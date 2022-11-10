Total reported incidents: 94
Arrests: 5
Angela Curtis, 31 of East Calais, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, after an investigation into crash on Upper Main Street on the morning of Oct. 14.
Oct. 28 at 1:52 a.m., some dogs that had been sprayed by a skunk were running loose around Price Chopper until the owner came and fetched the malodorous mutts.
Oct. 28 at 9:34 a.m., a Peoples Academy student was ticketed for having a vape pen on school grounds.
Oct. 28 at 10:43 a.m., no one was injured or cited after a crash at the corner of Route 15 and Munson Avenue.
Oct. 28 at 12:26 p.m., police assisted Morristown EMS with a person who had fallen.
Oct. 28 at 4 p.m., a Cumberland Farms employee suspected a youth of pilfering some candy from the store.
Oct. 28 at 4:09 p.m., police responded to a Clark Avenue home where Michael Lowe, 64, was found dead in his apartment. Police do not suspect foul play.
Oct. 28 at 10:50 p.m., a schnauzer with medium-length hair was reported missing from a Stagecoach Road home. It’s not clear whether the dog was found.
Oct. 29 at 12:02 a.m., police mediated a child custody dispute in the Pinecrest mobile home park.
Oct. 29 at 1 a.m., someone called police to report a suspicious person in a field on Stagecoach Road. It was the owner of the missing schnauzer.
Oct. 29 at 11:50 p.m., John Scott, 30, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, following a traffic stop on Laporte Road. Police say Scott registered a 0.105 percent blood alcohol concentration.
Oct. 30 at 4:51 a.m., a car that crashed on Golf Course was driven away from the scene. Later, the owner called and told police it was her child who borrowed and then crashed her vehicle.
Oct. 30 at 3:13 p.m., someone reported a person dancing in the Cumby’s parking lot. No crime in that, police said.
Oct. 30 at 4:20 p.m., police got rid of a hypodermic needle someone found at the north end Maplefields.
Oct. 30 at 7:16 p.m., Adrian Small, 46, of Morristown, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order, after an incident on Maple Street.
Oct. 31 at 9:41 a.m., Peck’s Flower Shop reported seeing a suspicious person trying to get into the shop over the weekend. The store’s Facebook page posted a surveillance video of the would-be intruder.
Oct. 31 at 1:01 p.m., some parakeets were left in an apartment in a building under foreclosure until the chatty birds’ owner swooped in and took them away to a new nesting area.
Oct. 31 at 3:44 p.m., some youths were harassing each other on Upper Main Street. Police are investigating.
Oct. 31 at 5:05 p.m., jokes abounded about the cop “costumes” worn by officers patrolling Maple Street during trick-or-treat.
Nov. 1 at 8:52 a.m., a Volvo, either blue or green, was having trouble staying within the yellow and white painted lines on Route 15.
Nov. 1 at 12:51 p.m., a person who called to report a missing package later called back after realizing the package had simply not yet arrived.
Nov. 1 at 3:37 p.m., James Russell, 38, listed as homeless, was arrested for possession of stolen property after he allegedly rolled off with a platform cart from Agway.
Nov. 1 at 4:11 p.m., neighbors on Campbell Road engaged in a property line dispute.
Nov. 1 at 3:37 p.m., Russell, along with another person known to law enforcement, were issued no-trespass notices from Riverbend Market.
Nov. 1 at 6:20 p.m., a deer met its end — a vehicle’s front end — on Route 12.
Nov. 1 at 6:36 p.m., a tenant having issues with their landlord was referred to either a lawyer or a tenant rights handbook.
Nov. 1 at 6:55 p.m., Bristol police asked the local cops to check on the well-being of a youth having thoughts of self-harm.
Nov. 2 at 9:12 a.m., Devin Barcomb, 33, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Cole Hill Road.
Nov. 2 at 11:28 a.m., no one was injured in a minor crash at the corner of Brooklyn Street and Stafford Avenue.
Nov. 2 at 11:29 a.m., multiple agencies are investigating a possible case of check fraud.
Nov. 2 at 1:58 p.m., on the rail trail bridge parallel to Bridge Street, a vandal painted black the colorful fish art adorning the span.
Nov. 2 at 2:34 p.m., a Morristown Elementary School student tried to leave school early, so a parent came to pick the kid up.
Nov. 2 at 3:21 p.m., a person reported seeing a vehicle hit a highway department truck in the municipal parking lot and drive away.
Nov. 2 at 3:40 p.m., about 20 minutes later in the same lot, a different driver backed into a different truck, ripping off her bumper.
Nov. 2 at 3:47 p.m., M&T Bank reported someone passed a bad check. Police are investigating.
Nov. 2 at 5:07 p.m., a driver lost control of their car and crashed on Randolph Road. The car was totaled, and the driver suffered minor injuries.
Nov. 2 at 5:17 p.m., nearby, a different vehicle crashed near the intersection of Lower Elmore Mountain and Fitzgerald roads and ended up in a pond. That driver also had minor injuries.
Nov. 2 at 7:45 p.m., a witness provided basic details of a scofflaw car on Laporte Road — small, red, speedy — but couldn’t provide more important ones — make, model, plate number.
Nov. 2 at 8:45 p.m., a man trying to convince a woman to give him her phone number was creepy enough for her to report the exchange to police, who took note in case of similar future encounters.
Nov. 2 at 11:12 p.m., a man refusing to leave an apartment unit found the incentive to depart after the tenant called police.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.