Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 80
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 5
Traffic warnings:14
Alarms: 0
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 2
Traffic detail: 2
Sept. 18 at 2:21 a.m., someone reported loud music near 1st Street. Police heard no music when they arrived.
Sept. 18 at 8:17 a.m., police accused Kelly Gibbs, 40, of Morristown, of false pretenses after investigating reports that a woman lost out on $100 after trying to buy a computer online.
Sept. 18 at 9:19 a.m., someone reported that a juvenile living on Cochran Road had marijuana. Police found that to be untrue.
Sept. 18 at 11:39 a.m., a woman told police she’d nearly been hit by a man in a truck, who was now following her down the road. The man told police he was following the woman to apologize.
Sept. 18 at 2:02 p.m., a Union Street resident said her hemp plant was stolen.
Sept. 18 at 4:45 p.m., a landlord told police a juvenile had thrown a book at them at a Center Road property. Police had a chat with all involved.
Sept. 18 at 5:42 p.m., back on 1st Street, the man and woman reported to be yelling told police they were just joking with the neighbors.
Sept. 18 at 8:52 p.m., someone was reportedly attempting to steal the Mac Miller Road sign yet again. Police found a woman, who had a child with her, on site. She told police she was in town from Massachusetts for a wedding and only wanted “to mess” with the sign, not steal it. Police told her to leave.
Sept. 18 at 10:29 p.m., passersby reported a young woman hitchhiking on Route 100. Police found a man and woman hitchhiking, and they told police they didn’t want a ride. Later that night, police received reports the pair was yelling at each other while continuing their travels.
Sept. 19 at 12:08 a.m., police didn’t find the man the neighbors say walked into an abandoned garage in Jersey Heights, but the officer could smell cigarette smoke on scene.
Sept. 19 at 3:18 a.m., after a single-car crash on Cadys Falls Road police accused Maryah Magee, 27, of Moretown, of driving under the influence. Police later measured Magee’s blood alcohol level at .157 percent.
Sept. 19 at 8:28 a.m., a woman told police she received a package from China that she hadn’t ordered. Police told her to toss it.
Sept. 19 at 2:11 p.m., a woman on Upper Main Street wasn’t trespassing at Cumberland Farms because she was actually on the sidewalk, which is public property.
Sept. 19 at 3:51 p.m., a bicycle stolen on Winter Street was found and returned.
Sept. 19 at 5:49 p.m., a driver told police she hit a massive pothole near the Morrisville Plaza and popped a tire. Police placed a traffic cone at the site.
Sept. 19 at 9:23 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health after a woman was reported to be swinging at passing cars near Oxbow Riverfront Park.
Sept. 20 at 8:40 a.m., a driver stopped on Stagecoach Road got a ticket for going 60 in a 40 mph zone.
Sept. 20 at 2:03 p.m., reports of trespassing at the Oxbow were unfounded because there is actually no town ordinance that prohibits camping at the park, despite posted signs making that claim. Police took no action.
Sept. 20 at 2:38 p.m., assisting Lamoille County Mental Health, police gave someone a lift to Copley Hospital.
Sept. 20 at 3:28 p.m., a “Support your local police” sign was stolen on Stagecoach Road.
Sept. 20 at 3:38 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized behind Price Chopper. Police are waiting to view surveillance footage.
Sept. 21 at 4:16 p.m., the same man and woman who were arguing while hitchhiking a few days before were arguing while walking again, this time in Jersey Heights. They told police they didn’t need any help.
Sept. 21 at 10:50 p.m., police headed to an Elmore Mountain Road residence, where a man had reportedly violated a restraining order, but they weren’t able to find him.
Sept. 22 at 11:01 a.m., prescription medications were reported stolen from the same Elmore Mountain Road residence.
Sept. 22 at 1:26 p.m., a 1st Street resident told police two juveniles were driving around in a pickup truck. Police found neither a pickup truck nor juveniles hanging out in one.
Sept. 22 at 4:06 p.m., a man told police his ex tried to hit his kids with her vehicle on Route 15. Police are investigating.
Sept. 22 at 6:26 p.m., reports that a man was screaming “call the cops” in the Northgate Plaza was actually an argument between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend. Police advised the woman how to get a court order, and talked to the man at his house.
Sept. 23 at 8:30 a.m., a driver stopped by police on Ward Pond Road got two tickets, one for driving after civil license suspension and one for no registration, and also got two written warnings, one for speeding and one for driving without insurance.
Sept. 23 at 8:42 a.m., Walgreens employees said there was no emergency at their pharmacy, despite the 911 call made from there.
Sept. 23 at 11:28 a.m., no one was injured when a driver tried, but failed, to pass a tractor that was making a left-hand turn — with turn signal on — on Lower Elmore Mountain Road.
Sept. 23 at 11:14 p.m., no one was outside yelling near 3rd Street, despite reports to the contrary.
Sept. 24 at 12:03 a.m., less than an hour later loud music was reported on nearby 1st Street. When police arrived, all was quiet on the 1st Street front.
Sept. 24 at 10:47 a.m., back on 3rd Street, an alleged trespasser told police he had permission to be on the property because he is considering buying it.
Sept. 24 at 6:01 p.m., police accused Kyle Mercier, 29, of Lowell, of driving after criminal license suspension after an officer ran his license plate at the Maplefields on Route 15.
Sept. 24 at 6:46 p.m., a caller told police an ex-roommate was harassing them. Police referred them to the proper authorities.
Sept. 24 at 8:41 p.m., a couple, who may have been drinking, was reportedly arguing on 1st Street. Police gave the woman some tips on how to get a court order.
Sept. 24 at 10:33 p.m., police received reports that the same couple was back at it; no one answered the door when they stopped by again.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.