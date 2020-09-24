Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 99
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 8
Municipal tickets: 1
Alarms: 4
Background checks: 1
Foot patrols: 3
Traffic detail: 3
Sept. 11 at 12:03 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Bridge Street.
Sept. 11 at 1:52 p.m., after responding to and investigating an incident on Elmore Mountain Road police accused Brook Stotesbury, 37, of Morristown, of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Sept. 11 at 2:29 p.m., a Park Street resident wanted police to know her grandson still hadn’t returned the vehicle he borrowed.
Sept. 11 at 2:49 p.m., a Route 15 business wanted a no-trespass order served on a man; police tracked him down a few days later and did so.
Sept. 11 at 3:01 p.m., a live grenade was found at a building on Upper Main Street; the Vermont State Police bomb squad was called in to remove and destroy the explosive.
Sept. 11 at 3:08 a.m., school officials asked police to check on the well-being of a 1st Street resident; she was OK.
Sept. 11 at 9:48 p.m., unpermitted fireworks were again being launched from a home near Route 100. Police recently ticketed the people setting off the pyrotechnics and fined them $50; this time the ticket included a $100 fine, and if it happens again the fine will be $500.
Sept. 11 at 10:32 p.m., the man trying to smash a window out of a vehicle on Harrel Street was actually the owner of said vehicle; he’d locked his keys inside.
Sept. 11 at 10:58 p.m., the people passersby thought were drunk in Cumberland Farms left before police arrived.
Sept. 12 at 5:09 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Johnson.
Sept. 12 at 1:44 p.m., police stood by while a man retrieved his property from his parents place on Center Road.
Sept. 12 at 4:55 p.m., the kids someone reported were skateboarding and playing outside a Northgate Plaza business were gone when police swung by.
Sept. 12 at 11:08 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies, again in Johnson.
Sept. 13 at 2:11 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies, this time in Hyde Park.
Sept. 13 at 2:31 a.m., one of the two people involved in a spat at a 1st Street residence decided to go stay at the neighbors for the night.
Sept. 13 at 6:34 a.m., different 1st Street residents told police they were fine after the neighbors reported an argument.
Sept. 13 at 2:49 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Lower Main Street.
Sept. 13 at 6:33 p.m., two people were reportedly having a noisy disagreement in the street near the intersection of Congress and Winter streets, but they’d gone inside by the time police arrived.
Sept. 13 at 8:50 p.m., police are still investigating an incident at Cumberland Farms.
Sept. 14 at 5:19 a.m., the investigation into a different incident on Route 15 is also still open.
Sept. 14 at 8:06 a.m., a woman told police two men threatened her at Oxbow Riverfront Park; police located them and had a chat, then wrote one a municipal ticket for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 14 at 11:06 a.m., the same two men were reported to be causing issues back at the park again.
Sept. 14 at 4:04 p.m., police picked up the trash that had been dumped on a Pinewood Estates lawn.
Sept. 14 at 7:44 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Route 15, then gave someone a lift to Copley.
Sept. 14 at 8:16 p.m., police received reports that someone was driving drunk in a red Volkswagon on Summer Street, but officers saw no sign of any such vehicle.
Sept. 14 at 8:39 p.m., the woman staff wanted removed from Cumberland Farms hadn’t yet been served with a no-trespass order for the premises. Police did so later in the week.
Sept. 15 at 8:06 a.m., police talked with someone they believe is homeless, trying to connect him with the proper resources to find housing for the winter that doesn’t include the stage at the Oxbow.
Sept. 15 at 3:40 p.m., four juveniles — two 9-year-olds and two 10-year-olds — were smashing bottles near a Bridge Street business and flipped off one woman, telling her they were allowed to do so. Police stopped by to let them know that’s not the case, had them clean up the debris and told them that a second offense could warrant a fine.
Sept 15 at 4:01 p.m., a search for someone in Hardwick was conducted in concert with police there.
Sept. 15 at 6:12 p.m., the two women involved in a possible fight in a vehicle just off Route 100 told police they didn’t want to press charges.
Sept. 15 at 6:23 p.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Route 15.
Sept. 15 at 7:15 p.m., police couldn’t hear the woman screaming near 3rd Street, despite reports to the contrary.
Sept. 15 at 10:06 p.m., a brawl was reported on 1st Street. Police found the two people thought to be involved were intoxicated but somewhat coherent, and they said they hadn’t been fighting.
Sept. 16 at 1:55 a.m., the two people spending time together in a parked car on Brooklyn Street were advised to move along. They did so.
Sept. 16 at 9:58 a.m., a dog left overnight in the kennel at the Elmore town offices was gone the next morning. The dog seems to be OK, and police are sorting the matter out.
Sept. 16 at 4:35 p.m., a broken trailer axle was the cause of a truck blocking traffic on Golf Course Road.
Sept. 16 at 5:21 p.m., police responded to the Route 15 residence of Arthur Therrien, 74, of Morristown, after his death. Police do not believe his death was suspicious.
Sept. 16 at 9:33 p.m., a 2nd Street resident had too much to drink and called police about his roommate; police told the two to get along for the night.
Sept. 17 at 9:33 a.m., in what’s becoming a regular occurrence, police received reports that an elderly man was driving very, very slowly. This time he was traveling along Brooklyn Street at around 10 mph.
Sept. 17 at 6:12 p.m., police asked a man to leave the Sunset Motor Inn.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
