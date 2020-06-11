Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 102
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 3
Traffic warnings: 8
Alarms: 4
Background checks: 1
Foot patrols: 3
Traffic detail: 4
May 29 at 9:18 a.m., Union Street residents complained about a man and child screaming at each other. The man told police he was simply yelling at his child about something; everyone was in good health, so police took no further action.
May 29 at 11:35 a.m., a shopping cart was hung or thrown over the edge of the big bridge on the Route 100 bypass. An officer later returned it to its home at Hannaford Supermarket.
May 29 at 12:41: p.m., a 4th Street resident was worried about her adult daughter, who she hadn’t heard from in a while. Police tracked her down, and she called her mom.
May 29 at 1:09 p.m., a woman refused to leave the Sunset Motor Inn when the staff asked her to. Police explained the situation to her, and helped her find other housing.
May 29 at 5:39 p.m., a woman hadn’t heard from her sister in several hours, which seemed out of the ordinary. Police tracked down the sister, who told them her phone had died but had since been recharged and all lines of communication were back open.
May 30 at 7:22 a.m., a Morristown officer and Lamoille County sheriff’s deputy helped a game warden with Vermont Fish and Wildlife load up a moose that was hit by a vehicle and killed in Hyde Park.
May 30 at 12:23 p.m., a driver was ticketed for going 70 in a 50-mph zone on Stagecoach Road.
May 30 at 12:58 p.m., police tried to locate a woman thought to be suicidal. When she was found in Stowe, she told police she was simply enjoying the nice sunny day to clear her head.
May 30 at 9:38 p.m., staff at the Maplefields on Route 15 called a tow truck to get rid of a vehicle broken down there. The owner showed up as the vehicle was being towed, and a row ensued. Cooler heads prevailed and the vehicle owner apologized to store staff.
May 31 at 7:59 a.m., over the next few days, police served court summonses to nearly 20 people to answer charges filed against them in the past few months, when the courts were almost completely shut down. With the court system opening back up, all those individuals have a date with the judge.
May 31 at 7:23 p.m., a car-versus-dump truck crash wasn’t nearly as bad as it sounded. One vehicle swerved to miss a bicyclist and collided with the other, and no one was seriously injured. The smaller vehicle had to be towed.
May 31 at 8:18 p.m., a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone in the village. The child was returned home, and police informed the Department for Children and Families about the incident.
June 1 at 8:19 a.m., a driver fueled up at Maplefields and left without settling a $43 tab. Police are looking for the perp.
June 1 at 9:18 a.m., an altercation reported in front of a Brooklyn Street business appeared to have been resolved, because everyone was gone when police arrived.
June 1 at 9:21 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Weslang Road.
June 1 at 2:13 p.m., Westside Court residents reported a woman screaming in the hallway. The woman had gone into her own residence before police arrived and wouldn’t answer the door, so police took no further action.
June 1 at 2:20 p.m., a social media post surfaced about juveniles fighting in an alley just off Portland Street. Police identified all the kids involved, but the parents said they wanted to handle the matter themselves.
June 1 at 5:49 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health near Cadys Falls Road after a woman claimed to be trying to rid the neighbor’s pond of alligators.
June 1 at 8:05 p.m., a man who had been in a bicycle crash got a lift home from police, from Copley Hospital to 3rd Street.
June 2 at 1:39 a.m., working with Lamoille County Mental Health and Shelburne police, officers tried to locate a group of elderly people who used to live in Morristown and were thought to have returned there. They hadn’t.
June 2 at 10:10 a.m., Lee Carriere, 38, of Morristown was charged with unlawful mischief after police investigated claims by a Colonial Manor Road resident that all four of her tires had been slashed. The same woman reported two slashed tires a few weeks ago.
June 2 at 12:50 p.m., a man claimed he was assaulted in the North Country Federal Credit Union parking lot, but later rescinded his story and said he didn’t want to press charges.
June 2 at 3:07 p.m., a burglar broke into a building on Walton Road and broke some windows. Police are investigating.
June 2 at 6:28 p.m., a woman reported being threatened after calling a person a racist online. Police told her how to block the individual.
June 2 at 6:46 p.m., someone broke the seat of a child’s bike on Colonial Manor Road.
June 2 at 10:58 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Washington Highway.
June 3 at 12:57 a.m., assisted Vermont State Police trying to track someone down; the man was later located in Eden.
June 3 at 7:21 a.m., passersby reported a woman sleeping outside Big Lots; an officer swung by and gave her some tips on how to find housing.
June 3 at 3:54 p.m., a man reported to be suicidal at a Route 15 residence told police he was just fine, but later admitted he wasn’t feeling like himself and checked in to Copley Hospital.
June 3 at 5:08 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies on Route 100.
June 3 at 8:47 p.m., staff at Big Lots asked police to remove the same woman from in front of the store; an officer gave her a lift to new lodgings.
June 3 at 10:14 p.m., the driver of a red Ford Mustang took off after being stopped by police on Harrel Street. The officer called off the chase soon after, and police are investigating.
June 4 at 2:18 a.m., juveniles were hanging out in front of the ATM on Lower Main Street. When an officer asked them to move along, they told him they were sick of being quarantined.
June 4 at 8:54 a.m., a driver on Route 100 got a ticket for a missing inspection sticker.
June 4 at 10:48 p.m., assisted Stowe police in overseeing a peaceful vigil there.
June 4 at 10:29 p.m., a woman thought to have overdosed at a Center Road residence was revived after police and first responders administered several doses of Narcan. She was later taken to Copley Hospital.
June 4 at 11:25 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a Stancliff Road resident, who was later found at Copley Hospital.
June 4 at 2:15 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at its offices on Harrel Street.
June 4 at 2:25 p.m., one juvenile was threating another, so police talked to the parents of both youths.
June 4 at 4:37 p.m., the same 3-year-old was found alone again, this time in the Walgreens parking lot. Department for Children and Families staff were notified of this second incident.
June 4 at 5:10 p.m., a driver on Route 15 got a ticket for using a handheld cellphone while driving.
June 4 at 6:01 p.m., an officer drove a man to Shaw’s Supermarket in Stowe.
June 4 at 6:57 p.m., Michael Tanner, 53, of Elmore was charged with driving under the influence of drugs. Police stopped Tanner on the Route 100 bypass after other drivers reported he was driving erratically.
June 4 at 10:13 p.m., multiple vehicles were reported in a field on Tine McKee Road. Police found a bunch of tents there the next day and a possible vandalism that may have occurred during a party there.
June 4 at 10:49 p.m., a caller said several vehicles were in a field on Brooklyn Street, where there are no fields, and wanted to report people might be hunting at night. Police found no evidence to back up either claim.
June 4 at 10:58 p.m., police served a restraining order on Elmore Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.