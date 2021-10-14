Total reported incidents: 80
Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 10
Oct. 1 at 7:07 a.m., a vehicle was leaking fluids in the parking lot of the Route 15 Citgo gas station.
Oct. 1 at 8:53 a.m., police assisted the sheriff’s department with a traffic stop on Route 15 in Hyde Park, and later that afternoon the same officer helped with a stop on Stagecoach Road, as well as lending one more hand on Bridge Street around 11:30 that night.
Oct. 1 at 5:14 p.m., a U-Haul truck was seen swerving all over Route 15.
Oct. 1 at 9:04 p.m., police issued a no-trespassing order to an unwanted man in the Pinewood Estates neighborhood.
Oct. 2 at 12:22 a.m., a suspicious man lingering around the north end Maplefields ended up getting a ride.
Oct. 2 at 1:42 a.m., police responded to a crash on Plot Road in Johnson while sheriff’s deputies were on another call. No one was injured in the crash.
Oct. 2 at 8:46 a.m., police issued a no-trespass notice on a man they say is homeless, ordering him to stay away from Aubuchon Hardware.
Oct. 2 at 9:41 a.m., a large wooden table and four stools were reported stolen from the Morristown Farmers Market site on Brooklyn Street. According to a post on the market’s Facebook page, the items were purchased 10 years ago through grant money, and the market doesn’t have the funds to replace them. The post asks anyone with information to report it to the police.
Oct. 2 at 12:17 p.m., a driver got her car hung up on the large rocks near the Union Bank in Northgate Plaza. She was unhurt and had called AAA for assistance.
Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m., Turtle Fur management reported tents on the property, but hadn’t seen the owners/occupants.
Oct. 2 at 7:29 p.m., a young-looking male dressed in a Mandalorian outfit was reportedly trying to break into cars parked near the Bijou theater, and later ran up Portland Street, to another place far, far away.
Oct. 3 at 12:32 a.m., police found the man sleeping in the tent behind Turtle Fur, and learned it was the same person who had earlier been trespassed from Aubuchon. He was told to clear out his belongings and clean up the affected property.
Oct. 3 at 1:10 p.m., shortly after receiving a call about stolen laundry from the Lamoille Laundry Center, the person who accidentally took the wrong garments brought them over to the police department. Case clothed.
Oct. 3 at 6:36 p.m., three or four people were passing something around and smoking from it, while their car was blocking the Hannaford grocery store employee parking lot.
Oct. 4 at 7:37 a.m., no one was injured in a rear-end collision on Route 15, but it’s still a bummer of a way to start a Monday.
Oct. 4 at 8:50 a.m., a blue and yellow kid’s mountain bike found abandoned on Cadys Falls Road is at the police station.
Oct. 4 at 9:46 a.m., despite its far-flung location, Churchill Road has become a dumping ground of sorts for litterers. On this occasion, someone dumped two mattresses over the embankment. Police have stepped up their patrols in that area.
Oct. 4 at 1:53 p.m., a Lower Main Street tenant was making threats toward his landlord.
Oct. 4 at 3:10 p.m., the aforementioned scofflaw camper was causing problems at Sargent’s Moving.
Oct. 4 at 3:19 p.m., a blue motorcycle was popping wheelies while driving along Brooklyn Street. Sometime later, the biker was pulled over and dealt with by a sheriff’s deputy.
Oct. 4 at 9:35 p.m., a patient was reported missing from Green Mountain Support Services but was later found safe.
Oct. 4 at 11:18 p.m., a suspicious person at Cumberland Farms was given a ride home by police.
Oct. 5 at 12:29 p.m., a person called and asked police to check on a family member from whom she hadn’t heard in a while. Police did so, but the family member said he just didn’t want to hear from her.
Oct. 5 at 12:40 p.m., while responding to the above check-in, police saw a person walking in the neighborhood who wasn’t supposed to be there, per orders of the court. Police cited the man, Michael Sylvester, 33, of Morristown, into court for violating conditions of release and violating and abuse prevention order.
Oct. 5 at 8:47 p.m., two women at a senior citizens’ residence got into a shouting match about mask wearing. Police mediated the argument.
Oct. 5 at 10:14 p.m., police helped a state trooper process a suspected drunken driver at the PD.
Oct. 6 at 10:11 a.m., a van sporting Connecticut plates was blocking High Street while the van’s occupants were filling up containers at the nearby drinking water trough.
Oct. 6 at 10:28 a.m., police refereed a dispute over personal property in the Pinecrest trailer park, and said property was returned to the rightful owner.
Oct. 6 at 2:33 p.m., on Laporte Road, a box fell off a truck and hit a woman’s truck, she reported.
Oct. 6 at 6:57 p.m., police took documentation for a person who gave out her personal information to a potential scammer.
Oct. 6 at 7:41 p.m., a motorcycle crashed on Park Street, causing serious damage to the bike but no injuries to the rider.
Oct. 7 at 7:01 a.m., someone reported losing an iPhone in a blue case somewhere between Morrisville Beverage and DeNoia’s dry cleaning.
Oct. 7 at 2:44 p.m., a silver Prius with Vermont plates was driving far too slowly along Route 15 and braking far too often, in the caller’s estimation.
Oct. 7 at 5:07 p.m., a white Chevy Silverado with Montana plates was driving erratically along Stagecoach Road, but the plate number given was not a match.
Oct. 7 at 8:38 p.m., police served a man a temporary restraining order.
Oct. 7 at 9:47 p.m., an out-of-control juvenile was referred to the Department for Children and Families.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
