Total reported incidents: 67
Arrests: 0
Traffic stops: 6
Winter parking ban violations: 4
Nov. 26 at 6:51 a.m., someone allegedly dumped their trash, illegally, into the Dumpster at Perras Auto on Brooklyn Street.
Nov. 26 at 9:33 a.m., in other trash related calls, some garbage bags reportedly flew off the back of
a truck driving along Laporte Road but had been picked up by the time police came to see.
Nov. 26 at 6:26 p.m., police mediated a dispute that never rose past the level of a verbal altercation.
Nov. 26 at 6:35 p.m., in the first of several such slippery incidents, a truck slid off the side of Sand Hill Road, injuring no one.
Nov. 26 at 6:55 p.m., another vehicle slid off the side of Route 12, between Lower and Upper Elmore Mountain roads, with no injuries recorded.
Nov. 26 at 9:09 p.m., a truck towing a trailer slid off the side of Stagecoach Road. Again, no injuries were reported.
Nov. 26 at 9:13 p.m., a single-vehicle crash near the corner of Cadys Falls Road and Bridge Street was also attributable to the slick roads. No one was hurt here, either.
Nov. 26 at 9:34 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance, which was resolved after the two parties separated for the night.
Nov. 26 at 10:59 p.m., a Summer Street resident asked police to check on a neighbor who hadn’t been seen in a while. Police discovered the person in question was out of town.
Nov. 27 at 8:41 a.m., a box trailer was reported off the road near Moose Run on Stagecoach Road.
Nov. 27 at 12:58 p.m., a woman reported losing her card holder containing IDs and credit cards at Price Chopper.
Nov. 27 at 3:51 p.m., 3:21 p.m., steep and curvy Sterling Ridge Road, near Moren Loop, was made more treacherous with the ice and snow, and claimed another vehicle. No one, again, was injured.
Nov. 27 at 5:22 p.m., an officer on duty saw a vehicle hit a deer on Randolph Road and watched the animal get away.
Nov. 27 at 5:25 p.m., police were called with a report of road rage on Laporte Road.
Nov. 28 at 7:18 a.m., a resident in the Lower Elmore Mountain Road area said a neighbor let their dogs out too early for a morning wakeup call. Police responded to the area in question and didn’t hear any barking.
Nov. 28 at 5:52 p.m., the same officer who witnessed a deer survive a car collision a day early was called to another car-versus-deer crash on Route 15, where the beast didn’t make it.
Nov. 29 at 7:10 a.m., police joined other agencies in rushing to King Road in Elmore where a homicide/suicide had occurred.
Nov. 29 at 12:05 p.m., an out of state tractor trailer truck went off the road trying to back into Butternut Farm’s loading dock.
Nov. 29 at 7:19 p.m., police brought four-legged, big-toothed officer Viper to the Cambridge Fire Department for a K9 demonstration.
Nov. 30 at 7:45 a.m., another day, another deer. This one also lived another day after a car clipping on Elmore Street.
Nov. 30 at 8:52 a.m., an officer spoke to a Peoples Academy driver education class.
Nov. 30 at 9:44 a.m., in more heartwarming animal-related news, the interim police chief and a fish and wildlife officer were able to get a deer off a patch of ice it was stranded on by lassoing it, cowboy-style, and pulling it to safety.
Dec. 1 at 6:58 a.m., reports of a car drifting in and out of its lane along Laporte Road was passed on to Stowe Police, as the driver was headed that way.
Dec. 1 at 9:40 a.m., no one was injured in a car crash in Route 100 near North Country Animal League.
Dec. 1 at 12:58 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma ended up on its roof after a crash on Walton Road, but no one was injured.
Dec. 1 at 2:23 p.m., one of the people in a rear-ender in front of Bishop Marshall School was injured, but not severely enough to necessitate medical attention.
Dec. 1 at 5:34 p.m., the day’s fourth crash was a minor one on Route 15 near the Maplefields, with no injuries reported.
Dec. 1 at 7:43 p.m., police helped a person going through a tough break-up find mental health help.
Dec. 2 at 11:07 a.m., a driver on Randolph Road said a stone fell off the truck in front of them and damaged their windshield.
Dec. 2 at 1:55 p.m., police investigated a fight among students at Peoples Academy.
Dec. 2 at 3:41 p.m., while the officer investigating the PA fight was at the school, he also fielded a complaint about harassment of some other students.
Dec. 2 at 5:42 p.m., a vehicle and the person driving it seemed suspicious to the folks at Dunkin’, but the man just had to use the toilet and leave.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.