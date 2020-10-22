Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 78
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 4
Traffic warnings: 2
Alarms: 4
Background checks: 2
Foot patrols: 1
Aug. 27, after wrapping up their investigation into an incident that occurred almost two months ago police accused Nicholas Hill, 30, of Morristown, of grand larceny.
Oct. 9 at 12:09 a.m., a woman wanted police to know her ex was outside her work. Police told her how to take out a court order.
Oct. 9 at 8:29 a.m., a Stancliff Road resident wanted police to know someone may have shot his porch with a pellet gun.
Oct. 9 at 9:41 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health somewhere in the village.
Oct. 9 at 1:12 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police with transferring some evidence.
Oct. 9 at 1:36 p.m., a caller told police the catalytic converter was stolen off their car while it was parked somewhere awaiting maintenance work.
Oct. 9 at 2:58 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health with checking on the well-being of someone on Cochran Road. Everyone was OK.
Oct. 9 at 4:04 p.m., the man callers said was wandering around the parking lot on Lower Main Street talking to himself was actually on his cellphone, and wasn’t doing anything wrong.
Oct. 9 at 7:01 p.m., all was OK when police checked in on a 911-hangup call made from a road in Elmore.
Oct. 9 at 7:27 p.m., police gave someone a lift home.
Oct. 9 at 7:51 p.m., a suspicious-seeming man on Cochran Road was served a no-trespass order for the property he was lurking around on.
Oct. 9 at 8:04 p.m., police told a landlord on Brooklyn Street that there’s not much they can do about people parking on her private parking lot.
Oct. 9 at 9:54 p.m., a driver stopped on Route 100 received three tickets, one for driving without insurance, one for driving without liability insurance and one for having the wrong license plates on the vehicle.
Oct. 9 at 11:15 p.m., police are still waiting on surveillance footage of a woman allegedly stealing ice cream from Cumberland Farms.
Oct. 10 at 12:33 a.m., assisted the Morristown Fire Department with shutting down Sterling Valley Road for a call there.
Oct. 10 at 10:02 a.m., an onlooker told police he or she saw someone in a red Audi hit another vehicle on Brooklyn Street; police are still investigating.
Oct. 10 at 8:20 p.m., police arrested Victoria Sherman, 29, listed as transient, on Congress Street. An in-state warrant for Sherman’s arrest had been issued.
Oct. 11 at 4:20 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Johnson.
Oct. 11 at 9:11 a.m., police picked up and disposed of two used syringes on Duhamel Road.
Oct. 11 at 9:31 p.m., someone stole three 24-ounce beers, or Tall Boys, from Cumberland Farms. Police are waiting on surveillance footage of this incident as well.
Oct. 12 at 12:22 a.m., a man at the Maplefields on Route 15 told police he needed an ambulance. They made sure he got one.
Oct. 12 at 6:57 a.m., police let Agency of Transportation crews know about large rocks in the road on Route 15.
Oct. 13 at 12:42 a.m., an intoxicated man who fell and hit his head near Pleasant Street was released into the care of his grandfather.
Oct. 13 at 8:14 a.m., police received reports that someone was trying to break into a Foss Street residence that is now bank-owned. Turns out it was a former tenant trying to retrieve some property; police referred that individual to the bank.
Oct. 13 at 5:05 p.m., over $1,000 in tools was stolen from a Bridge Street locale. Police are investigating.
Oct. 13 at 6:07 p.m., police checked on the well-being of someone; he wasn’t where a caller said he’d be, but was OK.
Oct. 13 at 8:44 p.m., passersby reported a group of three or four males acting strangely outside the Morristown Centennial Library. Police found only one man there, and he was just using the WiFi.
Oct. 14 at 2:20 a.m., an Upper Main Street resident told police the upstairs neighbors were being noisy. When police arrived no one, not even the caller, would answer their door and all was quiet.
Oct. 14 at 2:21 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a woman on Summer Street, then gave her a ride to Copley Hospital.
Oct. 14 at 12:52 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a man who hadn’t been heard from in a month. Turns out he moved to Massachusetts.
Oct. 14 at 5:08 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Union Street.
Oct. 14 at 5:13 p.m., keys were stolen from Sunset Motor Inn. Police are investigating.
Oct. 14 at 8:22 p.m., the two men reported as arguing in the middle of the road near Cochran Road told police they weren’t arguing.
Oct. 14 at 11:09 p.m., the same two men got into it again at the Maplefields in Jersey Heights. This time they agreed to part ways for the evening.
Oct. 15 at 12:37 a.m., served court paperwork to someone on Elmore Street.
Oct. 15 at 9:21 a.m., police arrested Ricardo Jimenez-Ulloa, 31, of Cornwall, at a Cadys Falls Road locale. An in-state warrant for his arrest had been issued.
Oct. 15 at 12:03 p.m., what was initially reported as an attempted suicide was actually someone suffering a diabetic emergency; the individual was transported by Morristown EMS to the hospital.
Oct. 15 at 12:24 p.m., police are investigating a crash on Paine Avenue.
Oct. 15 at 2:16 p.m., an assault reported near the intersection of Upper Main and Richmond Streets is being investigated, and charges are pending.
Oct. 15 at 4:08 p.m., police couldn’t find the people thought to be trespassing in the woods near North River Street.
Oct. 15 at 5:33 p.m., the investigation into a two-car crash on Route 100 is also underway.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
