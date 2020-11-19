Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 84
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 6
Alarms: 5
Foot patrols: 5
COVID compliance complaints: 4
Nov. 6 at 9:09 a.m., a caller reported seeing an elderly man committing voter fraud on Election Day three days prior. No action taken.
Nov. 6 at 11:25 a.m., the driver who ran out of gas on Route 15 already had help on the way when police arrived.
Nov. 6 at 7:31 p.m., several callers reported someone driving an SUV between 30 and 40 mph on Route 15. Police took no action.
Nov. 6 at 9:42 p.m., assisted Hardwick police at Copley Hospital.
Nov. 6 at 9:12 p.m., Elmore Mountain Road residents reported hearing gunshots and a possible deer jacking. Officers drove by and saw plenty of healthy deer, but no signs of someone trying to shoot them.
Nov. 7 at 9:11 a.m., police accused Kevin Perry, 55, of Waterbury, of driving after criminal license suspension; police stopped Perry on Brooklyn Street after spotting him driving a vehicle that was missing a back license plate.
Nov. 7 at 10:37 a.m., a Maple Street resident is still upset about the fact that a nearby recovery house opened up shop there a few years ago, and called one person living there a junkie.
Nov. 8 at 9:08 a.m., a driver stopped on Stagecoach Road was ticketed for going 59 in a 40 mph zone.
Nov. 8 at 1:54 p.m., callers reported a very noisy BMW on Portland Street. It was gone when police went looking, but they’ve seen it since.
Nov. 8 at 2:22 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in Pinewood Estates.
Nov. 8 at 7:39 p.m., a 3rd Street resident reported the neighbor’s bonfire was too big; an officer didn’t think so when he checked it out.
Nov. 8 at 7:53 p.m., a custodial dispute was reported near Route 12.
Nov. 9 at 7:08 a.m., a man told police a family member stole a cellphone from a deceased family member that actually belonged to him. It was later returned.
Nov. 9 at 8:32 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Brooklyn Street.
Nov. 9 at 9:53 a.m., the group of skateboarders who decided to shred on the roof at Concept 2 were later identified. Police served no-trespass orders for the premises.
Nov. 9 at 2:07 p.m., a caller reported that a juvenile got alcohol from Price Chopper. There was no proof, so police didn’t take any action.
Nov. 9 at 2:21 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on 1st Street.
Nov. 9 at 3:47 p.m., after an incident on Harrel Street police took Jenaya Peets, 32, of Johnson into custody. Two warrants — one from Lamoille County and one from Franklin County — had been issued for Peets’ arrest. She later made bail and was released.
Nov. 9 at 4:29 p.m., after a traffic stop on Lower Main Street, Jonathan Dalton, 39, of Waterbury, was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 9 at 6:19 p.m., cash may have been stolen from a Brooklyn Street business; there are no cameras inside the business though, so police have no suspects.
Nov. 9 at 6:45 p.m., passersby reported smoke, or possibly steam, rising from the roof at Butternut Mountain Farm. It was steam coming from a steam vent, so all was well.
Nov. 9 at 8:54 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Stancliff Road.
Nov. 9 at 11:09 p.m., a noisy dispute on Summer Street had simmered down by the time police arrived, and the couple who had been arguing said everything was fine.
Nov. 9 at 11:28 p.m., staff at the Maplefields on Route 15 called police because they believed a man who they had had issues with the night before was back; by the time police arrived it had been determined it wasn’t the same man.
Nov. 10 at 12:08 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
Nov. 10 at 8:49 a.m., skateboarders were trespassing again, this time on the roof of Country Home Center. The group actually posted a video on social media of themselves riding skateboards off the roof, which helped police track them down and serve them with no-trespass orders for the property.
Nov. 10 at 9:24 a.m., served a court subpoena on Harrel Street.
Nov. 10 at 1:35 p.m., a 2nd Street resident reported that an elderly neighbor was inside his truck while he wasn’t home. The caller’s teenage daughter reported the matter, and the elderly man later said he was interested in buying the truck, despite the fact that it’s not for sale.
Nov. 10 at 5:19 p.m., police checked on the well-being of Fitzgerald Road residents, who were OK.
Nov. 10 at 10:12 p.m., after an incident on Walton Road police cited Elijah Phelps, 37, of Morristown, into court. An in-state warrant in Lamoille County for Phelps’ arrest had been issued, and police received a tip as to his whereabouts prior to heading to Walton Road.
Nov. 11 at 7:57 a.m., police told the neighbors embroiled in a property-line dispute on Sugar House Ridge Road to seek the aid of surveyors and attorneys.
Nov. 11 at 9:50 a.m., someone stole a stop sign on Elmore Mountain Road; police have no suspects.
Nov. 11 at 11:27 a.m., a Union Street resident told police his ex is selling a vehicle they own together. Police referred him to an attorney.
Nov. 11 at 5:36 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Brooklyn Street.
Nov. 11 at 7:10 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
Nov. 11 at 9:18 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Stancliff Road.
Nov. 11 at 11:23 p.m., police told 2nd Street residents to turn down the music.
Nov. 12 at 1:49 a.m., police gave someone a ride home from the station.
Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m., a Washington Highway resident reported being assaulted, then changed his mind and decided not to pursue the matter in the time between calling police and when an officer arrived on scene.
Nov. 12 at 12 p.m., back on Summer Street, two neighbors got into a spat. Police told them to stay away from one another, and told the complainant how to go about getting a court order if it happened again.
Nov. 12 at 9:20 p.m., police returned to Summer Street, where the same people were arguing again. Police spoke to both again, but no court orders were issued.
Nov. 12 at 11:25 p.m., passersby reported someone in the middle of the road on Munson Avenue. Police initially didn’t find anyone in the area, then later located a woman near McDonalds; she was eventually transported by Morristown EMS to Copley Hospital.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
