Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 91
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 8
Alarms: 3
Background checks: 2
Foot patrols: 4
Oct. 23 at 5:02 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies with a crash on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Oct. 23 at 11:20 a.m., an officer helped a man with verifying some information for a safe he had purchased.
Oct. 23 at 11:49 a.m., a Ward Pond Road resident told police a neighbor’s dog had killed their chicken. Police referred the matter to the town’s animal control officer.
Oct. 23 at 12:50 p.m., passersby reported a woman sitting on the rail trail bridge, possibly in a dangerous situation. Police found her there, simply playing a game on her phone.
Oct. 23 at 2:06 p.m., a small jar of marijuana was found in the parking lot of a business on Stafford Avenue; police returned it to the owner, since it’s OK to have that much pot.
Oct. 23 at 4:06 p.m., police are still investigating a case of a faulty check.
Oct. 23 at 5:29 p.m., after checking on the well-being of someone living just off Cherry Avenue, police gave the person a lift to Copley Hospital for screening.
Oct. 23 at 6:31 p.m., officers spoke to a juvenile after they had an argument with an older family member on Union Street.
Oct. 23 at 9:29 p.m., police asked a pair of people to turn down the tunes after loud music was reported near the post office on Portland Street.
Oct. 23 at 9:30 p.m., police helped resolve a landlord-tenant issue on Clark Avenue.
Oct. 24 at 4:04 a.m., a tree fell across Route 15 near Leo & Lois Lane; by the time police arrived so many vehicles had run over the downed tree that the road was completely passable.
Oct. 24 at 8:35 a.m., mailboxes were stolen from Almeron Drive.
Oct. 24 at 9:25 a.m., an officer stood watch during a drug-take-back event at Kinney Drugs.
Oct. 24 at 10:49 a.m., someone dumped garbage on Route 15A; police found a woman’s name on some of the trash, so they had her come and clean it up.
Oct. 24 at 12:23 p.m., a caller told police someone in a truck chased them on Route 15; police tracked down the man and told him to grow up and act like an adult.
Oct. 24 at 1:45 p.m., a Washington Highway resident told police many drivers were turning around in her driveway. Police believe they were all people who missed the turn for Copley Hospital, where a COVID-19 screening event was taking place.
Oct. 24 at 5:14 p.m., a man and woman told police they were working things out and didn’t require police intervention, despite passersby reporting a ruckus in the Northgate Plaza parking lot.
Oct. 24 at 5:51 p.m., police stopped the driver who allegedly shot at something from the road and held them on Cole Hill Road until game wardens arrived.
Oct. 24 at 9:50 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
Oct. 25 at 2:50 p.m., a man and woman were arguing at an Elmore Street address; he had already left when police arrived, and since the dispute never turned physical police took no action.
Oct. 25 at 6:32 p.m., assisted Department for Children and Families staff in the village.
Oct. 25 at 7:52 p.m., a potential employee of a business in the village found it suspicious that they asked for his driver’s license and Social Security number as part of the hiring process; police helped him sort things out.
Oct. 25 at 8:17 p.m., police served a court order to someone on Ward Pond Road.
Oct. 26 at 11:42 a.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash at the intersection of Bridge Street and the bypass.
Oct. 26 at 1:29 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Washington Highway.
Oct. 26 at 1:57 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Brooklyn Street.
Oct. 26 at 3:43 p.m., served a court order on someone on Lawrence Farm Road.
Oct. 26 at 4:02 p.m., police accused Christopher Lyon, 42, of Johnson, of driving after criminal license suspension after a traffic stop on Ross Hill Road. Police stopped Lyon after spotting an expired inspection sticker on his vehicle; he didn’t get a ticket for that offense, but did get one for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Oct. 26 at 8:59 p.m., an Elmore Street resident wanted to know if it was OK for her 17-year-old to move out. Police provided some answers.
Oct. 26 at 9:38 p.m., passing drivers reported a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of Route 100. Police found a woman who had pulled over to safely use her cellphone.
Oct. 27 at 3:44 p.m., a Needles Eye Road resident told police she’d lent a friend a cellphone, but he hadn’t returned it and was still using it instead of getting his own. Police told her how to cancel the plan.
Oct. 27 at 4:14 p.m., a crash at the intersection of Routes 15 and 15A is still being investigated, and no further details are available.
Oct. 27 at 6:05 p.m., Fitzgerald Road residents got into a spat because one is allegedly churning up the other’s property with an ATV.
Oct. 27 at 11:08 a.m., one of the two people arguing at a Pinewood Estates home threatened the other. Police told the person who had been threatened how to seek a court order.
Oct. 28 at 8:45 a.m., back on Fitzgerald Road, the same dispute fired back up again after one neighbor’s bull got loose and was on the other’s land.
Oct. 28 at 9:05 a.m., an officer tracked down the Fitzgerald Road resident who was driving the ATV the day before; the driver got a ticket for careless or negligent operation of an ATV and was fined $392.
Oct. 28 at 9:28 a.m., an out-of-control juvenile at Cumberland Farms calmed down and went back to school.
Oct. 28 at 10:03 a.m., other drivers reported an elderly man, already known around town for his slow-paced driving, was again driving very slowly — roughly 17 mph — on Elmore Street. Police took no action.
Oct. 28 at 3:57 p.m., someone driving an ATV aggressively was again reported on Fitzgerald Road. Police didn’t track the driver down this time.
Oct. 28 at 5:38 p.m., a Portland Street resident reported someone was stealing bricks from the job site near the post office. The alleged thief was actually one of the workers on the site, just doing his job after hours.
Oct. 28 at 6:09 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Summer Street with checking on someone’s well-being; the person was OK.
Oct. 28 at 6:46 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Center Road.
Oct. 29 at 1:22 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at a Park Street residence, then returned there two hours later for the same reason.
Oct. 29 at 3:36 a.m., a 1st Street couple were yelling at each other again. The neighbors called them in again, but the couple told police they were OK and didn’t need assistance. Again.
Oct. 29 at 9:27 a.m., two-car crash on Morristown Corners Road. No other information was yet available.
Oct. 29 at 10:01 a.m., a dispute between husband and wife on Cochran Road warranted intervention by police, who gave advice on how to get a court order to one individual.
Oct. 29 at 12:37 p.m., no one was injured in a minor two-car crash on Route 15.
Oct. 29 at 7:12 p.m., a court order was served on someone on Ward Pond Road.
Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m., another driver told police they encountered someone driving a truck without its headlights on Route 15; the driver must have flicked them on though, because police didn’t see anything like that when they went looking.
Oct. 29 at 9:34 p.m., a domestic dispute on Summer Street had been talked out by the time police arrived.
Oct. 29 at 10:06 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
