Total reported incidents: 179
Arrests: 6
Traffic stops: 35
Motor vehicle complaints: 17
Agency assists: 13
Jessica Baker, 28, of Johnson, was arrested following an investigation into a reported theft that occurred Sept. 20. Police say Baker failed to pay a bill at an auto body repair shop.
Sept. 30 at 11:07 a.m., a Walgreens employee reported someone trying to run a scam using Western Union.
Sept. 30 at 1:50 p.m., a man said he was defrauded and lost $700 in a firewood sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Sept. 30 at 8:12 p.m., someone said they watched a car window get smashed in the McDonald’s parking lot and drive off.
Sept. 30 at 11:52 p.m., police arrested Dominic Smith, 26, of Newport, for driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, following a traffic stop near the corner of the bypass and Stafford Avenue. No sobriety test information was available, as police waited for results from the state lab.
Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m., after a medical emergency on Cadys Falls Road, McDonald “Mac” Miller, Jr., 66, died at his home. Miller’s father is the man who lent his name to nearby Mac Miller Road.
Oct. 1 at 3:24 p.m., a 16-year-old driver was taken to Copley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing on Walton Road.
Oct. 1 at 7:16 p.m., someone reported a woman walking around near the post office, talking to herself. Police checked to see if everything was alright, but say she was uncooperative with their line of questioning.
Oct. 1 at 7:21 p.m., a large fight broke out during a wedding reception at the VFW, and police issued multiple no-trespass letters to the participants.
Oct. 2 at 10:43 a.m., a car caught fire while parked near the corner of Upper Main and Summer streets — only a few buildings down from the fire station — and the street was shut down so firefighters could access a fire hydrant.
Oct. 2 at 11:01 p.m., an out-of-control teenager calmed down after a talk with a cop.
Oct. 3 at 1:07 p.m., someone reported an unattended child on a Congress Street balcony, but his mother was spotted close by.
Oct. 3 at 1:51 p.m., police returned a wallet left at the post office to its owner.
Oct. 3 at 4:39 p.m., after a Stowe police cruiser allegedly hit a cyclist on Mountain Road, Morristown police were called to investigate the matter.
Oct. 3 at 4:48 p.m., Cumberland Farms reported a gas-and-dash after a customer realized, too late, they couldn’t pay with an EBT card, but the pumper promptly paid for the fuel with cash.
Oct. 3 at 5:45 p.m., people walking along Walton Road seemed suspicious to someone, but the people were just out for a stroll.
Oct. 4 at 9:36 a.m., someone left the scene of a crash in Morrisville Plaza. Police have a plate number but hadn’t located the vehicle owner yet.
Oct. 4 at 10:29 a.m., town road crews said they are tired of Fitzgerald Road being torn up either by all-terrain vehicles or trucks. Last year, Morristown voters opted overwhelmingly to prohibit ATVs on town roads.
Oct. 4 at 11:10 a.m., police responded to Park Street, where Kathy Maraw, 70, was found dead, seemingly of natural causes, at her home.
Oct. 5 at 9:39 a.m., someone reported seeing a lot of needles on the ground in the Cole Hill Road parking lot for the Lamoille County Nature Center and asked for stepped-up patrols of the area.
Oct. 5 at 1:48 p.m., a man “known to law enforcement” was issued a no-trespass letter from the north end Maplefields.
Oct. 5 at 1:51 p.m., a Silver Ridge Road resident cut off a part of their finger with a table saw and required medical attention.
Oct. 5 at 2:14 p.m., workers at Dollar Tree complained about an unruly customer.
Oct. 5 at 5:18 p.m., a group of youths were reportedly either fighting in front of the Centennial Library or itching to scuffle.
Oct. 5 at 7:07 p.m., police helped a woman secure a restraining order.
Oct. 6 at 11:50 a.m., a woman reported that she was being scammed by someone who called and claimed she’d been arrested by a Morristown cop named Shaw and needed money for bail — there is no Officer Shaw on the police payroll.
Oct. 5 at 12:20 p.m., a truck was vandalized in the Northgate Plaza parking lot by someone who tried to paint something on it. It looked like a skull, but it had become smudged in the rain.
Oct. 6 at 2:54 p.m., a person was taken to Copley with minor injuries caused by a seatbelt in a crash at the corner of Routes 15 and 15A, but police say the alternative to not wearing their seatbelt would have been worse.
Oct. 6 at 4:15 p.m., police checked on a dog in a car parked at Concept2, and the pooch seemed just fine.
Oct. 6 at 6:23 p.m., police helped a woman get a restraining order against a man who was allegedly intoxicated and hostile.
Oct. 6 at 10:23 p.m., Jason Bashaw, 53, of Morristown, was arrested for DUI No. 2 and driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Route 12. Police didn’t have toxicology information available.
Oct. 7 at 5:33 p.m., Hannah Bellavance, 46, of Hardwick, was arrested for DUI No. 1 and refusing a sobriety test, after someone complained about her driving along Route 15.
Oct. 7 at 5:03 p.m., folks at a retirement home on Park Street were allegedly threatening each other.
Oct. 7 at 10:22 p.m., police busted a Center Road gathering where non-adult people were drinking adult beverages, and three juveniles were issued court diversion paperwork.
Oct. 9 at 1:08 p.m., to one person, some kids hanging around the Northgate laundromat seemed to be exhibiting suspicious behavior. To police, the only behavior was that involving the washing and drying of garments.
Oct. 9 at 1:12 p.m., someone reported hearing a series of explosions in the Garfield area. The nearby Fish and Game Club said it wasn’t coming from them, and perhaps was more from the Wolcott side of the Green River.
Oct. 9 at 4:16 p.m., Blow & Cote reported a stolen truck, which was later recovered in Littleton, N.H., after a teen allegedly took it for a joy ride. Police haven’t arrested the driver but intend to soon.
Oct. 9 at 7:27 p.m., someone reported having her purse stolen from Price Chopper.
Oct. 9 at 9:04 p.m., Sara Doulin, 19, of Morristown, was arrested for domestic assault, following an incident at a Bridge Street home.
Oct. 10 at 7:38 a.m., a vehicle on Westside Court allegedly had its windows smashed. Police are investigating.
Oct. 10 at 10:24 a.m., another smashed car was found, this one on Watanjay Farm Road, parked near a job trailer. Police told the trailer owner they couldn’t find a registration, so they were free to have it towed at the car owner’s expense.
Oct. 10 at 9:05 p.m., someone left what appeared to be narcotics of unknown origin in the ER at Copley, so police destroyed the substance, saying they don’t field test drugs if they don’t know who had them.
Oct. 12 at 6:09 a.m., Cumberland Farms staff reported a person passed out in a gray car in the parking lot. Police came over and arrested that person, Shawn W. Hickock, 35, of Morristown, on an active warrant.
Oct. 12 at 9:44 a.m., an officer spoke to a Peoples Academy current events class.
Oct. 12 at 5:26 p.m., a driver broke down on Laporte Road with their four-ways flashing was just waiting for a wrecker from Triple-A.
Oct. 13 at 11:25 a.m., a child reported missing in Price Chopper was reunited with his parent before police arrived.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.