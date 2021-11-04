Total reported incidents: 76
Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 16
Oct. 22 at 7:35 a.m., a Ford Ranger was spotted carelessly driving past the fire department, passing a couple of cars along the way, but police weren’t given enough identifying information to seek out the truck.
Oct. 22 at 11:44 a.m., staff at the north-end Maplefields asked police to issue a no-trespass order to a “creepy” person there the night before.
Oct. 22 at 3:58 p.m., a woman claimed a friend of hers stole $100 but can’t prove it.
Oct. 22 at 11:08 p.m., although a vehicle parked near the Citgo at the end of Silver Ridge Road seemed suspicious, the driver was just there smoking a cigarette.
Oct. 23 at 5:40 a.m., police assisted Copley Hospital staff with a mental health patient.
Oct. 23 at 7:01 a.m., a deer survived a collision with a car on Elmore Street and bounded away into a field.
Oct. 23 at 8:53 a.m., police responded to a reported domestic assault, and were still collecting statements as of press time.
Oct. 23 at 12:42 p.m., one of the people involved in the alleged domestic assault filed a temporary restraining order against the other, and 40 minutes later reported the person had violated it. Later that night, the other person filed their own restraining order, meaning both people are asked to stay away from each other. The next day, the landlord complained about them.
Oct. 23 at 11:02 p.m., someone reported a loud party at a place on Winter Street. Police responded and the erstwhile revelers said they were headed to bed.
Oct. 24 at 11:15 a.m., a person who was acting “all whacked out” at the Morrisville Beverage/Old Fishing Hole location on Bridge Street was issued a no-trespass order, adding to his already hefty list of stay-aways from other local businesses.
Oct. 24 at 12:47 p.m., an orange motorcycle was seen doing wheelies along Elmore Street near Pope Meadow Drive.
Oct. 24 at 1:32 p.m., no one was injured in a crash near the corner of Routes 15 and 15A, a frequent collision location.
Oct. 24 at 7:50 p.m., police mediated a child custody dispute in the Cady’s Falls area.
Oct. 24 at 9:01 p.m., while dealing with the aforementioned landlord complaint against the people in the previously reported domestic dispute, police discovered a third party there who was wanted on an in-state arrest warrant, and cited the person, Joshua Simpson, 31, of Wolcott, for the alleged offense.
Oct. 24 at 11:02 p.m., the person who had been trespassed from Mo-Bev the day before was reported drunkenly acting up at Price Chopper, but the store stopped short of requesting another no-trespass order.
Oct. 24 at 11:57 p.m., as reported last week, a driver struck and killed a man while he was walking along Route 15 just east of the Morristown/Hyde Park line. Police were still investigating as of press time and provided no further information.
Oct. 25 at 10:53 a.m., a Carroll Mountain Lane resident said his neighbor’s horse did a bunch of damage to his property.
Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m., police helped a parent deal with an unruly child in the Pinecrest mobile home park.
Oct. 26 at 7:23 a.m., no one was injured following a minor crash in the Route 100/15 roundabout during the Tuesday morning not-so-rush hour.
Oct. 26 at 3 p.m., police issued a temporary restraining order on a person on Cherry Avenue.
Oct. 27 at 2:09 p.m., the town public works crew noticed someone had yanked loose an exercise station near Peoples Academy but determined it could probably be fixed.
Oct. 27 at 9:28 p.m., police checked on a car pulled over on Laporte Road to see if everything was OK and reported the driver had responsibly pulled over to take a phone call.
Oct. 28 at 7:34 a.m., police aren’t sure what metric a person used in reporting a car was going exactly 70 mph along, but they did find out it was kid behind the wheel and called the kid’s parents.
Oct. 28 at 11:25 a.m., after a person from out of the country accidentally destroyed their passport in the washing machine, police helped document it so the person could get a new one.
Oct. 28 at 12:45 p.m., a tractor trailer driver drove down Needle Eye Road and noticed early enough that the one-lane railroad underpass was too narrow to fit the big rig. The trucker was able to back it out and find another way.
Oct. 28 at 2:50 p.m., a person called to report a small silver car speeding along Washington Highway, flipping the caller off and nearly crashing into the car in front of her.
Oct. 28 at 5:33 p.m., a property owner off Cochran Road said someone drove onto their lawn and tore it up.
Oct. 28 at 8:16 p.m., a key and a car and a sober driver were found for an extremely intoxicated man on Stafford Avenue.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
