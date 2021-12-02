Total reported incidents: 63
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops 9
Nov. 19 at 3:19 a.m., three cars parked in the municipal parking lot in violation of the town’s winter parking ban were ticketed. The ban is in effect each night between midnight and 7 a.m. and runs until May 15.
Nov. 19 at 7:33 p.m., a self-described mandated reporter reported that someone had left kids alone in a car in the Hannaford parking lot. Police didn’t see any such car.
Nov. 19 at 9:47 p.m., a report of shots fired on Darling Road turned out to be fireworks being set off.
Nov. 20 at 4:25 a.m., a car parked at the Lamoille County Nature Center on Cole Hill Road was there because its occupants were spending the night there.
Nov. 20 at 2:12 p.m., police picked up a bunch of debit cards left behind at Cumberland Farms, to reunite them with their owners.
Nov. 20 at 6:58 p.m., police checked on a male and female having an argument alongside Route 15, and everything was fine.
Nov. 20 at 10:01 p.m., police assisted mental health professionals with two people on Brooklyn Street who were not getting along.
Nov. 21 at 12:51 a.m., a small tree fell into Earl Gray Road, and police removed it.
Nov. 22 at 4:31 a.m., staff at Mac’s Market said someone broke in overnight and stole cigarettes. Police are investigating.
Nov. 22 at 9:46 a.m., a crash near the intersection of Laporte Road resulted in minor injuries to one person, but not enough to necessitate medical help. Police were still investigating the incident as of press deadline, but charges may be pending, they say.
Nov. 22 at 3:44 p.m., a man said a Cochran Road home he had under contract was being vandalized, but the mortgage company said it was just being winterized.
Nov. 22 at 3:48 p.m., some Cooper AT mud and snow tires were reported stolen from the driveway of a home on Cottage Street.
Nov. 22 at 5:47 p.m., police investigated reports that a person’s computer network was being hacked.
Nov. 22 at 8:37 p.m., a possible case of credit card fraud was reported to the Vermont Attorney General’s office and credit agencies.
Nov. 23 at 2:29 a.m., a male and female were parked, in the biblical sense, on Gallery Lane. The amorous twosome was told by police to move along.
Nov. 23 at 12:05 p.m., no one was injured when a car slid off the road at the intersection of Route 12 and Tjader Road near the Elmore/Morristown town line.
Nov. 23 at 1:15 p.m., police checked in on a possible child custody violation.
Nov. 23 at 3:28 p.m., one man said another man was leaving him threatening voicemails.
Nov. 23 at 5:36 p.m., a Pinewood Estates resident called police to report he’d accidentally discharged a gun, noting no one was injured.
Nov. 23 at 6:07 p.m., police arrested Matthew Cote, 41, of Morristown, for burglary, unlawful mischief and unlawful trespass, following an apparent break-in at a property on Cote Hill where he reportedly used to live.
Nov. 23 at 7:57 p.m., a man who reportedly overdosed on opioids while in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Company was revived with Narcan and taken to Copley Hospital for further evaluation.
Nov. 23 at 10:06 p.m., following a traffic stop on Bridge Street, police determined two people in the car had heroin on them. Police arrested Kimberly Rooney, 38, listed as homeless, with possession of heroin, and James Russell, 37, also listed as homeless, with heroin possession, violation of conditions of arrest and driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 24 at 4:43 a.m., police responded to Oxbow Riverfront Park for another late night/early morning vehicular tryst and sent the two love birds on their way.
Nov. 24 at 11:31 a.m., police referred a juvenile to Lamoille County Mental Health Services, following an incident.
Nov. 24 at 2:21 p.m., someone reported an abandoned tire on the side of Bliss Hill Road.
Nov. 24 at 5:11 p.m., a man complained to police that employees of a business on Lower Main Street were taking up all the good parking spots.
Nov. 24 at 6:57 p.m., a bear appears to have survived an encounter with a car on Route 100.
Nov. 25 at 8:13 a.m., police again arrested Matthew Cote for, again, allegedly breaking into the same home on Cote Hill.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
