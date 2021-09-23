Total reported incidents: 182
Arrests: 6
Traffic stops: 15
Sept. 3 at 12:22 a.m., police stood by while a man retrieved his belongings from his ex-girlfriend’s place.
Sept. 3 at 12:45 a.m., after a man’s car broke down near the Route 15/Silver Ridge Road intersection, police gave him a ride home.
Sept. 3 at 2:45 p.m., a child’s bicycle was reported stolen from a Bridge Street home.
Sept. 3 at 3:53 p.m., all-terrain vehicles were reported driving on Silver Ridge Road.
Sept. 3 at 6:10 p.m., a tire came off a vehicle driving on Stagecoach Road, but no one was injured in the now-three-wheeled ride.
Sept. 4 at 9:10 a.m., a Pinewood Estates resident said people on bicycles were trespassing.
Sept. 4 at 9:37 a.m., police provided traffic control for a funeral procession.
Sept. 4 at 10:35 a.m., a vehicle was driven dangerously along Brooklyn Street, said a witness who provided a New York license plate number that didn’t match the description of the vehicle.
Sept. 4 at 11:48 a.m., an Aubuchon hardware employee asked police to issue a no-trespass order against a man, but police couldn’t determine who it was on the store’s surveillance camera video.
Sept. 4 at 3:50 p.m., police were able to remove a man who was trespassing at Hannaford without incident.
Sept. 4 at 8:12 p.m., a car parked on the side of Route 15 seemed suspicious, but the vehicle’s occupants said they’d just walked into a field to watch the sunset.
Sept. 4 at 11:15 p.m., what was thought to be a tree on fire on Congress Street was just some folks having a bonfire.
Sept. 4 at 9:01 p.m., a person was reportedly lounging on a picnic table near the north-end Maplefields. Nothing wrong with that, police say.
Sept. 6 at 12:35 p.m., a person said someone smashed his vehicle’s rear window on Bridge Street but didn’t have a suspect in mind or any video footage, so police documented it for future reference.
Sept. 6 at 1:36 p.m., after a traffic stop near the Bridge Street/Cadys Falls Road intersection, police cited the driver, Douglas Tucker, 48, of Greensboro, for driving after criminal license suspension.
Sept. 7 at 2:46 p.m., no one was injured in a Route 15 car crash, but the driver, Wallace Good, 71, of St. Albans, was arrested for driving under the influence. Good registered a .190 percent blood alcohol concentration at the station, more than twice the legal limit.
Sept. 7 at 4:03 p.m., police told a Cadys Falls Road tenant that if she was going to have people over, they needed to not park in the road.
Sept. 8 at 10:18 a.m., police assisted a woman having a mental health crisis at Dollar Tree.
Sept. 8 at 12:45 p.m., police say a homeless person was reportedly sleeping, without permission, on a Park Street resident’s deck.
Sept. 8 at 4:57 p.m., police hung back while Vermont State Police processed a person for DUI on Route 100.
Sept. 8 at 9:47 p.m., a car crashed into a utility pole on Elmore Street, and police had a blood sample drawn from the driver, suspected them of drunk driving.
Sept. 9 at 11:05 a.m., on Park Street, police arrested Natasha Summer, 27, of Morristown, on an active warrant.
Sept. 9 at 3:55 p.m., a clutch-style wallet found somewhere on Route 15 was turned over to police, who still have it.
Sept. 9 at 7:44 p.m., police assisted the Department for Children and Families on a handful of incidents around town.
Sept. 10 at 8:08 a.m., where there was smoke in the woods off Stafford Avenue, there was someone having a controlled burn.
Sept. 10 at 11:17 a.m., someone dumped garbage bags filled with partially frozen food along the Class 4 section of Churchill Road.
Sept. 10 at 12:04 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash near the corner of Route 15 and Needle Eye Road, but both vehicles had to be towed away.
Sept. 10 at 2:53 p.m., a person told police someone stole a bunch of stuff from his tent.
Sept. 10 at 8:21 p.m., police assisted a state trooper who was trying to process a suspected drunken driver in the ER at Copley Hospital.
Sept. 11 at 2:09 a.m., a car was seen parked near the Cadys Falls hydroelectric plant. Police checked it out and saw a woman watching a movie on her cell phone.
Sept. 11 at 3:12 p.m., police arrested Shane Tetreault, 44, of Walden, on an active warrant and for violating conditions of release.
Sept. 11 at 3:14 p.m., Aubuchon called again about an unwanted guest, and police issued that person a no-trespass order.
Sept. 11 at 9:36 p.m., there was a possible drug overdose at McDonalds, and EMS took over.
Sept. 13 at 11:23 a.m., police responded to East Meadow School where a juvenile reportedly brandished a weapon. It was found not to be the case, but police say that same youth did later wield a knife during a Sept. 20 incident.
Sept. 13 at 12:53 p.m., an Army green Salsa Journeyman gravel bicycle was reported stolen from the Morristown Food Co-Op.
Sept. 13 at 2:18 p.m., after a Pinecrest trailer park resident said a neighbor was rifling through his junk car, police arrested the neighbor, Arthur Tanner, 77. Tanner was cited for disorderly conduct by phone because police say he was calling people and swearing at them.
Sept. 13 at 4:03 p.m., a debit card found on the Rail Trail was turned over to police, who called the owner, who told them to shred it because he’d already gotten a new one.
Sept. 13 at 10:35 p.m., a used needle was found in the north-end Maplefields restroom.
Sept. 14 at 8:05 a.m., there was a dust-up in the town library parking lot, but neither of the people involved wanted to give police a statement.
Sept. 14 at 8:53 a.m., a person said someone stole their debit card and was using it around town. Police are investigating.
Sept. 14 at 9:35 p.m., a girl at Peoples Academy was busted using a vape pen and police issued her a $25 ticket.
Sept. 14 at 9:35 p.m., police referred some kids playing hooky from school to the truancy officer at Lamoille Restorative Center.
Sept. 15 at 1:15 a.m., police responded to Washington Highway, where Daine Camley, 56, had died at home. Police say nothing appeared suspicious about the death.
Sept. 15 at 11:36 a.m., another youthful smoker at PA received a ticket for vaping.
Sept. 15 at 2:02 p.m., during a heavy rain, a car clipped a pedestrian walking along Portland Street. No one was injured and the driver wasn’t charged with anything.
Sept. 15 at 4:06 p.m., two PA students collided in their respective cars in the school parking lot. Neither were injured and the cars had only minor damage.
Sept. 15 at 7:04 p.m., the rain helped wash away some ne’er-do-wells from the Hannaford parking lot.
Sept. 15 at 11:47 p.m., police told a Maple Street man who was outside yelling that it was past 10 p.m., and quiet time.
Sept. 16 at 6:27 a.m., a dog was found on Stafford Avenue and the town animal control officer was summoned.
Sept. 16 at 8:59 a.m., a person got bit by one of the two dogs fighting on Houle Street, and the town health officer was summoned. Later, the owners of one of the dogs yelled at the person who called police, and police had to deal with the humans.
Sept. 16 at 3:33 p.m., police responded to Vanasse Road, where Alan “Dean” Warner, 71, had died at home. Police say Warner appeared to have died from natural causes.
Sept. 16 at 6:50 p.m., police arrested Clifford Manosh, 65, of Morristown, for DUI, following a crash on Randolph Road. No one was injured.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
