Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 68
Arrests:
Traffic tickets: 6
Traffic warnings: 4
Alarms: 1
Background checks: 4
Foot patrols: 1
Nov. 8 at 12:55 a.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on 1st Street.
Nov. 8 at 1:17 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
Nov. 8 at 7:59 a.m., a slippery road on Stagecoach Road led to a truck sliding into the ditch, but no one was injured and the truck was pulled back onto the road.
Nov. 8 at 2:39 p.m., the sketchy-looking car people reported on Portland Street was gone when police went looking.
Nov. 8 at 7:31 p.m., no one was in the Toyota 4Runner that had hit a tree on Stagecoach Road when police arrived; the occupants soon returned, and it appeared everyone was OK.
Nov. 8 at 7:52 p.m., a person driving too fast for road conditions lost control of a vehicle that hit the control box for traffic signals at the intersection of the bypass and Historic Route 100. No one was injured, and the traffic lights kept blinking.
Nov. 8 at 8:24 p.m., passersby thought there was something suspicious about a black truck, and the people inside it, parked at Morrisville Plaza. Police asked them to move along.
Nov. 9 at 10:35 a.m., a person who misplaced a set of keys on 3rd Street wanted to report the loss.
Nov. 9 at 11:49 a.m., one vehicle sideswiped another at Peoples Academy, but no one was hurt.
Nov. 9 at 2:12 p.m., a driver on Route 15 got a written warning for texting while driving.
Nov. 9 at 2:36 p.m., worried patrons of the Laundromat on Portland Street called police to report a man passed out on the floor of the business. He was actually just sleeping, and refused medical treatment.
Nov. 9 at 6:36 p.m., a suspicious-seeming man came into Cumberland Farms, and staff wanted police to know.
Nov. 9 at 7:10 p.m., police received information about a person wanted by police in New Jersey, and are investigating.
Nov. 9 at 8:44 p.m., gunshots reported on Golf Course Road were actually fireworks, and the display was done when police arrived.
Nov. 9 at 9:06 p.m., a driver speeding into Morristown Corners on Stagecoach Road got a written warning for a heavy foot.
Nov. 9 at 9:24 p.m., an intoxicated woman, who wasn’t wearing shoes and appeared to be getting cold, was reported on Upper Main Street. Police took Kristy Many, 27, of Morristown into custody for violating her conditions of release from a previous case, which prohibit her from consuming alcohol. Many was also charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer with bodily fluids —allegedly spitting on an officer. She was later taken to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury to detox.
Nov. 10 at 9:54 a.m., one driver involved in a parking-lot fender bender on Pleasant Street left without exchanging insurance info, but returned soon after to do so.
Nov. 10 at 10:50 a.m., a driver got a written warning for texting while driving on Route 100.
Nov. 10 at 10:56 a.m., reports that cigarettes were stolen from a Washington Highway residence proved to be unfounded.
Nov. 10 at 6:20 p.m., a Vermont State Police trooper in Westminster located the wallet of a women thought to live in Morristown, but police say she no longer resides there.
Nov. 11 at 1:28 a.m., neighbors called police about two men thought to be fighting on Union Street. They were just messing around, the pair told police, and the officer asked them to quiet down.
Nov. 11 at 8:39 a.m., in what has become a recurring problem, another driver passed a stationary school bus, complete with flashing lights and stop sign extended, on Brooklyn Street. The bus driver couldn’t ID the vehicle for police, so they took no action.
Nov. 11 at 8:56 a.m., a car rolled over on Elmore Mountain Road; the driver, Diane Linehan, 52, of Beverly, Mass., was taken to Copley Hospital as a precaution.
Nov. 11 at 9:25 a.m., a driver scoping out the first crash on Elmore Mountain Road ended up crashing as well, but wasn’t injured.
Nov. 11 at 12:16 p.m., in just six minutes, police stopped two drivers on Cadys Falls Road; one got a ticket for speeding and one got a written warning.
Nov. 11 at 2:04 p.m., on Sunset Drive, a person reported a part to a plow had been stolen.
Nov. 11 at 2:27 p.m., people shooting targets near Gray Farm Road drew the concern of people staying on the road, who wanted to know if that’s legal in Vermont. It is.
Nov. 11 at 3:50 p.m., drug paraphernalia was spotted in the Northgate Plaza parking lot.
Nov. 11 at 7:29 p.m., staff at Peoples Academy wanted police help in checking out and removing a possibly abandoned vehicle that had been parked at the school long enough to become snow-covered.
Nov. 12 at 3:09 a.m., assisted Vermont State Police in Elmore.
Nov. 12 at 9:15 a.m., a small van got stuck in the middle of Stagecoach Road.
Nov. 12 at 11:48 a.m., a Route 15 resident reported being harassed; police provided tips on how to get a court order.
Nov. 12 at 1:15 p.m., police made sure an elderly 4th Street resident who had no heat got connected with the proper agencies.
Nov. 12 at 7:17 p.m., a Wilkins Street resident reported suspicious footprints around his or her home, but police saw no signs of them when they looked.
Nov. 12 at 8:48 p.m., an officer checked on the well-being of a Westside Court resident, who was OK.
Nov. 12 at 10:26 p.m., back on Westside Court, a landlord-tenant dispute broke out.
Nov. 13 at 12:52 a.m., a driver on Route 15 needed police assistance.
Nov. 13 at 1:13 p.m., Morristown’s detective conducted an interview related to a reported assault on behalf of the Lamoille County Special Investigations Unit.
Nov. 13 at 1:39 p.m., the same officer spoke to a forensics class at Peoples Academy.
Nov. 13 at 1:58 p.m., a Churchill Road resident reported hearing gunshots, and didn’t want to venture outside because of them.
Nov. 13 at 4:13 p.m., a laptop was reported stolen from the Laundromat in the Northgate Plaza. Police are investigating.
Nov. 14 at 7:44 a.m., working with Lamoille County Mental Health, police checked on the well-being of Randolph Road resident, who was OK.
Nov. 14 at 8:48 a.m., an ongoing fight reported in a truck on Route 15 had simmered down and the caller called back to cancel the request for police aid.
Nov. 14 at 12:07 p.m., a driver stopped on Portland Street got a written warning for using a handheld cellphone while driving.
Nov. 14 at 1:14 p.m., police again mediated an ongoing property line dispute in Pinewood Estates.
Nov. 14 at 4:11 p.m., a possible case of driving under the influence of drugs on Route 15 is still being investigated. Police took a blood sample from the allegedly impaired driver, and are waiting for the toxicology report.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.