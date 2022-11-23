Total reported incidents: 168
Arrests: 5
Traffic stops: 33
Directed patrols: 6
Accidents, no injury: 11
Agency assists: 9
Nov. 4 at 12:16 a.m., Elycia Fagnant, 45, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, after a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 15 and Centerville Road in Hyde Park. Fagnant registered a 0.124 percent blood alcohol concentration.
Nov. 4 at 11:20 a.m., someone reported finding a shrine in the woods with knives scattered around it in the woods off Industrial Avenue. Police found the area all tidied up and no one around when they responded.
Nov. 4 at 5:55 p.m., police issued a no trespass order to a person unwelcome at the Sunset Motor Inn.
Nov. 4 at 6:41 p.m., a call came in from a person claiming to be assaulted and held at gunpoint, but police said it appeared to be a hoax.
Nov. 4 at 8:17 p.m., a person receiving phone calls from someone in violation of a court order was advised to block the caller.
Nov. 4 at 11:35 p.m., Christopher Courchaine, 62, of Wolcott, was arrested for DUI No. 1, after police responded to a suspicious event on Congress Street. Police say Courchaine registered a 0.233 percent blood alcohol concentration.
Nov. 5 at 9:20 a.m., a Darling Road resident reported having some tools and equipment stolen. Police are investigating.
Nov. 5 at 3:08 p.m., a Union Street resident complained about a loud leaf blower from a nearby property and, two hours later, a hollering person was pacing around outside and a vehicle’s headlights were being shone into the complainant’s home. Police issued a no-trespass letter for the bothersome person.
Nov. 6 at 1:51 p.m., a person who realized the per-gallon price for gasoline pumped at Cumberland Farms was more expensive than the price displayed reported it to police. Police advised the customer call the state attorney general’s office, but also told the gas station staff to fix the discrepancy.
Nov. 6 at 4:39 p.m., staff at Morrisville Beverage saw a person trying to steal alcohol from the store but told police the would-be thief ran off.
Nov. 6 at 6:59 p.m., a person reported an attempted scam involving Facebook, and the caller doesn’t even have such an account.
Nov. 6 at 7:47 p.m., a bonfire at a Route 15 home near the Wolcott town line got so hot it started touching off nearby trees, requiring the fire department to come out and extinguish it.
Nov. 6 at 7:50 p.m., Miles Lawler, 33, of Swanton, was arrested for causing a false alarm and disorderly conduct, after he allegedly pulled the fire alarm in the Portland Street building housing the post office and numerous apartments.
Nov. 7 at 4:24 a.m., Dunkin Donuts reported a burglary overnight. Police are investigating.
Nov. 7 at 9:04 a.m., police mediated a child custody dispute.
Nov. 7 at 9:11 a.m., a person who was sleeping in the storage area of the Portland Street apartment/post office building was told to move along.
Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m., a person filled out a report for a missing iPhone, surmising it was taken by a person the owner gave a ride to.
Nov. 7 at 9:36 a.m., police kicked a person out of Big Lots. Later, that same man was reported causing problems at McDonalds.
Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m., a person allegedly stole a beer from Cumberland Farms, despite being chased down by an employee.
Nov. 7 at 8:04 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire near the old McMahon’s car dealership at the intersection of Brooklyn Street and Route 15, and police determined it was started by a homeless man lighting a fire in the structure to keep warm, and arrested Joshua Simpson, 32, for felony unlawful mischief and unlawful trespass. No one was injured.
Nov. 8 at 8:31 a.m., a Cherry Avenue resident suspected someone stole a package off their porch.
Nov. 8 at 1:50 p.m., Christopher Sawyer, 36, of Morristown, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault, after police responded to an incident on Upper Main Street.
Nov. 9 at 12:45 p.m., police made sure some kids reportedly playing hooky from school were reunited with their parents.
Nov. 10 at 12:52 a.m., some people sleeping in the back of a truck in the north end Maplefields were asked to move along.
Nov. 10 at 2:15 p.m., staff at Big Lots said packages had been stolen from the store loading dock, at least twice in recent days.
Nov. 10 at 11:53 p.m., a house on Route 15 caught fire, the outside fully engulfed when fire crews arrived and got the blaze under control. No one was injured, but a dog went missing, setting off several days — and counting — of people reporting sightings.
Nov. 11 at 1:19 a.m., a Union Street resident asked police to remove an intoxicated person from the home, and police took the man to detoxify at Copley Hospital.
Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m., the same detoxed man told police he needed to go back to that Union Street home to fetch some belongings.
Nov. 11 at 11:21 a.m., someone reported hearing gunshots in or near the town gravel pit on Duhamel Road. Police responded and determined the shots may have issued from across the Lamoille River in Hyde Park.
Nov. 11 at 2:42 p.m., parents of children receiving bullying texts wanted it documented by police.
Nov. 13 at 2:43 p.m., an encounter in the Cumberland Farms parking lot involved a brandished middle finger, but nothing more serious.
Nov. 13 at 8:06 p.m., back at Cumby’s a couple of suspected thieves were issued no-trespass orders.
Nov. 14 at 10:59 a.m., a school driver education instructor told police he was concerned about a person on the side of Route 15, but police said the person was OK.
Nov. 14 at 11:04 a.m., police are investigating a possible theft at Kinney Drugs.
Nov. 14 at 11:28 a.m., Madadashcar reported a homeless person had made themselves a temporary shelter in someone else’s car parked on the property.
Nov. 15 at 10:17 a.m., a person doing work on their driveway spilled some rocks into the middle of Route 12, causing a traffic hazard, but promptly cleaned up the mess.
Nov. 15 at 3:23 p.m., someone left a bag and a coat in the Union Bank vestibule on Lower Main Street.
Nov. 16 at 11:33 p.m., police issued a no-trespass order to someone not welcome at the northside Maplefields.
Nov. 17 at 2:16 p.m., a large dog was reported running loose in Hannaford, but was gone before police arrived.
Nov. 17 at 2:31 p.m., police mediated a domestic dispute on Bridge Street, and gave one of the people involved a ride somewhere else.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
