Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 88
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 4
Traffic warnings: 10
Parking tickets: 7
Alarms: 7
Background checks: 1
Foot patrols: 3
Nov. 22 at 1:08 a.m., two vehicles parked in the municipal lot off Pleasant Street ran afoul of Morristown’s ban of on-street, overnight parking. One driver got a ticket, and the other got a ticket plus a bill from a towing company.
Nov. 22 at 8:55 a.m., a driver who got into a heated argument with a pedestrian on Elmore Street called police to report the exchange.
Nov. 22 at 10:39 a.m., passersby reported an abandoned ATV on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail between Wolcott and Morristown. The vehicle wasn’t abandoned, though; it actually belongs to a nearby maple sugaring operation whose crews were out prepping for the season.
Nov. 22 at 11:55 a.m., a drive fueled up at the Maplefields convenience store and left without paying. Staff couldn’t capture the license plate number, so police couldn’t track down the thief.
Nov. 22 at 1:25 p.m., an unwanted guest at the Department for Children and Families office on Professional Drive left when police arrived.
Nov. 22 at 1:29 p.m., a couple arguing on Park Street agreed to separate for the night.
Nov. 22 at 3:46 p.m., Diane Molleur, 33, of Morristown was taken into custody on Brooklyn Street after an officer recognized her walking nearby. An in-state warrant for Molleur’s arrest had been issued. When she tried to retrieve some of her belongings from a nearby vehicle, police discovered the driver was driving after civil license suspension. The driver received tickets for that offense and for driving an uninspected vehicle, and the vehicle was towed.
Nov. 22 at 5:04 p.m., Cherie Salls, 42, of Eden came to the police station to post bail for Diane Molleur. While Salls was at the station, police discovered that an in-state warrant for her arrest had also been issued, and she was taken into custody and processed. Both women were later released.
Nov. 22 at 8:33 p.m., a Cumberland Farms customer thought the disposable cups in the store were free and made off with a batch. He or she later returned to pay for them.
Nov. 22 at 11:35 p.m., a driver stopped on Route 100 got a written warning for failing to stay in the proper lane.
Nov. 23 at 1:41 a.m., a vehicle parked overnight on Summer Street drew a ticket for violating the winter parking ban.
Nov. 23 at 6:22 a.m., a person thought to have overdosed in Price Chopper was revived by emergency personnel, who used one dose of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan to revive the individual. The person was later taken to Copley Hospital.
Nov. 23 at 10:19 a.m., an ATV parked on private property piqued the suspicions of passersby, but the vehicle belonged to the caretaker of the land, who was hunting there with permission.
Nov. 23 at 11:07 a.m., police received a tip that someone parked at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post off Harrel Street was driving an unregistered vehicle. He or she was, and got a written warning from police for the slip-up.
Nov. 23 at 12:28 p.m., police investigated the untimely death of John Monette, 62, of Morristown, and determined that he died of natural causes.
Nov. 23 at 5:42 p.m., game wardens from the Fish & Wildlife Department put down a deer hit by a vehicle on Route 15 near Garfield Road.
Nov. 23 at 6:19 p.m., across town on Route 12, a deer hit by a vehicle ran off, and no people were hurt.
Nov. 23 at 11:41 p.m., police responded to a Portland Street residence to investigate the death of April Camley, 34, of Morristown. The investigation into Camley’s death is continuing.
Nov. 24 at 1:48 a.m., police assisted Vermont State Police, who processed an alleged drunken driver at the station.
Nov. 24 at 7:46 a.m., residents near Route 100 reported a suspicious vehicle going up and down local roads. Turns out the people in the vehicle live nearby, too.
Nov. 24 at 8:16 a.m., police informed family members of April Camley’s death.
Nov. 24 at 9:41 a.m., car vs. deer crash on Route 12. No one was injured, and this deer couldn’t be found.
Nov. 24 at 6:17 p.m., slippery roads led to a single-car rollover on Stagecoach Road; no injuries and no tickets.
Nov. 24 at 7:31 p.m., a vehicle slid off slick Elmore Mountain Road; no injuries.
Nov. 24 at 8:52 p.m., police assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Portland Street.
Nov. 25 at 3:18 a.m., a Winter Street resident who violated the winter parking ban got a ticket.
Nov. 25 at 7:54 a.m., three-car, rear-end crash on Route 100; no injuries.
Nov. 25 at 3:01 p.m., no one had called 911 from Union Street, even though police had received an emergency call from the area.
Nov. 25 at 4:34 p.m., officers mediated a yelling match in the Northgate Plaza parking lot.
Nov. 25 at 6:58 p.m., police served paperwork from the state’s attorney’s office to a person on Cote Hill Road.
Nov. 25 at 9:08 p.m., police told a 1st Street resident who was being threatened how to get a court order.
Nov. 26 at 6:54 a.m., a Brooklyn Street resident thought her intoxicated husband was being too noisy, and wanted police to take him away. Officers persuaded him to go to bed instead.
Nov. 26 at 6:46 p.m., Fitzgerald Road residents think the neighbor’s dogs are vicious, but the animals aren’t leaving their owner’s property, so there’s not much police can do right now.
Nov. 26 at 7:20 p.m., an intoxicated, out-of-control person at Copley Hospital was taken into protective custody, then to detox at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Nov. 26 at 8:47 p.m., police assisted the Morristown Fire Department after a carbon monoxide alarm sounded on Route 15; all was OK.
Nov. 26 at 9:21 p.m., two people were threatening each other on Upper Main Street. Police left both with statements to fill out, if they so choose.
Nov. 26 at 10:54 p.m., police helped Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies deal with a low-speed chase in Wolcott.
Nov. 26 at 11:35 p.m., food was thrown on a parked car on Portland Street.
Nov. 27 at 2:47 a.m., in two hours, police issued five tickets to drivers who parked vehicles overnight on Lower Main and Winter streets, Harrison Avenue and in the municipal parking lot. Morristown’s ban of overnight, on-street parking runs from midnight to 7 a.m. and remains in effect until May 15.
Nov. 27 at 7:14 a.m., single-car rollover near Copley Avenue and Route 15A. The driver eventually made his way to Copley Hospital to be treated for injuries.
Nov. 27 at 6:01 p.m., someone wanted police aid in proving he or she was sober; the person submitted to a Breathalyzer test, and was in fact sober.
Nov. 28 at 12:57 a.m., three more parking tickets, one more on Winter Street and two in the municipal lot.
Nov. 28 at 8:23 p.m., reports of someone driving erratically on Lower Main Street led police to hand out tickets for a missing registration and for license plates that didn’t belong on that vehicle, which was later towed.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.