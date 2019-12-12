Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 76
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 2
Traffic warnings: 7
Parking tickets: 6
Alarms: 2
Background checks: 3
Foot patrols: 3
Nov. 29 at 2:23 a.m., Morristown’s wintertime ban on overnight, on-street parking continues to produce tickets. This one was on Congress Street.
Nov. 29 at 8:52 a.m., a Beacon Hill Road resident reported receiving threats sent via text.
Nov. 29 at 9:58 a.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health staff checked on the well-being of a Randolph Road resident, who was OK.
Nov. 29 at 5:49 p.m., police served court paperwork to a person in Pinewood Estates.
Nov. 29 at 8:45 p.m., police assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services just off Bridge Street.
Nov. 29 at 10:57 p.m., a vehicle traveling down Stagecoach Road was missing a front license plate, which drew a written warning.
Nov. 30 at 2:47 a.m., another night, another ticket for violating the winter parking ban, this time on Portland Street.
Nov. 30 at 3:52 a.m., people worried about the pedestrian who was wearing a T-shirt near Bridge and Brooklyn streets on a chilly night. The underdressed walker was gone when police arrived.
Nov. 30 at 9:55 a.m., a break-in was reported at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Route 100. Four days later, on Dec. 4, Zane Davison, 25, of Hardwick turned himself in to police. Davison was charged with one count of unlawful mischief and one count of unlawful trespass. Police do not believe Davison stole anything; he told police he was simply trying to get warm and fell asleep in the building.
Nov. 30 at 1:09 p.m., a two-car, rear-end crash on Route 100 is still being investigated.
Nov. 30 at 5:18 p.m., police helped resolve a verbal dispute in Jersey Heights.
Nov. 30 at 7:38 p.m., several passersby reported a heavyset, middle-aged man walking up and down Upper Main Street, asking for money. He was gone when police went looking.
Nov. 30 at 8:49 p.m., a verbal dispute between mother and daughter at a Cochran Road residence was resolved when the daughter went to stay with her father for the night.
Dec. 1 at 12:45 a.m., a woman hanging around the Maplefields convenience store on Route 15 aroused the suspicions of store staff, but she left before police arrived.
Dec. 1 at 1:31 a.m., police assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies at a traffic stop in Hyde Park.
Dec. 1 at 7:54 a.m., a verbal dispute broke out at a 1st Street home. Police eventually took one intoxicated man into protective custody, then to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury to detox.
Dec. 1 at 11:12 a.m., a caller asked police to check on a grandparent who hadn’t been heard from in several days. The person was OK.
Dec. 1 at 11:20 a.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health staff checked on the well-being of a pregnant woman living in the village; she was OK.
Dec. 1 at 3:06 p.m., Jennifer Beebe, 49, of Morristown was charged with driving under the influence, first offense. Police stopped Beebe on Route 100 after receiving a tip from another driver, who followed her all the way from Irasburg and witnessed her driving erratically. Officers measured Beebe’s blood-alcohol level at 0.215 percent.
Dec. 1 at 5:02 p.m., police and game wardens responded to Elmore Mountain Road, but the hunter reported as suspicious there wasn’t doing anything wrong.
Dec. 1 at 6:37 p.m., neighbors reported a yelling match and possible fight at a Westside Court residence. Everyone was fine and all was quiet when police arrived.
Dec. 2 at 2:52 a.m., police handed out four more parking tickets for vehicles left in the wrong spots in the municipal parking lot on Pleasant Street. Some spots in the lot are available for overnight parking while Morristown’s winter parking ban is in effect, but not all of them.
Dec. 2 at 7:36 p.m., no one was injured when a car slid off Bliss Hill Road.
Dec. 2 at 8:16 a.m., a Park Street resident reported her adult grandson was missing, but called back later to say she’d heard from him.
Dec. 2 at 8:46 a.m., people were arguing in a parked car in the Hannaford Supermarket lot. Police discovered that an in-state arrest warrant had been issued for one of the people involved, Tanya Hamel, 31, of Morristown. Hamel was taken into custody and later taken to detox by another agency.
Dec. 2 at 12:53 p.m., a person fueled up at the Route 15 Maplefields and drove off without paying yet again.
Dec. 2 at 4:16 p.m., a counterfeit bill was used to make a purchase at a Bridge Street business; police are investigating.
Dec. 2 at 4:28 p.m., car crash at Route 15 and Houle Avenue; no other information available at press time.
Dec. 2 at 8:28 p.m., a heavy-footed driver was ticketed for going 50 in a 25-mph zone on Stagecoach Road, near Morristown Corners.
Dec. 3 at 8:25 a.m., a damaged diesel fuel nozzle was found lying in the intersection of Bridge Street and the bypass. Officers checked with local gas stations, but no nozzles were missing, so police aren’t sure where it came from.
Dec. 3 at 8:50 p.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
Dec. 3 at 9:21 p.m., reports of someone yelling in a room at the Sunset Motor Inn turned out to be some kids playing and arguing. Police asked them to quiet down.
Dec. 4 at 11:29 a.m., a caller reported a dump truck being driven erratically on Route 100, but reported the license plate wrong so police couldn’t track down the truck.
Dec. 4 at 5:21 p.m., a vehicle reported abandoned near the Morristown-Stowe airport was gone when police arrived.
Dec. 4 at 5:59 p.m., drivers reported a truck being driven erratically on Route 100, and the driver appeared to be on a cellphone. Police stopped the vehicle and issued written warnings for running a stop sign and using a handheld cellphone while driving. The driver, from New Jersey, was lost.
Dec. 4 at 8:02 p.m., a wallet reported lost at the Maplefields in Jersey Heights still hasn’t been found.
Dec. 4 at 8:37 p.m., car vs. deer crash on Route 15 near Brooklyn Street. No one was hurt, and the deer kept running.
Dec. 5 at 2:49 a.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
Dec. 5 at 12:05 p.m., an elderly resident of Elmore Street reported being the victim of a possible scam.
Dec. 5 at 3:33 p.m., News & Citizen staff reported being harassed by a person claiming to be staying in Jeffersonville.
Dec. 5 at 4:03 p.m., a caller reported that his or her car was damaged two months ago in the Hannaford parking lot.
Dec. 5 at 7:28 p.m., a person living just off Maple Street thought someone had banged on a window, but police saw no footprints around the residence.
Dec. 5 at 7:58 p.m., a caller reported seeing a drug deal in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
Dec. 5 at 8:16 p.m., cows got loose on Route 100 near the Morristown-Stowe border.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.