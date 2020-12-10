Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 80
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 3
Traffic warnings: 10
Alarms: 3
Foot patrols: 3
Nov. 27 at 3:24 a.m., someone stole a tallboy from the Maplefields on Route 15; police are waiting on surveillance video footage.
Nov. 27 at 8:38 a.m., passersby thought something was up with the traffic light at the intersection of Brooklyn Street and Fairground and Northgate plazas; police thought it was working just fine.
Nov. 27 at 9:45 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on a call.
Nov. 27 at 9:55 a.m., a suspicious-seeming man was reported hanging around Cumberland Farms since the night before; police checked on him, then made sure he made it to the emergency room at Copley Hospital.
Nov. 27 at 11:38 a.m., a man reportedly stole several items, including a can of tuna fish, Mentos, a double-bacon cheeseburger and other snacks, from the Maplefields in Jersey Heights. Police later accused Chad Foss, 43, of Stowe, of retail theft.
Nov. 27 at 12:46 p.m., someone didn’t like the look of the man hanging around the ATM on Lower Main Street. Police checked it out and said everything was OK.
Nov. 27 at 4:09 p.m., a local wanted police to know they still haven’t received something ordered from a business in town, weeks after the fact. Police told them that’s a civil matter.
Nov. 27 at 10:17 p.m., a fight reported on 2nd Street turned out to be the same couple whom the neighbors regularly report for noisy ruckuses in the area; this time they were caretaking a friend’s home nearby when the spat started.
Nov. 27 at 10:30 p.m., other drivers reported a yellow Volkswagen all over the road. Police located it at the Maplefields on Route 15, then made sure the driver got a lift by ambulance to be checked out.
Nov. 28 at 2:22 p.m., all that was left on scene after a car vs. deer crash on Route 100 near the Bishop John A. Marshall school was part of the buck’s antler. Police then located the car in question at the nearby Maplefields; the vehicle’s windshield was damaged, but no one was injured.
Nov. 28 at 2:52 p.m., neighbors on Elmore Street complained about dogs barking; police asked the owners to quiet the dogs down and keep them inside.
Nov. 28 at 7:35 p.m., Tawnya Kennison, 38, of Morristown, turned herself in at the police station. An in-state warrant for Kennison’s arrest had been issued by Lamoille County court authorities.
Nov. 28 at 11:27 p.m., the ex-boyfriend of a Congress Street resident was reported to be attempting to break into her home. He wasn’t there when police arrived, but officers told her to call 911 if he came back.
Nov. 28 at 11:43 p.m., a driver stopped on Route 100 got a ticket — along with a $530 fine and two points on their license — for going 85 in a 50 mph zone.
Nov. 29 at 10:52 a.m., one driver fled after a minor crash on Summer Street. That driver, Elizabeth Immich, 30, of Waterbury, was later stopped by Stowe police; Morristown PD accused Immich of leaving the scene of an accident.
Nov. 29 at 4:38 p.m., a driver allegedly driving in the wrong lane on Route 100 sent another driver off the road, then headed for parts unknown. No one was injured in the crash.
Nov. 29 at 6:55 p.m., a Route 100 resident told police it looked like someone tried to steal their inspection sticker.
Nov. 29 at 9:47 p.m., Kelly Miller Jr., 31, of Johnson, was accused by police of driving after criminal license suspension and negligent operation after police stopped him for speeding in Morristown Corners. According to police, Miller was going 76 mph in a 25-mph zone.
Nov. 30 at 1:07 a.m., assisted Vermont State Police in Elmore.
Nov. 30 6:25 a.m., no one was seriously injured in a crash on Route 100, despite the fact that the collision featured a car vs. tractor-trailer truck.
Nov. 30 at 8:52 a.m., a Union Street resident in the midst of a divorce was concerned about the name on the title of his vehicle. Police told him that’s a civil issue.
Nov. 30 at 11:49 a.m., police are investigating a possible case of animal abuse after someone reported a dog being abused in a vehicle on Portland Street.
Nov. 30 at 2:10 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health near Richmond Street.
Nov. 30 at 2:46 p.m., one family member took the cremated remains of a deceased family member, and a different family member wanted them. Police are mediating the issue.
Nov. 30 at 3:57 p.m., someone’s been dumping trash bags on Churchill Road, but police couldn’t find anything in the bags to identify the culprit.
Nov. 30 at 4:21 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
Nov. 30 at 4:48 p.m., police are still investigating a possible theft.
Nov. 30 at 5:45 p.m., Jersey Heights residents thought a generator was the source of a noisy racket, but the responding officer didn’t hear anything.
Nov. 30 at 7:56 p.m., after a couple living on Fitzgerald Road got into a fight, the man agreed to leave and stay with a family member for the evening.
Nov. 30 at 10:12 p.m., police asked the local state highway crew to remove the tree down on Route 12.
Dec. 1 at 3:02 a.m., police gave a 1st Street resident information on how to have the man she’d been arguing with removed from her home.
Dec. 1 at 8:12 a.m., someone stole an inspection sticker from a propane delivery truck on Old Creamery Road.
Dec. 1 at 9:03 a.m., the man people reported was intoxicated or on drugs at Cumberland Farms later left with a friend, and someone came back later for his car.
Dec. 1 at 9:23 a.m., a fight between mother and daughter in the parking lot at the police station was eventually resolved when the daughter agreed to go to school.
Dec. 1 at 12:15 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Hyde Park.
Dec. 1 at 5:26 p.m., a man and woman were allegedly screaming at each other in the Hannaford parking lot, but there was no sign or sound of them when police arrived.
Dec. 1 at 5:43 p.m., dude, where’s my car? The vehicle reported stolen on Bridge Street was quickly located nearby in the parking lot at Morrisville Beverage. Nothing was missing out of the vehicle and no one was sure how it got there. Police took no action.
Dec. 1 at 5:48 p.m., in another case of supposedly missing property, a man staying with a friend on Elmore Street said he left a charger there when he vacated the premises, and now can’t get it back. The charger isn’t there, the former host says, and police referred both parties to small claims court.
Dec. 2 at 8:55 a.m., the vehicle left in the town right-of-way on Cochran Road was towed.
Dec. 2 at 4:37 p.m., a man left his vehicle running at the gas pump at Cumberland Farms and walked across the street to Walgreens. Police told him that’s a bad idea.
Dec. 2 at 5:08 p.m., a phone reported stolen at the Laundromat in the Northgate Plaza was later found in a washing machine.
Dec. 2 at 8:27 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Stancliff Road.
Dec. 3 at 2:54 a.m., the owner of vehicle left parked on Portland Street, in violation of Morristown’s ban of on-street, overnight parking, got a ticket.
Dec. 3 at 3:27 p.m., a juvenile was reported missing from Big Lots.
Dec. 3 at 3:43 p.m., police are still investigating a crash at the intersection of Route 15 and Houle Avenue.
Dec. 3 at 5:59 p.m., police gave a village resident information on how to get a no-trespass order.
Dec. 3 at 6:36 p.m., Summer Street residents reported a man dressed in black staring at people for awkwardly-long stretches of time. Police didn’t find anyone matching that description in the area.
Dec. 3 at 8:01 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
