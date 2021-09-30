Total reported incidents: 82
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 7
Sept. 13 at 10:51 a.m., after investigating allegations of threats and/or harassment, police last week cited Henry Lovell, 23, of Morristown, for violating conditions of release.
Sept. 13 at 6:25 p.m., after investigating a motor vehicle incident in the Pinecrest trailer park, police last week cited John Tatro, 19, of Morristown, for negligent operation.
Sept. 17 at 11:31 a.m., a maroon pickup truck with a plow attached was reported driving erratically along Darling Road.
Sept. 17 at 2:36 p.m., a man reported finding some charges on his card that he did not make.
Sept. 17 at 4:19 p.m., police lent a hand to mental health professionals who were assisting a man with dementia on Randolph Road.
Sept. 17 at 4:40 p.m., a person was reportedly “wigging out” near a Route 15 business. Police responded but didn’t witness any such wigging.
Sept. 17 at 7:17 p.m., police pulled over a car that someone said was being driven by an intoxicated operator, but police said the driver didn’t show any signs of impairment.
Sept. 17 at 7:23 p.m., the only description of a car spotted drag racing on Munson Road was that it was white and “sporty looking,” which wasn’t enough information for police to follow up on.
Sept. 17 at 8:51 p.m., a dead body was discovered on the rail trail. Police suspect the person, Branden Wescom, 31, of Hyde Park, died of an overdose, but are awaiting results of an autopsy.
Sept. 18 at 12:28 a.m., police say a homeless person they frequently deal with overdosed in Oxbow Riverfront Park. The man was revived using Narcan and refused to be taken to the hospital.
Sept. 18 at 4:50 a.m., a car crashed into a tree on Route 15, and police cited the driver, Cortney Colbeth, 29, of Morristown, for driving under the influence. Police say she was not injured in the crash, and registered a blood-alcohol concentration of .088, just over the legal limit.
Sept. 18 at 3:34 p.m., a witness reported seeing three cars, perhaps Mustangs or Camaros, one red, one black and one white, all with out-of-state plates, racing along the bypass.
Sept. 18 at 6:04 p.m., a red, blue and black kid’s pushcart was reported stolen from a home on Colonial Manor.
Sept. 19 at 9:36 a.m., police referred a child custody dispute to family court.
Sept. 19 at 11:31 a.m., police opened an investigation into a smashed car window at Pinewood Estates.
Sept. 19 at 2:01 p.m., police mediated a breakup in Jersey Heights where one person was moving their stuff out.
Sept. 19 at 2:04 p.m., it looked as if someone was setting up a camp on private property near the parking area on Duhamel Road oft used by mountain bikers.
Sept. 19 at 2:45 p.m., someone was reportedly screaming and yelling near Pinewood Estates.
Sept. 19 at 9:13 p.m., police made contact with some folks having a campfire while fishing — and using a potato cannon — on private property on the banks of Lake Lamoille and asked them to move along.
Sept. 20 at 9:07 a.m., someone found a pole saw in the road near the Bridge Street/bypass intersection and turned it over to police, who still have it at the station.
Sept. 20 at 2:38 p.m., police arrested an East Meadow School teenager on weapons charges after determining the teen was wielding a knife for the second time in two weeks.
Sept. 20 at 5:35 p.m., another breakup in Jersey Heights required police to stand by while a person removed their belongings from a home.
Sept. 21 at 6:05 a.m., a person living on Route 12 said a neighbor plays their music loud every day at 5 a.m. The neighbor told police he wasn’t aware anyone else could hear his tunes.
Sept. 21 at 7:01 a.m., a game camera in Pinewood Estates was reportedly removed from its mounted location and tossed aside.
Sept. 21 at 11:41 a.m., police held onto some property until state troopers could come and pick it up.
Sept. 21 at noon, residents in the Ten Bends neighborhood of Hyde Park reported vulgar graffiti painted onto the private bridge on River Ridge Road. Included in the unwanted artwork was a rending of a penis and a pentagram along with the F-word and the phrase “Stay Happy.”
Sept. 21 at 3:49 p.m., a cat got hit by a car and was killed on Brooklyn Street.
Sept. 21 at 4:16 p.m., a group of teenage girls was heard yelling vulgarities on the Upper Main Street playground while younger kids were playing there.
Sept. 22 at 9:46 a.m., police passed on to fish and wildlife officials a report that someone on Stancliff Road illegally shot geese from the roadway.
Sept. 22 at 11:32 a.m., police helped a man with Alzheimer’s disease get back to his wife.
Sept. 22 at 12:25 p.m., William Gonyea, 44, of Morristown was found dead at a Cote Hill Road home. Police say it seems Gonyea died of medical-related reasons, and not from anything suspicious.
Sept. 22 at 10:50 p.m., a fox hit by a car on Stagecoach Road had succumbed to its injuries before police could come and humanely kill it.
Sept. 23 at 6:27 a.m., a truck left the scene of a crash on Upper Main Street, but police have a lead on the fleeing driver.
Sept. 23 at 11:51 a.m., a teenager vaping at Peoples Academy was issued a ticket for the offense.
Sept. 23 at 3:49 p.m., police asked a homeless person causing problems at the recovery center to leave.
Sept. 23 at 6:57 p.m., a Stagecoach Road resident said a white Mustang continually speeds along the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.