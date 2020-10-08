Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 94
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 4
Traffic warnings: 4
Alarms: 1
Foot patrols: 2
Traffic detail: 2
Sept. 25 at 3:10 a.m., police were back on 1st Street, where a couple that have been continuing to have problems were arguing again. One had already left for the night when police arrived.
Sept. 26 at 12:37 a.m., what was initially reported as a small fire outside a Portland Street building was actually fireworks. Police found no sign of whoever set them off.
Sept. 26 at 7:58 a.m., Cabbage Night misconduct came early as someone threw a pumpkin at a vehicle on Maple Street, denting it.
Sept. 26 at 8:37 a.m., another thrown pumpkin dented another vehicle, this time on Randolph Road.
Sept. 26 at 12:13 p.m., officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a Route 100 home. After investigating the incident, police accused Joseph Yeskis, 60, of Morristown, of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault. During the incident police also worked with probation and parole officers and served someone involved in the incident with paperwork on behalf of police in Barre.
Sept. 26 at 1:04 p.m., someone reported a stolen credit card that had recently been used at Dollar General. Police are investigating.
Sept. 26 at 4:04 p.m., a dispute about child custody involved yelling but no physical violence. Police told the adults involved to quiet down and stop speaking to one another.
Sept. 26 at 4:14 p.m., Almeron Drive residents didn’t think the local sawmill should be operating on a Saturday; police told the caller to check with the town zoning office.
Sept. 26 at 5:16 p.m., no injuries or hazards in the two-car crash on Route 100.
Sept. 26 at 5:36 p.m., a driver nearly hit a pedestrian in the Price Chopper parking lot. Police are investigating.
Sept. 26 at 7:38 p.m., the people involved in a verbal dispute on 2nd Street dispersed for the time being.
Sept. 26 at 8:42 p.m., things reignited on 2nd Street. Police contacted Lamoille County Mental Health to help calm things down; eventually all involved decided to talk out their differences.
Sept. 27 at 7:59 a.m., people were reported to be fighting outside a Brooklyn Street locale, but they’d both left the area by the time police arrived.
Sept. 27 at 9:12 a.m., police received a tip about possible criminal activity on Upper Main Street.
Sept. 27 at 9:44 a.m., the woman who took a bad spill on the bypass was later taken to detox.
Sept. 27 at 9:43 a.m., the people who reported gunshots just off Route 12 had no idea where they might have come from.
Sept. 27 at 12:43 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at East Meadow School.
Sept. 27 at 5:18 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies with a traffic stop on Route 12.
Sept. 27 at 6:28 p.m., parents embroiled in a custody dispute were told to take the matter back to family court.
Sept. 27 at 7:34 p.m., a man reported that he had been assaulted the night before, but he wasn’t sure who had assaulted him. He decided he didn’t want to pursue the matter further anyway, unless he was forced to miss work.
Sept. 27 at 8:17 p.m., police received reports of two people in “muscle cars” driving recklessly near the village. Police contacted two drivers who fit that description; they issued verbal warnings to both, but also discovered one was driving with no registration. That driver got a ticket, and the vehicle was towed.
Sept. 28 at 5:14 a.m., a woman was reported to be screaming and banging on windows outside on Randolph Road. She’d gone inside by the time police arrived, and all was quiet.
Sept. 28 at 9:44 a.m., a Goodell Avenue resident who reported a case of phone fraud was told to call the Attorney General’s hotline.
Sept. 28 at 10:25 a.m., passersby reported a white van parked on a lawn on Bridge Street. Police saw no sign of that.
Sept. 28 at 11:36 a.m., signs were stolen on Stagecoach Road. Police are investigating.
Sept. 28 at 1:12 p.m., a caller reported that someone was drinking when he or she isn’t supposed to be.
Sept. 28 at 3:55 p.m., police removed debris from Route 15.
Sept. 28 at 10:37 p.m., police were able to track down a missing wallet and credit card, but the owner didn’t want to press charges against the person who’d been using the card.
Sept. 28 at 10:48 p.m., assisted Stowe emergency personnel with an uncooperative patient on Stagecoach Road.
Sept. 29 at 6:26 a.m., a domestic dispute in Jersey Heights ended after a man broke some things and left. Police advised the other person involved how to get a court order.
Sept. 29 at 12:57 p.m., assisted Stowe police after a death at a Mountain Road location.
Sept. 29 at 1:39 p.m., staff at the Sunset Motor Inn wanted two people served with a no-trespass order. Police obliged.
Sept. 29 at 2:31 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Best Street.
Sept. 29 at 2:57 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies with locating someone.
Sept. 30 at 2:09 a.m., single-car rollover on Goeltz Road. The driver wasn’t injured and left the scene without reporting the crash. Police decided not to accuse the driver of leaving the scene of an accident, and instead handed out a warning.
Sept. 30 at 4:35 p.m., license plates were stolen from two vehicles on Pleasant Street.
Sept. 30 at 5:39 p.m., a driver said a kid hanging out on the bridge on the Route 100 bypass threw a rock that struck their vehicle. There was no sign of a child on the bridge when police went looking.
Sept. 30 at 5:55 p.m., a man and woman were yelling at each other on the stage at Oxbow Riverfront Park. They separated eventually, and went their separate ways.
Sept. 30 at 6:12 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies with locating someone on behalf of Lamoille County Mental Health.
Sept. 30 at 7:05 p.m., someone stole a whole carton of cigarettes from the Maplefields in Jersey Heights. Police are investigating and currently looking for information.
Oct. 1 at 2:41 a.m., a Summer Street residence got dinged up during a dispute between two people. Police gave out info to one on how to get a court order.
Oct. 1 at 10:27 a.m., what was reported as an abandoned trailer on Mud City Loop was actually an active work trailer that was blocking up traffic a bit.
Oct. 1 at 11:47 a.m., passersby reported a woman, who may have been drinking, was getting belligerent at the Oxbow.
Oct. 1 at 2:12 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash at Copley Hospital, but one driver taking pictures of the crash was making the other uncomfortable. Police went up and ensured everything checked out.
Oct. 1 at 7:28 p.m., one intoxicated man was removed from the Sunset Motor Inn and taken to detox.
Oct. 1 at 10:04 a.m., a mechanic and owner of a car couldn’t agree on the price of some repairs; the vehicle was later returned to its owner.
Oct. 1 at 10:10 p.m., loud music was reported on Duhamel Road. When police arrived they issued a ticket for trespassing to the owner of a vehicle parked on private property.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
