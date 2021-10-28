Total reported incidents: 72
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 8
Oct. 15 at 6:27 a.m., police helped an elderly woman with her Life Alert system.
Oct. 15 at 9:23 a.m., a car parked in the Mud City area seemed suspicious, but it was only there because its driver was sleeping in it.
Oct. 15 at 11:29 a.m., police assisted the Department for Children and Families at Peoples Academy Middle School.
Oct. 15 at 12:56 p.m., a person unwanted at the Charlmont restaurant was issued a no-trespass order to make it official.
Oct. 15 at 2:09 p.m., a man who had been fingered as a would-be litterer trying to dump some trash on Churchill Road denied the dumping, a claim verified by police. The road has been a magnet for litterers in the past few months.
Oct. 15 at 4:07 p.m., a drunken individual was issued a no-trespass order from the Dollar General. It was just the latest merchant to request such a thing and would have to report the trespasser again about three hours later.
Oct. 15 at 6:02 p.m., police arrested Tyler Boudreau, 38, of Stowe, for negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury after Boudreau allegedly hit a person near the Route 15 Citgo. The other person didn’t suffer serious injury, and was seen walking around town later that week, police say.
Oct. 15 at 7:58 p.m., a woman on Congress Street was intoxicated enough to necessitate an ambulance trip to Copley Hospital for detoxification.
Oct. 16 at 8:47 a.m., after the Manosh Corporation reported someone was stealing materials from its Dumpster, police found the person, who tried to reason that because it was in the trash bin, it was free.
Oct. 16 at 2:39 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle was reported speeding along Silver Ridge Road.
Oct. 17 at 12:40 a.m., someone complained about the volume of the music at Tacos and Taps bar and would do so again a few nights later.
Oct. 17 at 12:02 p.m., police helped a person with dementia receive mental health assistance, the first of three such assists that afternoon.
Oct. 17 at 12:29 p.m., police are investigating the theft of pills from a person on Park Street.
Oct. 17 at 7:58 p.m., police cited Ian Salls, 35, of Morristown, for driving after criminal license suspension, after a traffic stop on Route 15.
Oct. 18 at 10:11 a.m., a woman who gave someone permission to use her car reported it stolen when the person didn’t return it.
Oct. 18 at 4:36 p.m., a person reported having tires stolen from the Hannaford parking lot a few weeks ago. Police are investigating.
Oct. 19 at 1:23 p.m., a family dispute over a stolen piglet was resolved when the swine was returned.
Oct. 19 at 1:35 p.m., a generator was stolen from DeNoia’s dry cleaning.
Oct. 20 at 2:53 p.m., a juvenile got hit by a car while crossing Copley Avenue. The youth wasn’t hurt too much, but police remind people to look out when crossing the street.
Oct. 20 at 3 p.m., someone at Copley Hospital reported having some bracelets, of the jewelry variety, stolen.
Oct. 20 at 4:36 p.m., police gave an Elmore Road tenant having issues with their landlord a phone number for human services.
Oct. 20 at 6:56 p.m., a deer hit by a car on Park Street broke its legs and had to be put down by police.
Oct. 21 at 7:21 a.m., staff at Aubuchon Hardware reported two men digging through the cigarette bin.
Oct. 21 at 8:21 p.m., police cited Charles Bagley, 49, of East Hardwick, for violating conditions of release after responding to an incident on Garfield Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
