Nov. 12 at 2:30 a.m., police assisted with a Main Street resident undergoing a mental health crisis and would do so again roughly half a dozen times throughout the week. A family member convinced him to surrender his firearms, and he was checked into Copley Hospital for mental health services. He asked police to check on the welfare of his cat, which they did, reporting back to him that his pet was fine.
Nov. 12 at 12:44 p.m., police assisted a state trooper in issuing a citation to someone on Stagecoach Road.
Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m., a car with three suspicious-looking females in it reportedly ran out of gas on Walton Road, but no such car was there when police checked it out.
Nov. 12 at 3:18 p.m., no one was injured in a minor two-car crash on Bridge Street.
Nov. 12 at 10:19 p.m., Tacos and Taps received a noise complaint, something of a frequent occurrence for the bar across the street from the police department.
Nov. 13 at 1:38 a.m., a man who had been previously issued a no-trespass notice at the northern Maplefields showed up at the store but left when police arrived.
Nov. 13 at 6:36 a.m., police assisted Fish and Wildlife officers with an alleged deer poacher on Fitzgerald Road.
Nov. 13 at 7:49 a.m., a woman told police an unknown man in a pickup truck on Beaver Meadow Road accosted her for walking her dog in the woods during hunting season.
Nov. 13 at 11:28 a.m., a Stagecoach Road farmer’s sheep got loose a couple times, until police called and asked them to fix the fence.
Nov. 13 at 1:47 a.m., a dark-colored sedan driving around the block several times seemed suspicious to someone on Cherry Avenue.
Nov. 13 at 1:51 p.m., a woman told police her friend was making threats of suicide, and police provided information for mental health services and urged the caller to contact them if things continued.
Nov. 13 at 7:40 p.m., three suspicious-looking men in a vehicle on Lower Main Street seemed to be huffing something from balloons. They consented to a search of the vehicle by police, who didn’t find anything other than a small amount of pot.
Nov. 13 at 7:50 p.m., a truck appeared to hit the guy wires of a utility pole near the corner of Brooklyn and Harrel streets but didn’t cause any serious damage or knock out the power.
Nov. 13 at 10:23 p.m., police responded to a noise complaint in the Pinecrest trailer park but didn’t hear any of the reported loud music.
Nov. 15 at 11:29 a.m., a Copley Avenue resident reported seeing a man carrying a long gun who might have shot a duck in his yard. Police didn’t see anyone matching that description.
Nov. 15 at 11:45 a.m., a Peoples Academy middle schooler received a ticket for using a vape pen on school grounds.
Nov. 15 at 11:46 a.m., while at PA, police fielded a call about a high schooler who had left campus intoxicated. The student was located and taken to Copley.
Nov. 15 at 2:25 p.m., someone reported seeing a man dressed in dark clothing walking through a cornfield in the Laporte/Cochran Road area.
Nov. 15 at 2:26 p.m., police pulled over a car swerving all over Brooklyn Street and processed the operator for driving under the influence, but no citation was issued as of press time.
Nov. 15 at 3:31 p.m., someone reported having a kayak and duck decoys taken from the back of their truck, but then determined they didn’t know exactly where they had been taken from.
Nov. 16 at 3:17 a.m., K9 officer Viper and his handler were called out to Browns Trace Road in Jericho to help Vermont State Police sniff down a car for drugs. Viper found the drugs and state police proceeded from there.
Nov. 16 at 3:32 a.m., the first person to violate the town’s winter parking ban was ticketed. The parking ban runs from Nov. 15 to May 15, from midnight to 6 a.m. every day, whether there’s snow on the ground or not.
Nov. 16 at 8:59 a.m., a youth who ran away from school at PA was found safe and sound.
Nov. 16 at 7:44 p.m., a Bridge Street resident said a dark SUV pulled into the next-door driveway and crashed in the neighboring home. The driver, who owns the house he hit, said he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.
Nov. 17 at 8:41 a.m., one of the paving vehicles on Route 15 kept catching on fire in the battery area, despite repeated efforts to put it out, so the fire department was summoned to do a better job extinguishing it. No one was injured.
Nov. 17 at 10:45 a.m., a long-running property line dispute in Pinewood Estates continued.
Nov. 17 at 2:41 p.m., people in Pinecrest argued whether a dog that one of them deemed aggressive should be allowed in the trailer park.
Nov. 17 at 8:06 p.m., police refereed a dispute about a safety car seat between parents with shared custody of their child.
Nov. 18 at 9:18 a.m., Morristown Elementary staff called to report a missing 6-year-old, only to call back later after finding the tyke asleep in the restroom.
Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m., police issued another vaping ticket to a PA middle schooler.
Nov. 18 at 10:36 a.m., MSI asked police for help in dealing with a laid-off or fired employee who was threatening them.
Nov. 18 at 10:46 p.m., a speeding car passed the police pickup going the opposite direction and headed up Silver Ridge Road, but by the time the officer turned around, the car was too far gone to prudently give chase.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
