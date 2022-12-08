Total reported incidents: 78
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 16
Miles Lawler, 33, of Swanton, was arrested for retail theft, following an incident on Nov. 6 when Lawler allegedly stole some alcohol from Morrisville Beverage.
Laurie Mclane, 59, of Hardwick, was also arrested for retail theft, after police suspected her of stealing multiple items from Kinney Drugs on Nov. 14.
Nov. 25 at 1:27 p.m., police assisted Copley Hospital staff with someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
Nov. 26 at 12:39 a.m., the local constabulary lent backup blue lights for a Vermont State Police traffic stop at the intersection of Stagecoach and Morristown Corners roads.
Nov. 26 at 6:31 p.m., police investigated a possible theft at Morrisville Beverage.
Nov. 26 at 10:41 p.m., a Golf Course Road resident complained about a party.
Nov. 27 at 7:51 a.m., a man lying in the middle of Stagecoach Road in a possibly hypothermic state was given a ride to Copley Hospital. He was later released.
Nov. 27 at 9:45 a.m., police are investigating a two-car crash on Route 100 near Sholan Road. One person was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be broken legs.
Nov. 27 at 5:11 p.m., no one was injured in a crash on Munson Avenue.
Nov. 28 at 7:53 a.m., a person in the Lower Elmore Mountain Road neighborhood have taken to calling police whenever a nearby dog gets overly barky.
Nov. 28 at 8:47 a.m., a Carroll Mountain Lane homeowner had guests over and one of the trash cans mysteriously caught fire. No one was injured and the flames didn’t spread.
Nov. 28 at 11:17 a.m., police gathered up a collection of debit and credit cards that customers had left behind at Hannaford over the past few months and attempted to pair them with their owners.
Nov. 28 at 1:32 p.m., a woman said she was being threatened by a man who came to her place of employment.
Nov. 28 at 1:40 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health Services at the agency’s Harrel Street headquarters.
Nov. 28 at 1:46 p.m., a different officer responded to a different mental health incident, this one on Brooklyn Street.
Nov. 28 at 2:50 p.m., Vermont Fish & Wildlife asked for assistance securing a warrant for a phone.
Nov. 28 at 3:21 p.m., state police asked for assistance executing a search warrant on a car.
Nov. 28 at 3:59 p.m., no one was hurt in a fender bender in the Riverbend Market parking lot.
Nov. 29 at 9:01 a.m., some teens were allegedly fighting at Peoples Academy.
Nov. 29 at 9:12 a.m., someone turned over a cellphone at the police department, and cops were able to find its owner within minutes.
Nov. 29 at 10:22 a.m., someone was reportedly messing with the locks on an apartment off Congress Street. The property manager was summoned to take care of the issue.
Nov. 29 at 3:23 p.m., a person refusing to leave Cumberland Farms became less emboldened when police were called, taking off before they arrived.
Nov. 29 at 3:59 p.m., Jess Fitzgerald, 58, of Morristown, was arrested on an active warrant on Almeron Drive, and later released on bail.
Nov. 29 at 4:21 p.m., a man on a bicycle called police to say a car almost hit him. Minutes later, the car driver called police to say the cyclist was swerving in and out of traffic.
Nov. 29 at 3:37 p.m., a verbal argument in the Pinecrest mobile home park ended when the two parties separated for the evening.
Nov. 29 at 10:31 p.m., someone complained about a car on the side of Laporte Road with its four-ways flashing, but police discovered it was a driver doing the responsible thing and pulling over to use his phone.
Nov. 30 at 4:04 a.m., a man wants his ex-girlfriend to stop calling him. Police coached him on how to block people on his phone.
Nov. 30 at 9:03 a.m., the owner of a Harrel Street business thinks whoever smashed the business’s mailbox did it on purpose.
Nov. 30 at 10:39 a.m., police tracked down the driver of an SUV that had been seen speeding up Copley Avenue. The driver said he was in a hurry.
Nov. 30 at 3:24 p.m., a pedestrian complained about nearly getting hit on multiple occasions by a person riding an electric bicycle on the sidewalk. This time it was on Brooklyn Street near Morrisville Plaza.
Nov. 30 at 5:05 p.m., first responders sniffed out a Bridge Street home where someone reported smelling propane, surmising it was likely from an earlier fuel delivery next door.
Nov. 30 at 7:25 p.m., a driver called police to acknowledge perhaps hitting a pedestrian but wasn’t sure who. Police hadn’t heard of anyone getting hit by a car in that time frame.
Nov. 30 at 8:08 p.m., an officer checked out the pavilion in Oxbow Park and saw burned wood from a campfire on the stage floor. The floor is also wood, which made it a particularly poor site for an illegal fire.
Dec. 1 at 10:52 a.m., a deer died two days before muzzleloader season after getting hit by a car driving along Route 100 near Ryder Brook Road.
Dec. 1 at 1:59 p.m., police issued a temporary restraining order against someone at Copley Hospital.
Dec. 1 at 4:48 p.m., a tree came down on the power line near the golf course on Route 100 and showered a car with the resultant detritus. The driver wasn’t injured, and is the one who called it in.
Dec. 1 at 10:43 p.m., police assisted investigators with a shooting in Eden where a man was killed.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
