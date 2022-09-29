Total reported incidents: 113
Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 26
Agency assists: 6
Sept. 16 at 7:42 a.m., police patrolled Peoples Academy during the morning student drop-off.
Sept. 16 at 8:24 a.m., a student issue at Morristown Elementary School was resolved before police responded.
Sept. 16 at 10:04 a.m., no one was injured in a crash in the south-side Maplefields parking lot.
Sept. 16 at 11:59 a.m., police called a wrecker service for a person locked out of his vehicle.
Sept. 16 at 1:09 p.m., police issued a no-trespass order to a person who was reportedly causing trouble for a Portland Street business.
Sept. 16 at 1:33 p.m., a cat died in the Morrisville Plaza, and police deferred jurisdiction to the town road crew.
Sept. 16 at 3:06 p.m., a woman was ordered to stay away from Dunkin Donuts.
Sept. 16 at 4:12 p.m., a person reported losing a brown wallet featuring a Superman logo at the north end Maplefields.
Sept. 16 at 7:27 p.m., police put down a deer hit by a car on Route 15.
Sept. 16 at 10:53 p.m., police stood by while EMS workers tended to a patient on Cadys Falls Road.
Sept. 17 at 7:23 p.m., a nondescript set of keys found on the rail trail were turned over to police, who still have them.
Sept. 17 at 7:28 p.m., someone reported a man stumbling along the bypass. Police saw a man, but said he was walking just fine.
Sept. 18 at 12:24 a.m., Brad Griggs, 42, of Eden, was arrested for driving under the influence, following a traffic stop on Center Road. Griggs registered a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.160 percent.
Sept. 18 at 1:31 p.m., chickens were out and about and causing a nuisance on Houle Road.
Sept. 18 at 6:28 p.m., an officer cleaned up fallen-tree debris from the middle of Cadys Falls Road.
Sept. 18 at 9:28 p.m., a pickup truck’s alarm at the Mountain View Campground was perhaps triggered by a bunch of apples pelting it, shook loose by stiff breezes.
Sept. 19 at 10:09 a.m., someone allegedly shot out a window at a Laporte Road home, most likely by a BB-gun, say police, who are investigating.
Sept. 19 at 10:43 a.m., police mediated a case where a person accused a family member of taking their cell phone.
Sept. 19 at 4:08 p.m., a person who locked herself in the bathroom at Hoagies for a suspiciously long time was issued a no trespass order from the restaurant.
Sept. 19 at 5:29 p.m., a person camping near Capstone was asked to leave.
Sept. 20 at 7:39 a.m., a bunch of receipts flew out of the back of a truck driving along Houle Avenue, and the driver later came back to scoop them all up.
Sept. 20 at 8:50 a.m., police participated in lockdown drills at Peoples Academy.
Sept. 20 at 6:35 p.m., a driver on Route 15 said a green convertible was causing a problem. Meanwhile, the driver of the green car said the other person was the problem. One of them let the other pass, thus nullifying any police presence.
Sept. 21 at 10:06 a.m., police instructed a person being harassed how to block the harasser on social media, cell phone and elsewhere.
Sept. 21 at 7:01 p.m., an intoxicated man walking along Union Street was given a ride home.
Sept. 21 at 7:33 p.m., police dealt with an out-of-control youth.
Sept. 21 at 10:55 p.m., a person’s ex-boyfriend kept coming around, so police issued him a no-trespass order.
Sept. 22 at 8:11 a.m., a Laporte Road resident said someone damaged their mailbox.
Sept. 22 at 11:24 a.m., police helped a juvenile having a bad day.
Sept. 22 at 4 p.m., no one was injured in a fender bender near the intersection of Route 15 and Munson Avenue.
Sept. 22 at 4:16 p.m., someone dropped off a bottle full of used hypodermic needles at the MoBev redemption center.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
