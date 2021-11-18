Total reported incidents: 80
Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 14
Nov. 5 at 1:45 p.m., police fielded a complaint about constant speeding on Washington Highway.
Nov. 5 at 3:21 p.m., someone reported seeing a person who was passed out in a car at the south-end Maplefields wake up, take a drink from a beer vessel, and drive away.
Nov. 5 at 3:24 p.m., a bunch of adolescents were reported lying in the middle of Copley Avenue.
Nov. 5 at 4:03 p.m., two youths were spotted by witnesses climbing the bridge that Bridge Street is named after.
Nov. 5 at 6:42 p.m., a car hit a deer on Route 15, damaging the vehicle and removing a potential quarry for area hunters.
Nov. 5 at 10:39 p.m., a car owner who modified their vehicle so it makes loud noises when one lays off the accelerator was told to cut it out by police who witnessed the loud car in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
Nov. 6 at 12:22 p.m., police referred to civil court an incident where a landlord tried to get a tenant to remove furniture from a unit.
Nov. 7 at 12:10 p.m., someone threw rocks onto the fifth green at Ryder Brook Golf Club, causing a reported $1,000 worth of damage. Police are investigating.
Nov. 8 at 3:23 a.m., a man knocked on the police department door, saying he hadn’t slept in 48 hours and was hungry. Police helped him find contact information for social services agencies.
Nov. 8 at 7:54 a.m., a car backed up into another at CVS.
Nov. 8 at 2:34 p.m., a person said someone crashed into her car at the Northgate Plaza and left the scene.
Nov. 8 at 5:54 p.m., police checked in on a Colonial Manor resident thought to be residing in hazardous living conditions, but determined the person was fine.
Nov. 8 at 7:58 p.m., a car was reportedly backed into in the Peoples Academy parking lot. Police responded and saw a bunch of kids around, but no crash.
Nov. 8 at 8:42 p.m., a long, drawn-out beep coming from Oxbow Riverfront Park suggested someone had passed out on their horn.
Nov. 9 at 9:34 a.m., an old briefcase left unattended by the post office raised the suspicions of someone who called police, who in turn secured the case — normal, no ticking — as lost property. The elderly owner — normal, no ticking — later picked it up.
Nov. 9 at 10:01 a.m., a Morristown Elementary School fifth grader reported as missing was found on Brooklyn Street and released to his father.
Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m., an Elmore Road resident reported having a catalytic converter recently stolen.
Nov. 9 at 2:32 p.m., at a different Elmore Road home, police assisted the town zoning department with posting a zoning violation notice.
Nov. 9 at 2:34 p.m., a person tried to pass a bad check but was not successful; police are investigating.
Nov. 9 at 8:54 p.m., police responded to Stancliff Road after receiving a call from there about someone needing assistance. No one was in peril, but the person who called police, Dakota Stancliff, 32, of Morrisville, was cited into court for violating conditions of release.
Nov. 10 at 7:08 a.m., police gave a woman a ride home from Copley Hospital.
Nov. 10 at 11:10 a.m., a vehicle with a bum transmission disabled on Brooklyn Street was towed away.
Nov. 10 at 3:22 p.m., a car was reportedly hit in the Northgate Plaza parking lot by another car that drove away.
Nov. 10 at 5:06 p.m., police assisted the Department for Children and Families with a neglect case.
Nov. 10 at 7:06 p.m., two people fighting on Elmore Road were separated for the night, with one being given a ride elsewhere.
Nov. 10 at 7:44 p.m., a person was concerned about her safety after firing an employee. Police recommended she apply for a protective order from the court.
Nov. 11 at 1:16 p.m., someone burned out in their black Mustang, laying a 100-foot patch of rubber along Cady’s Falls Road and onto Morristown Corners Road.
Nov. 11 at 3:54 p.m., a mother found marijuana paraphernalia in her child’s bedroom and called police.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
