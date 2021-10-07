Total reported incidents: 95
Arrests: 0
Traffic stops: 19
Sept. 24 at 11:28 a.m., police issued a no-trespassing order against a man who was no longer welcome at Moog’s Place.
Sept. 24 at 12:59 p.m., someone added an unwelcome handwritten note to a house’s “for sale” sign saying there was a lien on the property.
Sept. 24 at 3:45 p.m., a person police say is homeless and familiar to the department was allegedly knocking on doors along Route 15 asking for permission to camp on their properties.
Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m., a man was issued a restraining order from a particular property in the Pinecrest trailer park.
Sept. 24 at 7:16 p.m., no one was injured in a Hannaford parking lot fender bender.
Sept. 24 at 7:46 p.m., a man seen laying down along Brooklyn Street near Brooklyn Heights was issued a ticket for drinking in public.
Sept. 24 at 8:25 p.m., a man sought law enforcement assistance in trying to get a family member’s car re-possessed from the family member’s ex-paramour, but police deemed it a case for the civil court docket.
Sept. 24 at 8:50 p.m., police caught up with the driver of a red Jeep Cherokee that had been seen swerving all over Route 12. The driver said that’s because one of his tires was almost flat and he was trying to get to a place to inflate it.
Sept. 25 at 3:08 a.m., a used hypodermic needle was found in the parking lot of the north-end Maplefields and police safely got rid of it.
Sept. 25 at 3:18 a.m., a person who had, the day prior, received a temporary restraining order, was reportedly violating that order in the municipal parking lot near the post office.
Sept. 25 at 7:46 a.m., a Park Street resident said a person, possibly homeless, was sleeping on their porch without permission.
Sept. 25 at 10:10 a.m., a camouflage-garbed person spotted running into the woods near Pinewood Estates roused suspicion, what with hunting season a full five days hence.
Sept. 25 at 10:35 a.m., police issued a no-trespass order to an unwanted visitor to Dollar General.
Sept. 25 at 4:18 p.m., a baggie of suspicious white powder spotted near Kinney Drugs was later identified as dishwasher or laundry detergent.
Sept. 25 at 4:56 p.m., there was a dispute among tenants at a Laporte Road home when one of them disrupted the other’s pig roast.
Sept. 25 at 6:23 p.m., police issued a person drinking alcohol outside the Cumberland Farms a ticket for violating the town’s open container laws.
Sept. 25 at 8:23 p.m., a person said he saw a social media photo of a local underaged person drinking.
Sept. 25 at 10:10 p.m., after police responded to a fight in progress at Cumbies, they suspected someone there had been drinking and driving but are awaiting further information before making a possible arrest.
Sept. 26 at 12:11 a.m., a Cadys Falls area resident said someone walking around after midnight was making the dogs bark.
Sept. 26 at 9:20 a.m., a child custody exchange in the police department parking lot reportedly got out of hand, but the officer who checked it out said all was OK.
Sept. 26 at 9:56 a.m., police are investigating a theft from a Laporte Road storage unit. Some tires and bedroom things were among the items swiped, but nothing particularly identifiable.
Sept. 26 at 11:40 a.m., a porta-potty pusher toppled a temporary toilet in the municipal parking lot, causing a mess for the highway department to clean up.
Sept. 26 at 2:21 p.m., someone complained about a truck blocking the road on Court Street, but police said it was a person unloading firewood and the truck was only slightly in the road.
Sept. 26 at 10:27 p.m., a man sleeping in his car on Stafford Avenue told police he was in between shifts at Manufacturing Solutions, Inc. and was just catching a nap.
Sept. 27 at 12:45 p.m., a man who got hit by a car while crossing Lower Main Street near the police station was not seriously injured, and the driver who hit him wasn’t charged with anything, but police are still investigating the circumstances.
Sept. 28 at 6:20 a.m., police assisted an elderly woman having technical problems with one of her gadgets.
Sept. 28 at 5:58 p.m., a Stagecoach Road resident said a red BMW was speeding along the road and, in general, so were a lot of vehicles.
Sept. 28 at 10:45 p.m., police gave ride home to an intoxicated man who had reportedly passed out earlier near the post office.
Sept. 29 at 4:31 a.m., police saw a car that had reportedly been revving its engine and driving around Pinewood Estates and followed the car all the way to Stowe but didn’t see it do anything wrong.
Sept. 29 at 12:17 p.m., no one was injured when a Casella Waste truck hit a car on Portland Street, but police are investigating the crash.
Sept. 29 at 3:04 p.m., someone dumped an old hot tub on a Sterling Valley Road resident’s home, another task for the highway department.
Sept. 30 at 1:45 p.m., a very minor rear-ender occurred when a car tried to turn left from Route 15 onto 15A and the trailing car collided with it. Police say that’s a somewhat frequent incident there.
Sept. 30 at 6:31 p.m., a car either collided with the drive-through teller drawer at TD Bank, or the drawer collided with the car.
Sept. 30 at 8:01 p.m., someone smashed a window of a car parked in the 10 Railroad parking lot.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
