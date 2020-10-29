Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 68
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 7
Traffic warnings: 6
Alarms: 5
Background checks: 1
Foot patrols: 3
Traffic details: 1
July, a juvenile who paid for one item but stole a whole cart of other groceries from Hannafords this summer was finally accused of and cited for retail theft, several months after the alleged pilfering.
Oct. 16 at 7:54 a.m., passing drivers reported a dead cat in the middle of Route 15; police saw no sign of a deceased feline.
Oct. 16 at 11:33 a.m., a woman stirring up trouble near Maple Street got a ride from someone and was gone when police went looking for her.
Oct. 16 at 4:49 p.m., the people reported to be smoking near the library were gone when police arrived.
Oct. 16 at 8:20 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on a wellness check of a woman at a Route 15 residence; she was OK.
Oct. 16 at 10:02 p.m., the driver who was blowing doughnuts in his truck in the Northgate Plaza parking lot got a ticket from police for the smoke show.
Oct. 17 at 9:25 a.m., police were assisting on a medical call somewhere else in town and weren’t able to track down the driver who drove over the curb at Oxbow Riverfront Park.
Oct. 17 at 12:11 p.m., a driver stopped on Upper Main Street got a ticket for driving after civil license suspension and a written warning for driving without a valid registration.
Oct. 17 at 2:20 p.m., no one was injured in a single-car rollover on Stagecoach Road, but the driver got a ticket for driving without liability insurance.
Oct. 17 at 4:47 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Oct. 18 at 1:53 a.m., a man and woman were fighting outside their Bridge Street apartment in the wee hours of the morning. Police escorted them back inside.
Oct. 18 at 5:56 a.m., assisted game wardens from Vermont Fish & Wildlife after someone shot a dummy deer near Wilson Road in Johnson.
Oct. 18 at 8:43 a.m., a driver stopped on Portland Street got a ticket for driving after civil license suspension and a written warning for a lack of registration.
Oct. 18 at 2:25 p.m., a teenager reported that his younger brother was approached on Union Street by a stranger in a red Jeep, who asked the youth if he wanted to go for a bike ride. The stranger drove off when the older brother approached the Jeep, and police weren’t able to track it down.
Oct. 18 at 2:33 p.m., passersby reported a man rolling in the grass near the Maplefields on Route 15. There was no sign of him when police arrived.
Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m., someone in a dark sedan was reported to be making doughnuts on Cochran Road. There was no sign of them when police went looking.
Oct. 19 at 12:15 a.m., Travis Ward, 23, of Hardwick, was accused of driving under the influence and driving after criminal license suspension after a traffic stop in the Maplefields parking lot. Police, who had already received a complaint about a vehicle with a description matching Ward’s, stopped him after seeing his vehicle parked diagonally across several spaces; preliminary tests showed his blood alcohol level to be .157 percent.
Oct. 19 at 2:25 p.m., a woman living just off Maple Street called in a kidnapping. The responding officers discovered that there had been no kidnapping; the woman was in the midst of a mental health crisis, and police responded to several other calls involving her over the next few days.
Oct. 19 at 7:58 p.m., someone reported nearly being hit by a passing vehicle on Elmore Mountain Road earlier in the night.
Oct. 19 at 8:47 p.m., police never heard back from a person who initially reported being threatened via text.
Oct. 19 at 11:01 p.m., people were reportedly spray painting graffiti in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot. Police found only one man on scene, and he said he didn’t do it; officers later gave him a lift home.
Oct. 20 at 3:56 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health just off Route 15.
Oct. 21 at 4:07 a.m., police headed back to the village residence of the woman who reported a kidnapping a few days earlier; they were back on scene within an hour that same morning, again assisting Lamoille County Mental Health.
Oct. 21 at 11:44 a.m., a mix-up at Kinney Drugs warranted police involvement after staff reported a woman had stolen a pair of glasses that she was then trying to get repaired. Turns out the woman’s boyfriend had asked her to get them fixed, and the employees apologized.
Oct. 21 at 12:08 p.m., passing drivers reported a dead turkey in the road at the intersection of Routes 15 and 15A. The responding officer found what was actually a very large, very dead porcupine in the middle of the road. He was eventually able to remove it without getting quilled, although it took some doing.
Oct. 21 1:25 p.m., the person Court Street residents reported as taking pictures of children in the area was actually taking pictures of a home that will be listed on Airbnb. No crime or sketchy business occurred.
Oct. 21 at 1:57 p.m., police served a no-trespass order to someone on behalf of the Sunset Motor Inn.
Oct. 21 at 4:15 p.m., a man reported that his phone had been stolen. He called back later in the day, using the no-longer-missing phone, to say it had been found.
Oct. 21 at 7:58 p.m., neighbors called in a couple who were arguing, yet again, very loudly on 1st Street. As they’ve done multiple times already, police swung by to make sure things didn’t get out of hand.
Oct. 21 at 10:14 p.m., the same couple was still going at it, so the neighbors called police again. The woman had left by the time police arrived; officers weren’t able to locate her, but did check the local hospital.
Oct. 22 at 7:17 a.m., a Waterville woman in the midst of a mental health crisis stopped by the police station; police made sure she was OK then referred her to Lamoille County Mental Health and the Vermont State Police, who provide police coverage for Waterville.
Oct. 22 at 9:58 a.m., someone reported a hunter for jacking deer from the road just off Stancliffe Road. The hunter had actually pulled off into a field to take the shot, and no crime or hunting violation had been committed.
Oct. 22 at 1:04 p.m., assisted Hardwick police with serving a citation to someone on Union Street.
Oct. 22 at 2:29 p.m., Bishop Marshall School staff was worried a now-former employee who was upset might do something to the school and asked police to check on the building. Service rendered.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
