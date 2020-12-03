Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 73
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 2
Traffic warnings: 4
Alarms: 8
Foot patrols: 1
COVID compliance complaints: 4
Nov. 17 at 10:13 p.m., after completing their investigation into reports of intoxicated people at the Sunset Motor Inn, police accused Crystal Santiago, 27, who police said is homeless, of unlawful mischief.
Nov. 20 at 1:30 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Washington Highway.
Nov. 20 at 8:34 a.m., reports that someone was drinking on the stage at Oxbow Riverfront Park were never confirmed, because no one was there when police arrived.
Nov. 20 at 10:45 a.m., other drivers reported someone all over the road on Route 15. Police tracked down the driver in the Northgate Plaza parking lot; he told police he was extremely tired and had stopped there to rest.
Nov. 20 at 2:53 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Brooklyn Street.
Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m., police are investigating a possible theft on Moran Loop.
Nov. 20 at 4:07 p.m., after a domestic assault was reported on Congress Street police gave the woman involved some information on how to get a court order.
Nov. 20 at 5 p.m., James Russell, 36, of Morristown, was taken into custody by police and processed after an incident in the Northgate Plaza. A warrant for Russell’s arrest had been issued by Lamoille County authorities.
Nov. 20 at 6:47 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health with checking on the well-being of a Cochran Road resident.
Nov. 21 at 2:01 a.m., someone reported a suspicious-seeming person on school grounds at Peoples Academy; police found two juveniles there, an investigation is ongoing.
Nov. 21 at 4:47 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Johnson.
Nov. 21 at 8:36 a.m., police had to put down the deer that was hit by a car on Stagecoach Road.
Nov. 21 at 9:47 a.m., assisted staff at Copley Hospital.
Nov. 22 at 9:42 a.m., a Morristown resident reported being the victim of a scam.
Nov. 22 at 3:13 p.m., Running on Dunkin’? Sheriff’s deputies asked Morristown officers to check Dunkin’ Donuts for a vehicle; it wasn’t there.
Nov. 22 at 4:40 p.m., police had to put down another deer, this time near the intersection of Routes 15 and 15A.
Nov. 22 at 6:16 p.m., police determined that the possible violation of a court order at Hannaford Supermarket was an accident.
Nov. 23 at 10:23 a.m., issued citations on behalf of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.
Nov. 23 at 10:58 a.m., police got another call about Morristown’s famous, or infamous, slow driver, who other drivers have repeatedly reported for extremely low speeds over the last year. This time the call was from a pedestrian though, who was weirded out when the man stopped to offer her a lift.
Nov. 23 at 2:21 p.m., barking dogs were reported on Elmore Street.
Nov. 23 at 6:45 p.m., Copley Hospital staff asked for police assistance after a man left the ER without bothering to remove his IV. Officers tracked him down; the IV appeared to have been removed, and the man told police he didn’t want any more help from anyone.
Nov. 23 at 7:24 p.m., police received reports of a woman who may have been suicidal. They tracked her down, then connected her with Lamoille County Mental Health.
Nov. 23 at 8:05 p.m., two brothers were reported to have gotten into a fight at a Golf Course Road home. Both are under 18 years old, but police were still searching for the possibly suicidal woman so they weren’t able to respond until after the fight wound down. No action was taken.
Nov. 23 at 9 p.m., a driver stopped on Stagecoach Road got a ticket for going 50 in a 25-mph zone.
Nov. 23 at 9:13 p.m., another driver was ticketed, this time on nearby Morristown Corners Road. That driver posted a speed of 51 in a 25-mph zone.
Nov. 23 at 9:51 p.m., a person closing up a Brigham Street business heard some odd sounds nearby and asked police to standby while she finished up. Service rendered.
Nov. 23 at 10:06 p.m., police didn’t hear the loud music reported on 1st Street.
Nov. 24 at 2:13 p.m., someone left their vehicle parked on Court Street, violating Morristown’s winter ban of on-street, overnight parking. Police tracked the owner down and they moved the vehicle.
Nov. 24 at 11:44 a.m., a Harrel Street resident reported some goods he or she had paid for were four weeks overdue.
Nov. 24 at 12:31 p.m., passersby reported a man talking to himself on Park Street.
Nov. 24 at 2:37 p.m., another noise complaint was made from 1st Street.
Nov. 25 at noon, assisted Department for Children and Families staff on Lower Main Street.
Nov. 25 at 2:47 p.m., an elderly Pope Meadow Drive resident reported being scammed.
Nov. 25 at 9:27 p.m., a Houle Avenue resident told police someone was threatening their teenage son. Police had a chat with all involved to calm everyone down.
Nov. 25 at 9:35 p.m., a possible fight was reported near or in a 2nd Street home; turns out it was actually a couple who live nearby, and are regularly reported for their noisy squabbles. The sound just projected to 2nd Street.
Nov. 25 at 11:25 p.m., police are still investigating a fight reported on Portland Street.
Nov. 26 at 1:58 a.m., assisted Stowe police at the Golden Eagle Resort.
Nov. 26 at 2:04 p.m., a man reported that he had been poisoned, but he then took himself to the emergency room.
Nov. 26 at 4:15 p.m., the same man, now out of the hospital, was reported to be acting strangely on Upper Main Street.
Nov. 26 at 7:20 p.m., police are still investigating a fight that reportedly broke out on Upper Main Street.
Nov. 26 at 7:21 p.m., police made sure Lamoille County Mental Health staff connected with a man thought to be in danger of harming himself.
Nov. 26 at 7:41 p.m., a woman told police her ex has been harassing her via text. Police are investigating.
Nov. 26 at 9:40 p.m., two people had too much to drink and things got out of control at a Stancliff Road home. Police and Lamoille County Mental Health staff responded, and the incident is being investigated.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
