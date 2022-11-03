Total reported incidents: 101
Arrests: 5
Traffic stops: 16
Edward King, 75, of Eden, was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash, following an investigation into an Oct. 4 crash in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
Oct. 21 at 2:35 a.m., police responded to Park Street, where a person’s report of yelling and banging on the wall next door turned out to be a medical emergency, to which the EMS squad responded.
Oct. 21 at 12:07 p.m., an intoxicated person on Pleasant Street was taken to Copley to detox.
Oct. 21 at 12:36 p.m., a Peoples Academy teen was cited into court for simple assault at the school.
Oct. 21 at 2:44 p.m., a person on Harrell Street was issued a temporary restraining order.
Oct. 21 at 10:32 p.m., a driver reported seeing someone in the vehicle ahead of them on Laporte Road toss trash out the window. Police didn’t see any evidence and the reported litterer denied trashing the area.
Oct. 22 at 8:15 a.m., a Bridge Street resident said the upstairs neighbors were being too noisy. Police told the complainant it would be better to call when the noise was happening, as opposed to the next day or later.
Oct. 22 at 11:29 a.m., a person who complained about a silver Mazda speeding along Bliss Hill Road did not get a good look at the license plate but did clearly see the middle finger the driver brandished.
Oct. 22 at 11:31 a.m., a car reportedly backed into the bay at the Manosh car wash and left the scene without owning up to it.
Oct. 22 at 8:01 p.m., someone complained about a cyclist riding along Brooklyn Street wearing dark clothing, without a rear light.
Oct. 22 at 8:29 p.m., a broken-down vehicle at the corner of Bridge and Brooklyn streets was only there long enough for the driver to fetch some gas and put it in the tank.
Oct. 22 at 8:37 p.m., two kids were spotted hopping into the trunk of a car that then headed down the hill from Peoples Academy.
Oct. 23 at 1:17 p.m., an officer came upon the remnants of a blown-out tire on Route 100 and removed it from the road. Afterward, a bit further up on Joe’s Pond Road, he saw the vehicle from which the tire came. The driver said help was on the way.
Oct. 23 at 1:39 p.m., a person with mental health issues was reported walking along Route 100 and waving at cars.
Oct. 23 at 4:09 p.m., a vehicle hit and killed a deer on Elmore Mountain Road.
Oct. 23 at 5:02 p.m., a driver on Route 15 reported seeing trash blow out of either the back of a truck or the back of the truck it was towing on a trailer.
Oct. 23 at 11:25 p.m., a drunken person in the Pinecrest trailer park was taken to Copley to detox, and later was issued a temporary restraining order while at the hospital.
Oct. 24 at 7:56 a.m., a car off the side of Walton Road had a note under the windshield wiper indicating a tow truck was on the way.
Oct. 24 at 9:26 a.m., a person sleeping in the hallway of a Portland Street building was asked to move along.
Oct. 24 at 9:31 a.m., police accompanied to person from the previous night back to Pinecrest to grab some belongings from where he was newly ordered to stay away.
Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m., an officer was summoned to drive the ambulance while EMS crews worked on a patient on Needles Eye Road.
Oct. 24 at 3:55 p.m., staff at the House of Pizza complained someone was illegally tossing trash in their dumpster.
Oct. 24 at 4:08 p.m., no one was hurt in a parking lot crash at the north end Maplefields.
Oct. 24 at 7:10 p.m., someone torched a book on a piece of playground apparatus at the graded school playground. Police are investigating.
Oct. 24 at 7:24 p.m., a juvenile was ticketed for smoking weed on Feline Loop.
Oct. 24 at 7:36 p.m., police informed a person their family member was in the hospital.
Oct. 25 at 5:52 a.m., one less deer will make it to hunting season, brought down by a vehicle on Route 12.
Oct. 25 at 6:54 a.m., an officer removed a piece of wood from the middle of the bypass.
Oct. 25 at 10:38 a.m., police helped a person in a dispute with her landlord get in touch with Vermont Legal Aid.
Oct. 25 at 1:19 p.m., police are investigating the shooting of a dog with a BB gun on Almeron Drive.
Oct. 25 at 1:22 p.m., the highway department once again called police to report all-terrain vehicles tearing up Fitzgerald Road, a frequent complaint in recent weeks.
Oct. 25 at 2:05 p.m., a cyclist said a gray Toyota Tundra almost hit her and the driver stopped, got out and yelled at her to get out of the road.
Oct. 26 at 10:37 a.m., Henry Lovell, 24, of Morristown, was arrested on two active warrants, after police saw him on Munson Avenue.
Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m., a suspicious van was reported spending nights in the private parking lot on Lower Main Street.
Oct. 26 at 6:17 p.m., In addition to calling police, NAPA Auto Parts posted to its Facebook page photos of an alleged parking lot thief, asking, “can someone in the Morrisville area have James Russell contact us at NAPA? We’re hoping he can assist us in retrieving our employee’s missing cell phone.”
Oct. 26 at 9:18 p.m., the aforementioned James Russell, 38, listed as homeless, was arrested for unlawful trespass, after being spotted allegedly camping on private property off Gallery Lane. Also arrested for unlawful trespass along with Russell was Tawnya Kennison, 40, also listed as homeless.
Oct. 27 at 7:50 a.m., once again, the Bridge Street resident reported the neighbor’s being noisy the night before. Again, police asked the person to report it when it was occurring and report it to the landlord.
Oct. 27 at 9:29 a.m., a Union Street landlord said they were going to tow a tenant’s vehicle and wanted to make sure police were notified.
Oct. 27 at 8:04 p.m., police pulled over a vehicle on Laporte Road that had been reported swerving all over. The driver was not intoxicated but was very tired and agreed to stop and get some sleep.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
