Total reported incidents: 97
Arrests: 5
Traffic stops: 23
Agency assists: 6
Fingerprints: 9
Adam Moodie, 40, listed as homeless, was arrested for providing false information to a police officer, following an investigation into a reported theft Aug. 19 at Kinney Drugs.
Oct. 14 at 8:06 a.m., police accompanied a woman gathering her belongings following a breakup.
Oct. 14 at 8:58 a.m., a driver who allegedly crashed into a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot drove away without owning up to the fender bender. Police are looking for the vehicle.
Oct. 14 at 4:18 p.m., a kid on Congress Street told an officer he was lost, but his mom had eyes on him the whole time — the world just seems bigger when you’re young.
Oct. 14 at 4:33 p.m., an ambulance was seen and heard taking a spin around Copley Country Club, blaring loud music with explicit lyrics. Police located the vehicle, which is not part of any EMS fleet, but it was parked with the radio off.
Oct. 14 at 5:01 p.m., kids were shooting each other with BB guns on Cochran Road, but their parents handled things without police involvement.
Oct. 14 at 5:44 p.m., police were summoned when a pre-adolescent discovered he was too big for the baby swing at the graded school playground and got himself stuck. Friends, however, managed to extricate the swinger before police arrived.
Oct. 15 at 8:49 a.m., amid numerous complaints of late about all-terrain vehicles tearing up Fitzgerald Road, a man attempted to slow things down by placing a makeshift speed bump across the dirt road, but police told him he couldn’t do that on a town highway, so he removed it.
Oct. 15 at 8:17 p.m., a woman said a man screamed at her as she pulled out of the north-end Maplefields parking lot, but she didn’t stop to see what he was screaming about.
Oct. 15 at 10 p.m., police issued a temporary restraining order for someone in the Pinecrest trailer park.
Oct. 16 at 12:22 p.m., a trio of teens having a lunchtime smoke session near the Feline Loop hydroelectric dam were issued tickets for underage marijuana use.
Oct. 17 at 7:54 a.m., a dump truck broke down on Jersey Heights and was towed away.
Oct. 17 at 9:20 a.m., Kelly Gibbs, 42, of Morristown, was arrested on an active warrant in the Pinecrest neighborhood.
Oct. 17 at 11:35 a.m., a person reported their car being hit by a plow truck — last winter. Police say the driver must have a particularly patient insurance company.
Oct. 17 at 12:50 p.m., a person on a dump run lost a bag off the back of their truck on Frazier Road.
Oct. 17 at 3:59 p.m., a mental health patient entered the wrong home, and police helped Lamoille County Mental Health Services sort things out.
Oct. 17 at 5:43 p.m., staff at Maplefields North reported finding some spilled marijuana in the bathroom, but cleaned it up themselves.
Oct. 18 at 8:31 a.m., some suspicious cars were reported in the Lamoille County Nature Center parking lot on Cote Hill Road, and the drivers told police they had slept in their vehicles overnight and were about to be on their way.
Oct. 18 at 9:34 a.m., police participated in a lockdown drill at Morristown Elementary School.
Oct. 18 at 2:19 p.m., James Ford, 52, of Morristown, was arrested on an active warrant, at the Sunset Motor Inn.
Oct. 18 at 5:54 p.m., someone reported a suspicious “black thing” near the restrooms in Oxbow Riverfront Park, but police did not find anything matching that vague description.
Oct. 18 at 8:40 p.m., the owner of a vehicle stuck off the side of Fitzgerald Road had it removed later.
Oct. 18 at 9:12 p.m., police assisted Morristown EMS with a medical emergency at a home on Route 15. Scott Gowen, 65, of Morristown, was taken to Copley Hospital, where he later died.
Oct. 18 at 10:06 p.m., while at the scene of that medical emergency, police discovered Bryant Wescom, 51, of Hardwick, was wanted by the law, so they arrested him.
Oct. 19 at 8:45 a.m., a person reported their vehicle as stolen from the municipal parking lot, but police determined it had been re-possessed.
Oct. 19 at 7:21 p.m., a person who had attended the Peoples Academy-Hazen soccer game reported losing her purse on the sidelines.
Oct. 19 at 9:01 p.m., police assisted a person who felt he was being scammed over the internet.
Oct. 20 at 9:58 a.m., police issued a no-trespass order on behalf of Morrisville Beverage.
Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m., a crash at the corner of Laporte and Morristown Corners roads looked more serious than it was, as a person was transported by ambulance but was later released with only minor injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.
Oct. 20 at 2:29 p.m., in a reported case of road rage on Lyle McKee Road, one person allegedly smashed out another’s car windows. Police are investigating.
Oct. 20 at 4:22 p.m., police say a person came to pick up his own restraining order at the station, saving them from having to hunt him down.
Oct. 20 at 11:14 p.m., following a traffic stop near the corner of Centerville Road and Route 15 in Hyde Park, police arrested Alan Uchrinscko, 47, of Hyde Park, for driving under the influence, first offense. Uchrinscko registered a blood alcohol concentration of .162 percent, more than twice the legal limit.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
