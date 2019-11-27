Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 84
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 3
Traffic warnings: 14
Parking tickets: 6
Alarms: 2
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 3
Nov. 15 at 12:11 p.m., an officer had a chat with the kids pretending to do drugs on Park Street.
Nov. 15 at 1 p.m., as part of a routine check-in, an officer made sure a registered sex offender was still living on Bridge Street, and in good standing with other law enforcement agencies. Over the next two days, police performed five such sex-offender checks on Bridge and Harrel streets and on Fitzgerald and Needles Eye roads.
Nov. 15 at 3:25 p.m., two-car crash in Jersey Heights; no injuries.
Nov. 15 at 3:26 p.m., a rental car reported stolen on Brooklyn Street was later returned.
Nov. 15 at 5:53 p.m., two-car crash on Park Street; one person was treated by emergency personnel, but didn't go to the hospital; the other had no reported injuries.
Nov. 15 at 7:52 p.m., multiple vehicles went off the road on and near Moren Loop during a driving snowstorm and whiteout conditions. Tow trucks were already on the way to pull them all back on the road when police arrived.
Nov. 15 at 9:19 p.m., across town on Elmore Street, a teenage driver’s car slid off the road in the storm. The youthful driver had help on the way, but wanted to be sure to follow the proper protocols and called police in case that was a requirement.
Nov. 16 at 12:51 a.m., police wrote tickets for the owners of three parked vehicles, one on Portland Street and two in the nearby municipal lot. Morristown’s ban of on-street, overnight parking is now in effect and runs through May 15.
Nov. 16 at 12:18 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff in locating someone on Portland Street.
Nov. 16 at 4:04 p.m., someone ripped, smashed or clipped a side-view mirror off of a vehicle on 3rd Street, and the owner wanted police to know.
Nov. 16 at 4:26 p.m., a person asked police to check on the well-being of an elderly Brooklyn Street resident. A neighbor was already there, doing that same thing, when police arrived, and the person was OK.
Nov. 16 at 7:23 p.m., a vehicle broken down on Route 100 near Paine’s Christmas Trees was in a bad spot with low visibility, so police ran blue lights and directed traffic until a wrecker came.
Nov. 16 at 7:58 p.m., a family member was late returning home on Lower Main Street, but was later found.
Nov. 16 at 9:48 p.m., Kyle Frederick Downs, 31, of Craftsbury was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, after police responded to a report that a car had gone off Route 15 near the Wolcott town line. Police measured Downs’ blood-alcohol level at 0.124 percent.
Nov. 17 at 12:11 a.m., police assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies with an alarm in Johnson.
Nov. 17 at 2:19 a.m., when police arrived, a friend was already helping a person whose car went off the road in Morristown Corners.
Nov. 17 at 1:57 p.m., a caller reported someone in Texas opened up a Dish Network account in her or her name. Police believe the matter is a case of mistaken identity, but referred it to police in the Lone Star State.
Nov. 17 at 4:01 p.m., car vs. deer crash on Stagecoach Road, but both car and deer were gone when police arrived, with only debris left in the road.
Nov. 17 at 4:48 p.m., hunters on Stagecoach Road piqued the suspicions of passersby, but the hunters were gone when police arrived.
Nov. 17 at 8:51 p.m., police worked with Department for Children and Families staff and Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies to find a runaway on Congress Street.
Nov. 17 at 10:12 p.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies with screening a possibly impaired driver in the Cleveland Corners area of Hyde Park.
Nov. 18 at 8:49 a.m., reports of a possible violation of a court order turned out to be false.
Nov. 18 at 9:54 a.m., at long last, a vehicle left abandoned on Frazier Road for quite some time was towed.
Nov. 18 at 10:31 a.m., a driver who gassed up at the Maplefields on Route 15 simply forgot to pay, and was returning to settle up.
Nov. 18 at 12:24 p.m., a fuel delivery truck clipped a parked car on Congress Street, but no one was injured.
Nov. 18 at 12:35 p.m., police helped calm down an unruly child on 2nd Street.
Nov. 18 at 12:35 p.m., across town, an officer took an unruly student at the East Meadow School into protective custody, then kept an eye on the child until his or her parents arrived.
Nov. 18 at 2:41 p.m., police are still investigating a possible assault on Union Street.
Nov. 18 at 6:42 p.m., a couple arguing on 4th Street agreed to separate for the night, and police stood by while one retrieved some property.
Nov. 18 at 7:37 p.m., a driver stopped on Morristown Corners Road got a ticket for driving without a valid license and a written warning for speeding.
Nov. 18 at 8:26 p.m., a driver stopped on Route 15 got a ticket for speeding.
Nov. 18 at 8:46 p.m., back across town, a heavy-footed driver was ticketed for going 49 in a 25-mph zone near Walton and Stagecoach roads.
Nov. 19 at 2 a.m., after an argument on 1st Street, one party agreed to leave for the night.
Nov. 20 at 5:28 a.m., three cars left parked overnight in the municipal lot drew tickets for violating the winter parking ban.
Nov. 20 at 10:57 a.m., an unruly customer at the Maplefields convenience store on Route 15 earned herself a no-trespass order.
Nov. 20 at 11:12 a.m., whoever went off the road on Cadys Falls Road managed to get the vehicle back on the road themselves, and called police to cancel the request for aid.
Nov. 20 at 11:20 a.m., a dispute between mother and son on Union Street was reported to police.
Nov. 20 at 12:36 p.m., a juvenile was charged with unlawful mischief after an incident at East Meadow School.
Nov. 20 at 1:51 p.m., back at the East Meadow School, staff decided to deal with a different matter in-house.
Nov. 20 at 7:33 p.m., passersby reported a man slumped over his steering wheel on Washington Highway, but both man and vehicle were gone when police arrived.
Nov. 21 at 2:28 a.m., Levi Brooks, 22, of Morristown was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, after police tracked him down on Lyle McKee Road. Police had received complaints about speeding and noise, and a report that someone was stopped in the middle of Golf Course Road, before they tracked Brooks down. Officers measured his blood-alcohol level at 0.114 percent.
Nov. 21 at 5:27 a.m., police ran blue lights and directed traffic until a vehicle was pulled back onto Lyle McKee Road.
Nov. 21 at 12:08 p.m., one of the drivers in a minor two-car crash on Route 15 drove away immediately, and since the other driver didn’t get a full license plate number, there wasn’t much police could do about it.
Nov. 21 at 4:18 p.m., reports that someone shot at a deer on posted land off Walton Road drew the interest of police and wardens from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, who are now processing the alleged shooter.
Nov. 21 at 6:01 p.m., a vehicle hit a deer on Route 100 in Stowe. Police referred the matter to police in that town.
Nov. 21 at 8:39 p.m., a Stowe resident reported receiving scam telephone calls; police again referred the matter to Stowe police, with a recommendation the caller report the issue to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office as well.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.