to slap the side-view mirrors of passing vehicles if he thinks they are too close.
Sept. 7 at 7:07 p.m., a woman wanted police to know her ex isn’t following the guidelines laid out in their custodial agreement.
Sept. 7 at 7:46 p.m., a caller had been right; people living near the intersection of Stancliff Road and Route 100 had been preparing to light fireworks and got a ticket from police for the unpermitted pyrotechnics.
Sept. 8 at 7:30 a.m., a golden retriever was the only one home when police responded to a 911-hangup call on Randolph Road.
Sept. 8 at 9:05 p.m., police told the people who were showing off their firearms behind the Northgate Plaza that there are probably better places to brandish guns, even if they were being safe.
Sept. 8 at 10:11 a.m., police weren’t able to locate the vehicle callers said was going 5 mph down Brooklyn Street.
Sept. 8 at 1:09 p.m., no one violated a court order on Upper Main Street, because the caller had never completed the process of getting one.
Sept. 8 at 1:09 p.m., police made sure all children were returned from one parent to the other after an ongoing custodial dispute flared up.
Sept. 8 at 3:59 p.m., Emily Bagley, 43, of Stowe, was accused by police of leaving the scene of a crash and driving after criminal license suspension after a two-car crash at the intersection of Portland and Main streets.
Sept. 8 at 5:17 p.m. police told the woman being harassed by another female outside the Dollar Tree to seek a no-stalking order, since the harassment doesn’t seem to be confined to one particular place.
Sept. 9 at 12:30 a.m., after a single-car crash on Randolph Road, police accused Christopher Callahan, 38, of West Palm Beach, Fla., of driving under the influence.
Sept. 9 at 12:57 a.m., a man reported to be suicidal was taken into protective custody, then released to his brother.
Sept. 9 at 7:29 a.m., a woman who police believe quit her job was sitting outside her former place of employment on Stafford Avenue; the responding officer wrote her a ticket when he discovered she was driving after civil license suspension.
Sept. 10 at 1:43 p.m., Matthew Gillespie, 29, of Waterville, was accused by police of violating his conditions of release after a traffic stop on the Route 100 bypass. Gillespie also received a ticket for driving after civil license suspension.
Sept. 10 at 2:33 p.m., someone ran over a whole mess of mailboxes on Colonial Manor Road.
Sept. 10 at 3:43 p.m., a misread debit card was the cause of the case of the stolen sandwich at the Route 15 Maplefields.
Sept. 10 at 8:45 p.m., Travis White, 36, listed as transient, was accused of unlawful trespass after he visited the liquor store on Bridge Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
