Total reported incidents: 115
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 26
Directed patrols: 11
Sept. 2 at 12:28 a.m., police stood by while mental health professionals dealt with an unruly patient at Copley Hospital.
Sept. 2 at 3:09 a.m., police issued an early morning restraining order.
Sept. 2 at 11:41 a.m., a person lost his motorcycle license plate and needed to report it to police in order to get a new one.
Sept. 2 at 2:52 p.m., no one was injured when one vehicle rear-ended another at the Brooklyn Street rail trail crossing.
Sept. 2 at 4:28 p.m., a person standing near the roundabout, seemingly under the influence, was given a ride home by police.
Sept. 2 at 7:17 p.m., Lucas Fitzgerald, 30, of Westford, was arrested for driving under the influence, after he crashed on Route 100 near the airport and after he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are awaiting the results of a blood sample to determine Fitzgerald’s blood alcohol concentration.
Sept. 2 at 8:51 p.m., police asked a man to stop banging on the wall separating his place from his neighbor’s place, after the neighbor complained.
Sept. 2 at 9:53 p.m., someone had the lights to the pavilion in Oxbow Riverfront Park turned on, so police asked them to turn them off.
Sept. 3 at 12:45 p.m., a Stagecoach Road landlord was having issues with a tenant and didn’t want him there anymore, but the tenant had not been given notice of eviction.
Sept. 3 at 1:42 p.m., the town fence viewer was summoned to deal with some property boundary-crossing chickens on Houle Avenue.
Sept. 3 at 2:29 p.m., police are investigating the alleged theft of $100 from a person on Portland Street.
Sept. 3 at 2:54 p.m., someone ditched a makeshift spear, consisting of a 10-inch knife duct taped to a long pole, in front of the Dollar Tree. Police took it apart and trashed it.
Sept. 4 at 12:04 a.m., some unsavory man was allegedly showing off his crack pipe to some teenagers in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
Sept. 4 at 2:46 a.m., a man trying to hitch to Hardwick was given a lift by police to his destination.
Sept. 4 at 4:13 p.m., police are investigating the reported theft of someone’s coin collection and purse.
Sept. 4 at 4:29 p.m., two kids having an argument on Summer Street resolved their dispute without police having to get involved.
Sept. 4 at 5:39 p.m., someone complained about an all-terrain vehicle driving up and down Silver Ridge Road. It was gone when police checked things out.
Sept. 4 at 6:32 p.m., a person atop a white high-performance motorcycle was observed crotch rocketing down Walton Road.
Sept. 5 at 9:40 a.m., police stood by while a man under a no-stalking order grabbed some of his belongings from a place he was otherwise prohibited from being.
Sept. 5 at 10:04 a.m., a person who was refusing to leave Maplefields changed his mind when police arrived.
Sept. 5 at 2:03 p.m., a vehicle abandoned near the Lamoille County Nature Center on Cole Hill Road was towed away at police request, since it wasn’t registered to anyone.
Sept. 5 at 4:18 p.m., the fence viewer dealt with more fowl business on Houle Road.
Sept. 5 at 8:14 p.m., police disposed of some used needles found at the north-end Maplefields.
Sept. 5 at 9:33 p.m., police notified fish and wildlife officials of a dead deer on Randolph Road.
Sept. 6 at 3:52 p.m., a Peoples Academy middle level student was acting up, so police lent a hand in dealing with the kid.
Sept. 6 at 5:39 p.m., no one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 near the airport, but one person was taken to Copley to get their neck pain checked out.
Sept. 6 at 10:04 p.m., another needle was discovered at, and removed from, Maplefields.
Sept. 7 at 2:21 p.m., police told the cable company there was a low-hanging wire near the intersection of Randolph and Golf Course roads.
Sept. 7 at 2:21 p.m., someone reported seeing a man sitting shirtless in his car in the Randolph Cemetery on Neuland Road.
Sept. 8 at 9:11 a.m., two dogs were loose in Tractor Supply, but police determined their owner was in the store, too, and no police action was needed.
Sept. 8 at 10:47 a.m., someone turned over a wallet left behind at the south-side Maplefields, and police mailed it back to its owner in Canada.
Sept. 8 at 4:41 p.m., a delivery truck driver told police he took out some power lines on Bridge Street, and police passed on the message to the appropriate people.
Sept. 8 at 9:43 p.m., Joshua Limlaw, 33, of Eden, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension after a traffic stop on Brooklyn Street. Limlaw already had a warrant out for his arrest, so he was cited for that, too.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
