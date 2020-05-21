Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 61
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 0
Traffic warnings: 0
Civil tickets: 0
Alarms: 3
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 0
Traffic detail: 2
Melody Angolano, 32, of Walden was charged with petit larceny after police completed an investigation into an incident March 20. Police allege Angolano failed to settle up with the wrecker service after her vehicle was towed.
May 7 at 5 p.m., gas drive-off at the Maplefields on Route 15; the customer thought his credit card had swiped properly, and quickly agreed to return to settle up.
May 7 at 9:02 p.m., a couple of suspicious vehicles were reported behind Manufacturing Solutions Inc.; one of the drivers ended up getting a ticket for driving after civil license suspension.
May 8 at 7:06 a.m., a person was reported sleeping in the lobby at Community National Bank; police asked the man to leave.
May 8 at 8:48 a.m., police tracked down a vehicle in Morrisville on behalf of Montpelier police, then gave its driver the number to contact the other department.
May 8 at 11:31 a.m., a woman thought her ex violated a restraining order at the Maplefields on Route 15, but it was actually someone else passing by.
May 8 at 11:56 a.m., police picked up an intoxicated man at the Sunset Motor Inn and transported him to Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport to detox.
May 8 at 12:17 p.m., spray paint on a tree on Churchill Road wasn’t actually vandalism, as the caller reported, but a mark left by a surveyor.
May 8 at 3:27 p.m., a passerby reported seeing a man put something on the roof of the Morrisville Plaza building; it was his backpack, and he was stashing it there for safekeeping.
May 8 at 5:58 p.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services at the first of three calls in less than 24 hours at a Weslang Road home.
May 8 at 10:02 p.m., the man who’d left his backpack atop the Morrisville Plaza building called police to report it stolen; it wasn’t stolen though, just at the police station for safekeeping.
May 9 at 9:26 a.m., a fender-bender was reported on Portland Street. No injuries.
May 9 at 12:37 p.m., a passerby reported a small child left alone in a car in the Price Chopper parking lot; the responding officer thought the child was old enough to be left in the car unsupervised, and since it wasn’t too hot inside the vehicle. police took no action. The child’s parent didn’t want to bring the youth into the grocery store during the pandemic.
May 9 at 6:10 p.m., a person was preaching in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot; the individual agreed to relocate the service.
May 10 at 4:08 p.m., a person renting a place on Center Road hadn’t been seen or heard from in a month, and the landlord asked police to check the premises.
May 10 at 6:39 p.m., people were arguing by the dam on A Street.
May 10 at 7:35 p.m., assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department on Plot Road in Johnson.
May 10 at 10:46 p.m., in what is becoming a trend, another noise complaint on Maple Street.
May 11 at 12:47 a.m., assisted Vermont State Police in a high-speed chase on Route 100 in Eden and Hyde Park. The Corvette driver wrecked the car in Hyde Park, and police are looking for him. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111.
May 11 at 4:20 a.m., beagles were barking all night on Stagecoach Road; the owners got a verbal warning from police.
May 11 at 7:51 a.m., a man and woman got into a yelling match in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
May 11 at 1:03 p.m., back in the Morrisville Plaza, Tyler Foster, 25, listed as transient, was charged with retail theft — allegedly stealing a girls bicycle in a box.
May 11 at 6:40 p.m., a car died in the roundabout at Routes 15 and 100, but the owner was having it towed by the time police arrived.
May 11 at 8:01 p.m., a truck crossed the center line on Bridge Street and clipped mirrors with an oncoming vehicle. Police don’t believe there was any major damage, because the caller never called back to follow up.
May 11 at 8:01 a.m., power lines down on Route 15 were handled by Morrisville Water & Light.
May 12 at 1:52 a.m., an East High Street resident reported the upstairs neighbors running around and causing a ruckus. Turns out the neighbors were having trouble getting their child to go to sleep; police asked them to make bedtime a bit quieter.
May 12 at 12:02 p.m., a teenage boy driving a car swerved at another juvenile walking on Bridge Street. Police left a message with the driver; they want to have a chat.
May 12 at 4:21 p.m., a yellow bike was stolen from Power Play Sports.
May 12 at 7:28 p.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health staff checked on a Park Street resident, who was OK.
May 12 at 7:51 p.m., a Power Meadow Drive resident reported two Tesla batteries stolen from the garage.
May 12 at 8:05 p.m., the fire reported on an island on Lake Lamoille belonged to a group of people fishing, who weren’t doing anything wrong.
May 12 at 9:49 p.m., an intoxicated man police found at Oxbow Riverfront Park was taken to Northern State Correctional Facility to detox.
May 13 at 6:21 a.m., a man sleeping in the lobby of the Sunset Motor Inn was asked to leave.
May 13 at 7:28 a.m., the same man was asked to leave Aubuchon Hardware.
May 13 at 10:18 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in Pinewood Estates.
May 13 at 11:42 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS in the Fairground Plaza parking lot.
May 13 at 5:22 p.m., police participated in a birthday parade, along with Morristown EMS and the fire department.
May 13 at 5:58 p.m., a man reported what he thought was a homeless campsite off Bridge Street. It was on private property, though, so police took no action at the time.
May 13 at 6:43 p.m., a 1st Street resident reported two kids on an ATV to police.
May 13 at 6:52 p.m., Dollar General staff asked police to serve a no-trespass order on a man.
May 13 at 10:04 p.m., an intoxicated woman was taken into protective custody on Washington Highway, then later released to the person who had called her in.
May 14 at 1:49 a.m., people in two vehicles parked at Oxbow park told police they’d just stopped there to chat.
May 14 at 12:12 p.m., police told the landlord and tenant involved in a dispute on Clark Avenue to settle the matter themselves.
May 14 at 2:22 p.m., passersby reported a woman sleeping in her car near Stafford Avenue. She was actually parked near Bridge Street, and told police she was just napping in the sun.
May 14 at 3:09 p.m., the female bear and her three cubs that have been spotted all over the village were slowing up traffic on Howard Street. Police informed the 10 people taking closeup pictures of the bears that’s a bad idea. In fact, it’s a good way to get mauled, and police reminded everyone to avoid close encounters with any wildlife, but particularly with mama bears.
May 14 at 8:43 p.m., back on Bridge Street, the same homeless campsite was reported. Police asked the people staying there to clean up the site and move.
May 14 at 11:57 p.m., people playing loud music on Union Street agreed to turn it down.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.