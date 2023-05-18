Total reported incidents: 94
Arrests: 5
Traffic stops: 13
May 5 at 9:24 a.m., police helped deal with an out-of-control child at East Meadow School.
May 5 at 10:04 a.m., Chad Foss, 45, of Morristown, was arrested for violating conditions of release. Police allege Foss had not abided by a court-ordered curfew.
May 5 at 11:47 a.m., police dealt with what they say is a perpetual dispute among neighbors in far-flung Watanjay Farm Road.
May 5 at 5:44 p.m., a certain Jeep Grand Cherokee is no longer allowed on Turtle Fur property.
May 5 at 7:06 p.m., someone plowed into a streetlight near the Route 15 roundabout and drove off without ‘fessing up. The pole was sheared off near the base and was still laying in the grass as of this writing. Police are investigating.
May 6 at 9:36 a.m., the owner of some constantly barking dogs on Houle Avenue apologized, saying he’d be more mindful of the bow wows in the future.
May 6 at 10:05 a.m., the caretaker of a home on Bliss Hill Road said someone lit a fire in the driveway.
May 6 at 10:15 a.m., a person riding an electric scooter was chased by a big dog, which caused the rider to crash into a mailbox. The dog’s owner agreed to pay for the mailbox.
May 6 at 12:11 p.m., a FedEx driver went off the road on Elmore Mountain Road and left a note behind with his company phone number, apologizing to the property owner for ripping up the lawn.
May 6 at 4:22 p.m., family members on Brooklyn Street argued about whose turn it was to do the dishes, among other quarrels.
May 6 at 11:46 p.m., people at a home on Route 15 were firing off a new gun. Police said there were probably better times to do that than 15 minutes until midnight.
May 7 at 11:03 a.m., someone called police to report a business in the Northgate Plaza wasn’t open. Police say that’s not a good reason to call them.
May 7 at 11:50 a.m., a person thought to be slumped over at the Oxbow was just trying to get some shut-eye.
May 7 at 2:22 p.m., this week’s entry in an ongoing neighborly tiff in Pinewood Estates: one of the people blocking the driveway.
May 7 at 3:32 p.m., a landlord said a tenant on Summer Street kept setting off the smoke alarms.
May 8 at 10:04 a.m., an officer performed traffic control for Morrisville Water & Light line crews.
May 8 at 8:38 p.m., people were shining flashlights into the wood off Route 15A, explaining they thought they hit a deer.
May 8 at 8:14 p.m., an unruly man who refused to leave Hannaford when asked told police he was upset with the way he was treated. Police issued him a no-trespass letter.
May 8 at 11:11 p.m., not content with just one, the same man collected another no-trespass order — this one from Cumberland Farms.
May 9 at 9:53 a.m., Kelsi Sharron, 30, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an active warrant, following a traffic stop in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
May 9 at 7:45 p.m., a cyclist came back for a ride to discover a puncture in his car tire, which he noticed from the hissing sound as he drove away.
May 10 at 4:04 a.m., someone said they saw a person dumpster diving at CVS.
May 10 at 1:49 p.m., a homeowner was wary of a landscaper coming to her house looking for money he said he was owed.
May 10 at 8:55 p.m., a car hit a deer on Laporte Road, resulting in minor vehicular damage. The deer was totaled.
May 11 at 9:01 a.m., police arrested a trio of homeless people — Mindy Champagne, 43, Tawnya Kennison, 40, and James Russell, 39 — who allegedly broke into a building in the Oxbow, where police found them.
May 11 at 10:41 a.m., someone left behind their heart monitor phone at the Oxbow, and an officer delivered it to the owner’s house.
May 11 at 11:33 a.m., a person outside Bishop Marshall School was upset because no one would let him in. Police said schools aren’t inclined to just let anyone in during school hours.
May 11 at 1:37 p.m., Vermont Transportation Agency officials found that trio of people near the rail trail parking area on Darling Road suspicious, but they said they were just foraging for fiddleheads.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
