Total reported incidents: 72
Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 8
May 6 at 6:20 a.m., police caught up to a box truck that had been reportedly swerving all over Route 100 and gave the driver a warning for going too fast.
May 6 at 6:14 a.m., some domestic geese were found squashed on Route 15 near Needles Eye and Silver Ridge roads.
May 6 at 2:15 p.m., police investigated a possible assault, but didn’t have more information available.
May 6 at 3:23 p.m., someone complained that a man driving a small brown car cut them off on Route 15, but the license plate ID provided didn’t match up with a car of that description.
May 6 at 8:29 p.m., police received a report of a trouser-less man pushing a cart near the intersection of Copley Avenue and Park Street. They talked to the man, who had apparently pulled up his pants beforehand and was sober, although perhaps experiencing mental health issues.
May 7 at 9:18 a.m., police helped a person fill out child visitation paperwork.
May 7 at 2:23 p.m., a used hypodermic needle was reported on the ground on Bridge Street, and police safely disposed of it.
May 7 at 4:04 p.m., a man saying he was receiving threats online was referred to Lamoille County court to secure a no-stalking order.
May 7 at 7:46 p.m., a suspicious person walking in the middle of Stagecoach Road refused a ride from police, who told him to stay on the shoulder.
May 7 at 9:59 p.m., a couple got into a dispute about the use of one half of the couple’s car.
May 8 at 8:31 a.m., someone reported seeing an elderly man with a walker trying to hitchhike on Laporte Road near the Stowe town line. Police found the man and gave him a ride home.
May 8 at 8:41 a.m., the first of several people over the past week reported a man with mental health issues walking around town, including a couple of times on Congress Street. Police took him home at least once.
May 8 at 1:23 p.m., cars parked around the Walton Road cemetery seemed suspicious to someone, but it was just some people placing flowers at a gravesite.
May 8 at 5:50 p.m., a woman who allegedly stole a Coca Cola from Morrisville Beverage was issued a no-trespass order.
May 8 at 6:02 p.m., a man and woman were spotting taking cans and bottles from a bottle donation station near Wilkins Street, the woman wearing an orange shirt and the man wearing no shirt. They took off running in opposite directions when the caller yelled at them.
May 8 at 6:41 p.m., someone reported two people fighting in the road near Northgate Plaza, but one person bolted before police arrived and the other denied any fracas.
May 9 at 7:29 a.m., the driver of a black Cadillac on Stagecoach Road seemed to be intoxicated, said a person who saw said car.
May 9 at 8:48 a.m., police assisted Copley Hospital staff with an out-of-control youth.
May 9 at 6:39 p.m., a car hit a telephone, breaking the pole and sending the driver, Valerie Hollis, 82, of Hyde Park, to the hospital.
May 10 at 12:39 p.m., a car hit and killed a mama bear near the intersection of Stagecoach and Golf Course roads. Police helped state Fish and Wildlife officers round up her two cubs so they could be taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center in New Hampshire.
May 10 at 4:25 p.m., someone reported a man camping out behind the food co-op, but it was just the upstairs tenant’s makeshift workshop.
May 10 at 5:46 p.m., for the second day in a row, a kid was reportedly speeding around Fairwood Parkway on an unregistered motorbike. Police are on alert.
May 11 at 11:47 a.m., the owner of the Charlmont restaurant reported someone illegally using his Dumpster, but later was able to find the alleged dumper and tell them to stop.
May 11 at 4:34 p.m., police arrested Danielle Lowe, 32, of Morristown for driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release, following a traffic stop on Court Street.
May 11 at 4:47 p.m., in an impressive multi-person and multi-department effort, a man who crashed deep in the Cady’s Falls mountain bike trail network was rescued and brought to Copley Hospital. Fellow riders, Morristown EMS and police all chipped in to save the day.
May 11 at 7:42 p.m., police are looking for a person who allegedly smashed some windows at a home on Route 12, because the person they suspect of the deed has a warrant out for his arrest.
May 11 at 9:08 p.m., police assisted a woman who said she was being stalked on Facebook.
May 12 at 7:30 a.m., no one was injured in a car-versus-motorcycle crash at the intersection Routes 15 and 15A.
May 12 at 11:07 a.m., a man refusing to leave Price Chopper changed his tune when police arrived and asked him to, and accepted the no-trespass order given to him.
May 12 at 12:48 p.m., a debit card turned over to police was able to get back to its owner in less than an hour.
May 12 at 3:18 p.m., a Maple Street resident found his mailbox had been tipped over, and although he was able to straighten it, he wanted to report it just in case.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
