Total reported incidents: 83
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 14
Sept. 8 at 9:47 p.m., after a car crashed on Elmore Street, police had a blood sample drawn from the driver. Last week, after receiving toxicology results back from the sample, police cited Val Gorham, 74, of Morristown, for driving under the influence, first offense.
Oct. 8 at 7:13 a.m., a dog reported missing from Sterling Valley Road was later reunited with its family.
Oct. 8 at 7:15 a.m., an injured cat on Plane View Road ultimately succumbed to its wounds and was taken by police to Sequist Animal Hospital.
Oct. 8 at 11:52 a.m., someone complained about the incessant barks of a dog in the Needle Eye area. The barks led police to the pooch’s home, and they asked the owner to put the dog inside.
Oct. 8 at 3:41 p.m., someone wanted to fight on Pleasant Street but then changed their mind and left.
Oct. 8 at 8:49 p.m., on Bridge Street, police gave a man a ride home.
Oct. 9 at 5:02 a.m., a man sleeping in his car in the north-end Maplefields told police he was just tired.
Oct. 9 at 9:32 a.m., the was some minor car crashin, but no injurin, in the parkin lot at Dunkin.
Oct. 9 at 3:48 p.m., some people trying to set up a camp near the town offices on Portland Street were asked not to.
Oct. 9 at 3:55 p.m., a flock of sheep in the middle of the road near Stagecoach and Sterling Valley roads was gone when police arrived.
Oct. 9 at 9:30 p.m., police issued a no-trespass order against a man who was drunkenly accosting a Cumberland Farms customer.
Oct. 10 at 9:39 p.m., a man was heard yelling his way up the middle of Cadys Falls Road.
Oct. 11 at 12:20 a.m., police lent a hand in Johnson, pulling over a vehicle at the request of the fish and wildlife department, and sticking around until the wildlife folks arrived.
Oct. 11 at 9:56 a.m., a wallet reported lost at Dunkin was returned to the owner in 10 minutes or less.
Oct. 11 at 1:56 p.m., a man who allegedly stole 10 pumpkins — about $100 worth of gourds — from Price Chopper agreed to pay back the store and was given a no-trespass order.
Oct. 11 at 3:37 p.m., police arrested a juvenile for domestic assault in the Cadys Falls area.
Oct. 11 at 5:04 p.m., a red Nissan was seen driving along Route 12 with a young kid hanging out the window.
Oct. 12 at 12:58 a.m., some people in the post office parking lot were yelling at each other.
Oct. 12 at 8:49 a.m., a hypodermic needle was found in front of a Brooklyn Street apartment building, and police disposed of it in the “sharps” drop-off container at the station.
Oct. 12 at 9:24 a.m., someone complained that trucks hauling corn up and down Goeltz Road were driving too fast, with corn debris flying off the back of the rigs.
Oct. 12 at 4:11 p.m., some kids near Peoples Academy were verbally accosting an adult. Police told the youths to be nicer.
Oct. 12 at 9:53 p.m., a suspicious-looking camper vehicle without license plates had been parked in the municipal lot but was later removed.
Oct. 12 at 10:53 p.m., police responded to Pinecrest trailer park for reports of loud music, but there was none to be heard.
Oct. 13 at 9:15 a.m., police issued a tobacco ticket to a Peoples Academy teen caught vaping at school.
Oct. 13 at 12:41 p.m., police are investigating the alleged theft of a microwave from Sears.
Oct. 13 at 4:29 p.m., no one was seriously injured in a crash near Northgate Plaza, apparently caused by someone not stopping at a stop sign.
Oct. 13 at 5:13 p.m., police and fire crews responded to a blaze at an illicit camp site on Stafford Avenue. No one was there and there was no sign of injury or major property damage.
Oct. 14 at 11:23 a.m., a small pig on Stancliff Road died from its wounds after being shot by a pellet gun. Police are investigating.
Oct. 14 at 12:20 p.m., a construction crew flagger working in the roundabout had his foot run over. Police are investigating, but the driver was not ticketed or charged with any infraction.
Oct. 14 at 2:55 p.m., no one was hurt in a dump truck versus car crash on Upper Main Street.
Oct. 14 at 4:18 p.m., a different dump truck blew a tire, which hit another car, on Laporte Road. No injuries reported here, either.
Oct. 14 at 4:45 p.m., police are investigating the alleged theft of a jacket from Manufacturing Solutions Inc.
Oct. 14 at 8:12 p.m., a driver hit a deer on Frazier Road, and police had to dispatch the animal. A state wildlife officer came by the next morning to collect the carcass.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.