Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 61
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 2
Traffic warnings: 0
Alarms: 7
Foot patrols: 3
Nov. 13 at 2:42 p.m., Morristown’s now-infamous, slow-moving driver was at it again, causing a bit of a backup on Route 100 while moseying along at a reported 12 mph. Other drivers quickly began passing him. Police took no action.
Nov. 13 at 2:56 p.m., police headed to Clark Avenue, where an elderly person was thought to need aid, but the call for help was actually only due to a failing battery in an alert system.
Nov. 13 at 8:15 p.m., the family members involved in a dispute on Winter Street agreed to separate for the night.
Nov. 14 at 10:20 a.m., a Moran Loop resident wanted police to serve her former boyfriend with a no-trespass order. Police eventually did so.
Nov. 14 at 4:33 p.m., a man on Wabun Avenue told police he thought he might have broken his leg; an officer checked him over, and after confirming that he did in fact have a broken leg, police called Morristown Emergency Medical Services to get him a lift to the hospital.
Nov. 14 at 7:06 p.m., neighbors on Elmore Street who could hear people arguing were worried about the well-being of a child in that residence; police checked on the youth, who was OK, and the adults agreed to calm down.
Nov. 14 at 8 p.m., served a court order to someone on Fenimore Street on behalf of Washington County Court.
Nov. 14 at 9:04 p.m., a vehicle parked on A Street roused the suspicions of passersby, but police found nothing wrong.
Nov. 15 at 11:11 a.m., Ross Hill Road residents reported that people were hunting on posted property without permission.
Nov. 15 at 1:43 p.m., a Maple Street resident wanted police to know a neighbor was being noisy and making gestures at them. So noted.
Nov. 15 at 4:13 p.m., an officer supervised while one parent dropped a child off with the other parent on Lower Main Street.
Nov. 15 at 9:03 p.m., a man was reported to be honking his horn repeatedly in the Cumberland Farms parking lot. Police discovered that his vehicle had broken down, and he had been honking in anger. A wrecker was called to remedy the situation.
Nov. 16 at 9:13 a.m., police were ultimately able to track down the man who reportedly took a vehicle without permission from a Route 100 residence; the man, Chad Foss, 43, of Stowe, was accused by Morristown police of operating a vehicle without owners consent. Police allege he had run-ins with other law enforcement agencies that night, with other charges pending.
Nov. 16 at 10:16 a.m., police were asked by school officials to check on the well-being of a Winter Street resident, who later told police he or she was OK.
Nov. 16 at 9:43 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Johnson.
Nov. 17 at 11:01 a.m., drivers were complaining about traffic backing up on Route 100. A local food pick-up site and ongoing construction were the cause, but traffic had started moving again by the time police arrived.
Nov. 17 at 12:10 p.m., police in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., asked Morristown officers to check on the well-being of some locals after finding a lot of blood in a hotel room where they’d stayed. The locals said they were fine, and blamed a severe bloody nose as the cause of what appeared to be a possible crime scene.
Nov. 17 at 12:43 p.m., dogs were reported barking on Elmore Street. Police told the neighbors to report the matter when the dogs were actually barking, not after the fact.
Nov. 17 at 5:34 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police with a crash on Route 12 in Elmore.
Nov. 17 at 6:37 p.m., staff at CVS Pharmacy wanted police to know a customer had made a threat over the phone earlier in the day.
Nov. 17 at 9 p.m., one family member involved in a dispute at a Stancliff Road home was intoxicated; police mediated the spat, and everyone agreed to separate for the night.
Nov. 17 at 10:13 p.m., a few people staying at the Sunset Motor Inn were intoxicated. Police ended up removing two of the individuals from the premises and serving them with no-trespass orders; police accused one of them, Samson Quinones, 33, of Burlington, of providing false information to police after he told officers he was someone else. Quinones allegedly overdosed at the Maplefields convenience store early the next morning. After being taken to Copley Hospital by Morristown EMS, police had to escort him from the hospital after he became unruly. Additional charges against the other intoxicated individual are pending.
Nov. 18 at 2:21 a.m., police are still investigating a possible case of Medicare fraud.
Nov. 18 at 9:25 a.m., police left a bike found on the side of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail there, in hopes that the owner would come back for it.
Nov. 18 at 2:26 p.m., someone knocked over a bunch of mailboxes on Elmore Street.
Nov. 18 at 5:26 p.m., Lower Main Street residents thought the person sitting in an idling truck nearby seemed suspicious. Police disagreed, but the person left soon after anyway.
Nov. 18 at 8:18 p.m., police got everyone calmed down after an unruly juvenile sparked an incident on Union Street.
Nov. 19 at 2:33 a.m., the 1st Street couple who police regularly receive calls about were arguing again; the situation diffused itself when the man decided to go for a walk.
Nov. 19 at 6:40 a.m., car vs. deer on Route 15; the deer ran off into the woods, but the Nissan Rogue it collided with had to be towed away.
Nov. 19 at 10:15 a.m., after investigating claims that someone was using a stolen debit card police accused Kelly Gibbs, 41, of Morristown, with four counts of false pretenses.
Nov. 19 at 3:39 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash near the intersection of Munson Avenue and Route 15.
Nov. 19 at 8:01 p.m., a Portland Street resident told police someone was coming into their residence uninvited. The individual was actually only knocking on the front door, at least this time, so police took no action.
Nov. 19 at 11:14 p.m., Union Street residents reported the neighbors arguing about drinking; the noisemakers agreed to keep it down.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
