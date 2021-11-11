Total reported incidents: 74
Arrests:
Traffic stops: 7
Oct. 29 at 9:01 a.m., a large encampment reported on land owned by the village near the rail trail at the end of Stafford Avenue ended up being a single tent with no one nearby.
Oct. 29 at 7:32 p.m., a car that looked suspicious driving in circles in the Cadys Falls area was driven by a person who was just looking for a suitable pull-off to place a call.
Oct. 30 at 10:40 a.m., someone turned in a credit card they found, and police contacted the owner, who said they’d come and pick it up soon.
Oct. 30 at 10:52 a.m., someone carved the phrase “DEEZ NUTS” on a newly poured sidewalk on Foundry Street. Police are investigating to see if surveillance cameras at nearby rk Miles could help identify who did the deez.
Oct. 30 at 1:28 p.m., the thing about dumping trash, even on seldom-used Feline Lane, is the dumper’s name is bound to be revealed among the litter, as was the case here. Police called the man, and he removed the rubbish.
Oct. 30 at 3:31 p.m., a more ambitious litterer, unfortunately unidentified, deposited a washing machine along Darling Road.
Oct. 30 at 6:10 p.m., police broke up a fight at a place on Laporte Road near the airport, a mutual affray with neither side opting to press charges.
Oct. 30 at 8:37 p.m., a woman reported losing her purse somewhere near Hannaford or New Fu Lin’s, but if it fell off the roof of her car, it could be anywhere.
Oct. 31 at 2:04 a.m., a man who had been kicked out of Tacos and Taps an hour and a half earlier called police to report seeing a bag of drugs outside the place, which is right across from the police station. An officer checked it out and found said bag, containing … oatmeal.
Oct. 31 at 5:17 p.m., construction materials, like cones or other markings, were washed into the river during heavy rains, near Feline Street.
Oct. 31 at 7:10 p.m. someone reported a person stumbling along Jersey Heights.
Oct. 31 at 8:31 p.m., a drunken person was acting belligerently toward the Cumberland Farms manager. Trick or treat, here’s a no-trespass order.
Oct. 31 at 9:46 p.m., following a traffic stop near the roundabout on Route 15, police cited Hilary Whitaker, 38, of Morristown, for driving under the influence, first offense. No toxicology information was available.
Nov. 1 at 6:05 p.m., a man who has racked up quite the list of no-trespass orders in recent weeks was issued another one, this one from Big Lots, where management claimed he tried to steal something.
Nov. 1 at 6:53 p.m., an intoxicated man at the northside Maplefields was taken to Copley Hospital to detox.
Nov. 2 at 3:36 a.m., a woman who tried to steal a sandwich from that same Maplefields was issued a no-trespass notice.
Nov. 2 at 7:53 a.m., a Maple Street resident said someone stole their mail. Police notified the postal service.
Nov. 2 at 8:36 a.m., a person called to report that a group of people who appear to be regularly late for work often speed along Washington Highway.
Nov. 2 at 12:06 p.m., a person reported losing a black Calvin Klein tri-fold wallet. There was no cash inside, but there were IDs and bank cards.
Nov. 2 at 12:20 p.m., police were summoned to put down a deer that had been hit by a tractor trailer truck on Route 15, but the deer was already very dead.
Nov. 2 at 4:04 p.m., a 2016 Chevy pickup truck headed south on Route 100 hit a 2002 Mack truck pulling out from Morristown Corner Road. Robert Mead, 76, of Hyde Park, was airlifted to UVM Medical Center. Police are still investigating the crash.
Nov. 2 at 4:21 p.m., a woman told police a man has been following her around town, yelling at her. They are waiting on an official statement before acting.
Nov. 2 at 7:09 p.m., police arrested James Russell, 32, listed as homeless, for retail theft after he allegedly made off with $235.62 worth of merchandise from Price Chopper — he’d allegedly gone down the aisle with the expensive items, like tools and other implements. Police say Russell is the person who had earlier been trespassed the day before from Big Lots and from several other places recently.
Nov. 3 at 2:53 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the Pinewood Estates neighborhood. Police later saw the man suspected of firing the shots and cited Austin Morin, 20, listed as homeless, for aggravated assault.
Nov. 3 at 3:52 a.m., Morin was arrested after he was pulled over an hour later in the same Pinewood Estates neighborhood. He was also cited for driving after criminal license suspension, and his passenger, Amber Judd, 32, of Waterbury, was cited for providing false information to police, after she gave them a fake name.
Nov. 3 at 9:48, police were investigating another report of shots fired the night before, this time on Route 15. Police are unsure if these and the ones at Pinewood are related, but no injuries or property damage was reported.
Nov. 3 at 1:58 p.m., a Route 15 resident reported someone stole an old circular saw the homeowner had on display.
Nov. 3 at 4:14 p.m., police responded to an Upper Main home where Michael Cameron, 19, was found dead. No further information was provided.
Nov. 3 at 5:08 p.m., a man who said he has been harassed by someone over a period of years was advised to ask the court for a no-stalking order.
Nov. 3 at 6:16 p.m., a woman who was walking in the road along Brooklyn Street was advised to walk on the sidewalk or shoulder instead. She swore a lot but followed the advice.
Nov. 4 at 8:50 a.m., a bear was killed after being hit by a car on Route 15 and the car kept going.
Nov. 4 at 8:59 a.m., another assaultive man was trespassed from Cumberland Farms.
Nov. 4 at 9:33 a.m., a woman said she lost four $50 bills on Bridge Street and would like it if anyone who found those bills turned them over to police.
Nov. 4 at 12:17 p.m., police assisted Morristown officials with a dog bite case on Maple and Olive streets.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
