Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 82
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 4
Traffic warnings: 1
Alarms: 2
Background checks: 3
Foot patrols: 3
Oct. 30 at 12:03 a.m., police gave a man a ride from the Maplefields on Route 15 to Cumberland Farms in the village.
Oct. 30 at 8:57 a.m., a man and woman were arguing at a residence near Harrel Street; police took the woman to the courthouse to get a court order.
Oct. 30 at 1:11 p.m., a Randolph Road resident reported a suspicious-looking car in the driveway. Turns out it was a repair man fixing up the neighbor’s windshield.
Oct. 30 at 3:03 p.m., what was initially reported as threats or harassment was actually just a man panhandling near a business in the Morrisville Plaza. Police had a chat with him, but took no further action.
Oct. 30 at 4:16 p.m., neighbors reported a couple fighting on Colonial Manor Drive; the man had left by the time police arrived, and officers took no action.
Oct. 30 at 4:39 p.m., for once, suspicious activity on Mac Miller Road didn’t involve someone trying to steal the road sign; instead one neighbor wanted to report the strange behavior of another neighbor.
Oct. 30 at 6:25 p.m., police served a no-trespass order to a woman who is no longer welcome at McDonalds.
Oct. 30 at 7:18 p.m., Stancliff Road residents told police nothing was going on, despite the fact that neighbors reported loud banging and yelling.
Oct. 30 at 11:46 p.m., the man accused of threatening to break down a neighbor’s door on Union Street wasn’t actually in the area when police responded; officers told the caller to call back if anything escalated.
Oct. 31 at 12:44 a.m., a Cadys Falls Road resident awoke to the sounds of her dogs barking; further investigation revealed what looked to be a man sitting on her porch, but he vanished before police arrived.
Oct. 31 at 1:37 a.m., the man spotted on a nearby porch on Cadys Falls Road earlier in the night resurfaced on Duhamel Road; he’d been drinking, so police gave him a ride to detox.
Oct. 31 at 7:07 a.m., the deer hit by a car on Stagecoach Road didn’t make it, but no people were hurt.
Oct. 31 at 10:44 a.m., a Union Street resident reported someone who may be wanted by the authorities was in the area. Police didn’t find him or the vehicle he was supposed to be driving, and further investigation revealed the wanted man didn’t have any arrest warrants out in his name.
Oct. 31 at 5:08 p.m. assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in the village.
Oct. 31 at 5:23 p.m., Randolph Road residents reported a woman was outside screaming nearby. Police tracked her down and she told them she was yelling at her neighbors, telling them to mind their own business.
Oct. 31 at 9:49 p.m., a speeder stopped on Morristown Corners Road got a ticket for going 53 in a 25-mph zone.
Oct. 31 at 10:14 p.m., another speeder stopped on Morristown Corners Road also got a ticket, this time for going 54 in the 25-mph zone.
Oct. 31 at 10:33 p.m., police patrol near Morristown Corners culminated with a traffic stop and arrest. Police accused Lisbeth Bruce, 39, of Stowe of driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, after stopping her on Stagecoach Road. Police had received complaints about a vehicle swerving with its high-beams on; officers measured her blood alcohol level at .196 percent.
Nov. 1 at 12:31 p.m., Mac Miller Road residents reported a suspicious-seeming female in their driveway. Officers tracked her down, then showed her and her child how to get to the Sunset Motor Inn.
Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m., an antique lawnmower was stolen on Cadys Falls Road. Police are investigating.
Nov. 2 at 11:14 a.m., after a pharmaceutical delivery truck crashed on Route 12 in Elmore, Morristown police agreed to store the drugs in the truck at the station until they could be picked up.
Nov. 2 at 11:59 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at the police station.
Nov. 2 at 3:13 p.m., assisted staff at the East Meadow School.
Nov. 2 at 3:33 p.m., assisted Department for Children and Families staff on Colonial Manor Drive.
Nov. 2 at 5:31 p.m., police assumed no one was seriously injured in a two-car crash in Jersey Heights, but they weren’t sure because several of the people in the vehicles ran off. Eventually, police accused one of drivers, Elizabeth Immich, 30, of Waterbury, of driving under the influence. Immich refused to provide a sample to determine her blood alcohol level; police also accused her of driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 2 at 6:21 p.m., while continuing to investigate the two-car crash in Jersey Heights, police discovered that there was an in-state arrest warrant for one of the individuals in the vehicles. Natalie Jakobeit, 26, of Morristown, was cited to appear in court by police and released.
Nov. 2 at 8:06 p.m., police received complaints about a possible drunk driver; they weren’t able to locate her in town, but Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies tracked her town later in the night. Police then assisted sheriff’s deputies with a drunk driver – no word if it was the same one – less than an hour later.
Nov. 2 at 9:15 p.m., a car ended up in the ditch on Route 100, courtesy of slippery road conditions. No one was hurt and the vehicle was towed out.
Nov. 2 at 11:16 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies after a car went over an embankment in Johnson.
Nov. 3 at 1:19 a.m., police waited for a tow truck to arrive after a tractor-trailer truck was unable to make it up Portland Street thanks to those same icy conditions.
Nov. 3 at 8:24 a.m., the driver who’d gone off Cadys Falls Road had already made arrangements to get pulled out and didn’t need police assistance.
Nov. 3 at 12:49 p.m., reports of an illegal online gambling site were referred to the proper state authorities.
Nov. 3 at 4:38 p.m., Copley Hospital staff reported a suspected assault, but the alleged victim didn’t want to press charges so police took no action.
Nov. 3 at 9:35 p.m., a woman asked police to check on the well-being of her brother; he was OK, so police told him to call his sister.
Nov. 3 at 10:21 p.m., the woman passersby thought was slumped over her steering wheel at Cumberland Farms was OK and doing nothing wrong, so police let her go on her way.
Nov. 4 at 8:34 a.m., Sterling Valley Road got very slippery overnight and a car ended up off the road. Police asked the town highway department to head up there and go heavy with the sand.
Nov. 4 at 5:02 p.m., the same man was back panhandling at McDonalds. Police served him with a no-trespass order, and he said he was headed somewhere else.
Nov. 4 at 8:12 p.m., the somewhere else the man was headed to ended up being a residence in Elmore. Police assisted sheriff’s deputies there, where he was refusing to leave the residence after having too much to drink.
Nov. 5 at 1:46 a.m., Jakob Lashomb, 18, of Morristown was accused of felony unlawful mischief after vandalizing his brother’s car near Congress Street.
Nov. 5 at 2:49 a.m., while their investigation was underway on Congress Street police discovered that Tammy Lashomb, 46, of Morristown, had an active in-state arrest warrant out in her name; she was cited and released.
Nov. 5 at 3:14 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
Nov. 5 at 12:14 p.m., police tracked down the people alleged to have been tearing up private property on their ATVs near Trombley Hill Road and told them to stop.
Nov. 5 at 2:11 p.m., a driver stopped on Stagecoach Road got a ticket for going 70 in a 50-mph zone.
Nov. 5 at 3:59 p.m., a Fitzgerald Road resident said the neighbor’s efforts to drain a pond were damaging her property. Police worked with all involved to come up with a workable solution.
Nov. 5 at 4:27 p.m., Christopher Sawyer, 34, of Morristown, was accused of driving after criminal license suspension after a traffic stop on Goeltz Road. Police stopped Sawyer after discovering he had an expired registration.
Nov. 5 at 8:03 p.m., a man said he was being harassed via text by someone through a third party. Police told him how to get a court order, and advised the third party to cease and desist.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
