Total reported incidents: 73
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 6
Ellabea Tilton, 21, of Eden, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, after police investigated a Sept. 15 parking lot crash in Morrisville Plaza. No one was injured in the incident.
Sept. 23 at 12:20 a.m., police mediated an argument at the north end Maplefields.
Sept. 23 at 10:29 a.m., a domestic incident involving a juvenile was referred to mental health professionals.
Sept. 23 at 11:22 a.m., a person in the Mud City part of town reported having a handgun stolen from a camper on their property. Police are investigating, waiting on a serial number for the weapon.
Sept. 23 at 12:39 p.m., police are investigating a bad check passed at B&B Nurseries.
Sept. 23 at 5:54 p.m., a suspicious person entering a business after it was closed turned out to be the landlord. Police told the landlord he still needed to inform the tenants if he was going to enter the property.
Sept. 23 at 8:32 p.m., the driver of a car bedecked with a light bar that changes colors was told to turn it off because his car is not an emergency vehicle.
Sept. 24 at 10:02 a.m., a faulty circuit in the traffic light at the corner of Bridge Street and the bypass led folks in recent days to get impatient with the long red light and just go through it. Police say crews came out in the rain to fix the problem.
Sept. 24 at 12:10 p.m., a person said their car was vandalized on Portland Street, and its rear hubcap stolen.
Sept. 24 at 12:23 p.m., no one was injured in a minor two-car crash on Maple Street.
Sept. 25 at 7:08 a.m., some suspicious males skulking about near Cumberland Farms were making the store clerk uncomfortable, but they had left the scene before police came by.
Sept. 25 at 12:39 p.m., loose chickens on Houle Avenue continue to draw complaints.
Sept. 25 at 2:52 p.m., Justin Schauer, 33, of Stowe, was arrested for grand larceny and unlawful trespass after he allegedly stole an enclosed trailer from Children’s Village Road, and his alleged accomplices — Dylan Billado, 24, and Blakeman Whitcomb, 22, both of Eden — were arrested for unlawful trespass. The trailer was later returned to the owner.
Sept. 25 at 8:37 p.m., staff at Tractor Supply Store were told by police that they could have a person’s pickup truck left in the parking lot towed at the owner’s expense, if they so choose.
Sept. 26 at 10:10 a.m., a patient at Copley Hospital was reportedly being assaultive toward hospital staff.
Sept. 26 at 11:47 a.m., police are investigating the vandalizing of a box truck at rk Miles. Police are waiting on surveillance video footage but say there was a significant amount of graffiti damage done.
Sept. 27 at 3:02 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a Randolph Road resident before passing things off to mental health professionals.
Sept. 27 at 5:53 p.m., some juveniles have allegedly been causing headaches both at the community center on Union Street and at Peoples Academy Middle School.
Sept. 27 at 5:55 p.m., a Walton Road resident said someone vandalized his all-terrain vehicle’s exhaust pipe.
Sept. 27 at 8:28 p.m., police had a car broken down in the middle of Randolph Road towed away.
Sept. 28 at 8:16 a.m., construction crews running an excavator at a site on Bridge Street had their truck in the way of traffic, and promptly moved it out of the way when asked.
Sept. 29 at 4:59 p.m., the police detective and the Lamoille County Special Investigations Unit gave a talk to parents at the Morristown Elementary School open house.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.