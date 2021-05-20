Total reported incidents: 54
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 10
May 7 at 9: 49 a.m., an incident of fraud was reported for insurance purposes at Brooklyn Heights.
May 7 at 12:03 p.m. a minor collision occurred at Morrisville Plaza.
May 7 at 1:06 p.m., fraud reported on Pleasant Street is still under investigation.
May 7 at 2:07 p.m., people were reported drinking in a car parked on Industrial Park Drive and it was referred to another agency.
May 7 at 2:49 p.m., a welfare check on Route 15 found the subject was fine.
May 7 at 4:46 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was seen driving on Pleasant Street, but police made no contact with the vehicle.
May 7 at 5:34 p.m., Kyle Bowler, 29, of Elmore was arrested on Bridge Street on a state warrant.
May 7 at 5:55 p.m., a juvenile problem was investigated on Copley Avenue.
May 7 at 9:32 p.m., a motorcycle rider hit the guardrails at Bridge Street and Cadys Falls Road and was taken to the hospital.
May 8 at 10:25 a.m., kids were prank calling pizza orders to the Cumberland Farms on Upper Main Street.
May 8 at 1:30 p.m., two neighbors arguing over a property dispute on Frazier Road were referred to small claims court.
May 8 at 4:16 p.m., consistent speeding was complained about on Harrel Street.
May 8 at 9: 16 p.m., a bear was seen on Washington Highway.
May 8 at 10:19 p.m., a woman called for a welfare check on grandchildren on Copley Avenue, who were fine.
May 9 at 6:16 a.m., four people who “didn’t look right” were reported on Lower Main Street; they were on their way to pick up property at the police station.
May 9 at 9:04 a.m., someone provoked the ire of their neighbor after cutting some flowers on Brooklyn Street.
May 9 at 11:14 a.m., a paycheck was found in Morrisville Plaza and police left a message with its owner.
May 9 at 11:28 a.m., consistent speeding was reported on Cole Hill Road.
May 9 at 8:18 p.m., the neighbors fighting over cut flowers were at it again on Brooklyn Street.
May 9 at 8:41 p.m., Someone found passed out in the Cumberland Farms on Upper Main Street and talking to himself was given a ride home.
May 9 at 8:56 p.m., erratic driving was reported on Route 15. Police didn’t make contact but the sheriff's department did.
May 9 at 9:04 p.m., a vehicle found on the side of the roads in Jersey Heights was towed.
May 10 at 1:12 a.m., a deer was found injured in a field after being hit on Elmore Road; police found it and reported it to the Fish and Wildlife Department.
May 10 at 10:21 a.m., someone on Brooklyn Street was threatening to hit someone else with a stick and referred to Lamoille County Mental Health Services.
May 10 at 11:40 a.m., a welfare check at Morristown Medical Center on Route 15 found the subject fine.
May 10 at 1:40 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health Services with a mental health emergency on Upper Main Street.
May 10 at 1:44 p.m., a fraud case concerning identity theft on Lazy Lane was reported for insurance purposes and referred to the attorney general.
May 10 at 2:43 p.m., a juvenile problem was responded to on James Road.
May 10 at 3:27 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Walton Road, but it was found to be an employee working at a job site down the road resting between shifts.
May 10 at 4:28 p.m., a suspicious man harassing a woman and associated with a black Toyota with New York plates was reported on Lamoille Rail Trail; police warned him to stop.
May 10 at 4:41 p.m., police helped a woman locate her husband, who was walking down Elmore Road from his home toward the village, and returned him home.
May 10 at 5:10 p.m., a man reported for yelling outside a residence on Houle Avenue; the man was yelling at his son for being on the phone all day.
May 10 at 7:55 p.m., police monitored Cole Hill Road after consistent speeding was reported there.
May 10 at 7:59 p.m., an out-of-state homeowner reported a woman at their Summer Street residence that wasn’t supposed to be, but no one was home when police responded.
May 10 at 8:24 p.m., The man associated with the black Toyota was reportedly following a woman at Morrisville Plaza. Police warned him that they would bring criminal charges against him if he was reported again.
May 10 at 9:16 p.m., police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department on Route 15 with a major vehicle collision.
May 11 at 8:18 a.m., a bonfire was found to have been held in front of the bandshell at Oxbow Riverfront Park on Portland Street the night prior.
May 11 at 10:26 a.m., a caller reported the lights were on at the Dollar Tree on Morrisville Plaza. It turned out that staff had not arrived to unlock the doors yet.
May 11 11:10 a.m., a woman was upset that her landlord was showing her residence on Morristown Corners Road to a prospective renter; police found the landlord had given proper notice.
May 11 at 11:36 a.m., a caller thought a parked vehicle was obstructing traffic on Bridge Street but it wasn’t.
May 11 at 5:14 p.m. a caller thought a woman walking on Cadys Falls Road looked like she had been assaulted, but she said she was fine when police made contact.
May 11 at 10:16 p.m., vehicles were reportedly moving too fast through the trailer park on Third Street.
May 12 at 7:42 a.m., a client at Lamoille County Mental Health on Washington Highway returned with property that may not have been his.
May 12 at 11:54 a.m., Morristown police assisted state police with a reportedly stolen truck on Bliss Hill Road, which was then located.
May 12 at 12:58 p.m., a minor collision occured outside of Thompson’s Flour Shop.
May 13 at 10:39 a.m., trucks were reportedly speeding consistently on Walton Road.
May 13 at 12:02 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Copley Avenue.
May 13 at 12:55 p.m., the driver of a vehicle parked in the road on Copley Avenue was located and asked to move the vehicle.
May 13 at 3:59 p.m., a resident on Arctic Lane reported a suspicious person seen on surveillance cameras, though no entry was made and no person was located.
May 13 at 4:47 p.m., Rims and tires were stolen from a business on Laporte Road.
May 13 at 6:31 p.m., waste removal trucks were reportedly speeding up and down Randolph Road.
May 13 at 6:40 p.m., an unattended child running around the Price Chopper parking lot on Munson Avenue was reported; police found no such child when they responded.
May 13 at 7:25 p.m., Morristown police assisted state police with an issue on Cross Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
