Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 64
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 2
Traffic warnings:4
Alarms: 7
Background checks: 2
Foot patrols: 0
Oct. 2 at 8:01 a.m., a Walton Road resident wanted to know if it’s legal for someone else to fly drones over their property. Police referred him to the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees such matters.
Oct. 2 at 10:13 a.m., served a court subpoena on Center Road.
Oct. 2 at 1:12 p.m., the reported violation of a court order was referred to the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s office.
Oct. 2 at 6:53 p.m., an intoxicated man was picked up near Washington Highway, then later transported to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury to detox.
Oct. 3 at 12:01 a.m., a couple living at a 1st Street home were arguing again; police picked up the man involved and took him to detox at Copley Hospital.
Oct. 3 at 11:04 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health near the intersection of Portland and Railroad streets.
Oct. 3 at 12:41 p.m., passersby reported a door left ajar at the Morrisville Water & Light complex on Cadys Falls Road. When police responded they found a utility employee on scene doing some work.
Oct. 3 at 4:58 p.m., a driver stopped on Fenimore Street got two tickets, one for speeding and one for driving after civil license suspension.
Oct. 4 at 10:17 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Johnson.
Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m., an officer put down a deer that had been hit by a car on Route 15 near the snack bar.
Oct. 4 at 5:40 p.m., the same officer monitored a baby bear spotted near the intersection of Upper Main and Park streets. No momma bear was spotted, and the cub eventually wandered off.
Oct. 4 at 7:04 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported at the Maplefields in Jersey Heights.
Oct. 5 at 1:31 a.m., at the other Maplefields across town, staff were a little freaked out by the suspicious car parked outside and asked police to swing through the area to check things out. Service rendered.
Oct. 5 at 1:48 a.m., police asked the people parked in a suspicious-seeming vehicle just off Brooklyn Street to move along. They did so.
Oct. 5 at 2:32 p.m., police served a no-trespass order on a woman who is no longer allowed at Riverbend Market.
Oct. 5 at 5:52 p.m., the same woman was running into traffic on Brooklyn Street. Police and Lamoille County Mental Health responded to diffuse the situation.
Oct. 5 at 7:15 p.m., assisted Stowe police.
Oct. 5 at 10 p.m., passersby reported a drunk man causing a scene on Brooklyn Street. Police tracked him down, then gave him a lift home.
Oct. 6 at 8:19 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in the Morrisville Plaza.
Oct. 7 at 7:53 a.m., a possible case of trespassing was referred to the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s office.
Oct. 7 at 8:43 a.m., the same woman was out in the road again on Brooklyn Street. Police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff.
Oct. 7 at 12:21 p.m., assisted Department for Children and Families staff.
Oct. 7 at 1:46 p.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health staff responded to Adams Way, where a man was allegedly attempting to break into a house.
Oct. 7 at 3:14 p.m., police are investigating an alleged assault that took place near Oxbow Riverfront Park.
Oct. 8 at 12:44 a.m., one man accused another of stealing his wallet and their disagreement was eventually reported to police. The man whose wallet was missing later recanted his statement after finding the missing money holder.
Oct. 8 at 1:47 a.m., a funny smell and carbon monoxide detectors sounding on Sterling Valley Road warranted a response from firefighters and police.
Oct. 8 at 6:30 a.m., the man who tried to break into a home earlier in the week was eventually transported to the veteran’s hospital in White River Junction
Oct. 8 at 7:26 a.m., a Mayo Road resident reported a man in the woods near her house. Police didn’t see him when they went looking.
Oct. 8 at 8:41 a.m., a child barricaded himself in his room on Union Street. Police helped calm everyone down.
Oct. 8 at 10:24 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Portland Street.
Oct. 8 at 1:38 p.m., a man others thought might be suicidal jumped out of a vehicle on Portland Street. Police didn’t find him, or the woman who called in to report he might be in danger.
Oct. 8 at 3:01 p.m., assisted staff at the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.
Oct. 8 at 4:29 p.m., police are still investigating an alleged assault on Union Street.
Oct. 8 at 4:39 p.m., police received another in what was a long series of calls about a woman causing issues around town. This time, she was at the Dollar Tree. Officers and Lamoille County Mental Health staff responded.
Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m., police are still investigating an alleged case of fraud.
Oct. 8 at 10:35 p.m., the fight reported at a 1st Street home appeared to have simmered down by the time police arrived, and only one man was at the home.
Oct. 8 at 11:30 p.m., police gave someone a lift to a hotel after an alleged domestic dispute on Route 12.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
