Total reported incidents: 84
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 21
Alarms: 6
Fingerprint services: 5
Nov. 18 at 7:44 a.m., a man who was agitating people at the Lamoille Laundry Center received a no-trespass notice.
Nov. 18 at 12:20 p.m., a red Subaru still encased in overnight ice and snow was having trouble staying in its lane, a passing driver reported.
Nov. 18 at 12:54 p.m., a temporary restraining order was issued to someone on Congress Street.
Nov. 18 at 1:56 p.m., after checking out a complaint about people sleeping in one of rk Miles’ outbuildings, police saw cigarette butts and other signs of previous use, but no people.
Nov. 18 at 3:37 p.m., a man whose regular jaunts around town and beyond elicit frequent concerned phone calls was spotted walking along Cadys Falls Road, the first of at least three sightings that week.
Nov. 18 at 5:07 p.m., a man causing a scene by stumbling around at the Route 15 Maplefields was asked to move along.
Nov. 18 at 5:32 p.m., a person said she thinks her car was hit by an errant shopping cart in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m., no one was seriously injured in a three-car crash on Laporte Road, and police are still trying to piece together what happened.
Nov. 19 at 1:35 p.m., a man was allegedly walking up and down Munson Avenue, yelling and swearing.
Nov. 19 at 1:56 p.m., police arrested Melissa Swan, 51, of Johnson, on an active arrest warrant.
Nov. 19 at 7:58 p.m., someone reported hearing screaming and yelling on the rail trail, but police didn’t see or hear anything amiss.
Nov. 20 at 4:08 a.m., police gave someone a lift home from Copley Hospital, so the patient wouldn’t have to find a ride at that time of morning.
Nov. 20 at 7:56 a.m., police responded to 142 Bridge St., where William Winston, 29, was found dead in his home. Police do not suspect foul play, but the cause of death is still pending.
Nov. 20 at 11:51 a.m., police mediated a child custody dispute.
Nov. 20 at 8:32 p.m., a person who reported receiving threats via their cellphone and the internet was referred to the court to ask for a restraining order.
Nov. 21 at 12:47 a.m., a car that was parked partly in the middle of Sterling Valley Road was towed away at police request.
Nov. 21 at 8:58 a.m., a tent was set up off Railroad Street, but it was unoccupied when police checked on it.
Nov. 21 at 9:03 a.m., a voicemail message left at Lamoille County Mental Health Services sounded threatening but also general enough that it wasn’t clear if the threats were directed at the agency or the collective mental health industry.
Nov. 21 at 11:39 a.m., police and EMS helped a woman up who had fallen.
Nov. 22 at 7:33 a.m., a woman called to report her adult son had gone missing, but he showed up while she was on the phone with police.
Nov. 22 at 11:19 a.m., a person called police numerous times throughout the day worried that a neighbor’s bonfire would ignite nearby trees and cause a larger conflagration, but police determined it was contained well enough.
Nov. 22 at 3:11 p.m., police are investigating an assault on Pope Meadow Drive that allegedly occurred months ago but was only recently reported.
Nov. 22 at 4:09 p.m., police stood by while a man picked up his belongings from his ex’s home.
Nov. 23 at 1:05 p.m., Melissa Baldwin, 43, no address listed, was arrested at Copley Hospital on an active in-state warrant.
Nov. 23 at 11:26 p.m., a juvenile out joyriding was arrested for eluding police after speeding away from the blue lights, only finally pulling over on Jersey Heights.
Nov. 24 at 8:17 a.m., police gobbled up some quick overtime by directing traffic for the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K race.
Nov. 24 at 9:14 a.m., a Moren Loop homeowner said someone was stealing packages, but later learned it was the former homeowner, and the packages were addressed to her.
Nov. 24 at 1:47 p.m., an opportunistic — and collarless — dog jumped out of a car in the Hannaford parking lot and ran away. He was later found by someone who called police, who in turned got the wayward dog back to its owner.
Nov. 24 at 4:11 p.m., two brothers got into a dustup in the Pinecrest mobile home park, but neither one suffered bodily injury.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.