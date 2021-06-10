Total reported incidents: 74
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 3
May 28 at 11:46 a.m., police responded to Lower Elmore Mountain Road, where Raymond Towne, 50, of Morristown had died. Police do not suspect foul play, but are investigating the matter.
May 28 at 12:19 p.m., tenants in two different Bridge Street apartment complexes were allegedly threatening each other.
May 29 at 7:25 a.m., after pulling over a vehicle on Cottage Street, police arrested the driver, Matthew Marble, 41, of Morristown, for driving under the influence. At the station, Marble registered a .191 percent blood alcohol concentration.
May 29 at 8:23 a.m., a driver who hit a deer on Elmore Road reported it for insurance purposes.
May 29 at 2:09 p.m. another driver reported a crash for insurance, this one caused by another car.
May 29 at 6:25 p.m., a cop was on duty at the Peoples Academy prom. Police say it’s cheaper for the school to have an officer from their department than to hire private security.
May 30 at 12:09 a.m., a Morristown officer and his dog assisted Stowe police with a drug investigation near Goldbrook Road on Route 100.
May 30 at 1 a.m., a different officer also assisted Stowe, this time with an intoxicated person at Copley Hospital whom Stowe police eventually took to a correctional facility.
May 30 at 3:16 a.m., a person camping out near Cochran Road said she heard coyotes nearby and called police, who checked it out, not seeing any animals.
May 30 at 9:07 a.m., a slow-moving car was seen driving around, but no other adequate descriptors were reported.
May 30 at 12:35 p.m., a person saw a woman who appeared to be passed out in her car at Northgate Plaza, and tapped on the window, rousing the woman, who said she was just tired, and drove away.
May 30 at 12:52 p.m., a car door opened too wide and hit another car door in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
May 30 at 7:02 p.m., several hypodermic needles were seen scattered on Laporte Road, and police safely got rid of them.
May 31 at 7:31 p.m., a juvenile was seen shooting a BB gun at vehicles on Houle Avenue. Police talked to the vehicle owners and the kid’s parents about the deed.
May 31 at 8:02 p.m., someone found a busted cash box/safe near Oxbow Riverfront Park.
June 1 at 11:28 a.m., police served a no-trespass notice on a man who had erected a tent off of Bridge Street.
June 1 at 12:52 p.m., a blue car was reported passing cars on Route 15 headed from Wolcott to Morristown. Police pulled over the driver, who said she had passed a car, but only because it was going 40 in a 50 zone.
June 1 at 5:44 p.m., someone was spotted on top of the Morrisville Water and Light building on Cady’s Falls Road, but that someone was gone when police went to check it out.
June 2 at 12:29 a.m., someone was egging cars on Randolph Road.
June 2 at 2:36 a.m., a person standing on the edge of the bypass was given a ride home by police.
June 2 at 11:22 a.m., police served a village man a temporary restraining order.
June 2 at 11:56 a.m., police went to Copley Hospital to serve a patient, Jamie Bocash, 41, of Hardwick, for three active arrest warrants. Bocash had gotten in a crash, so police knew where to find him.
June 2 at 2:25 p.m., police gave a woman a ride away from a home where there were reports of a domestic dispute.
June 2 at 3:03 p.m., a driver along Stagecoach Road said his car was hit by a stone launched from a weed whacker.
June 2 at 3:07 p.m., someone reported an overly intoxicated woman, but police saw her later and she seemed sober.
June 2 at 3:31 p.m., a dog was spotted left in a car under duress in the Lost Nation parking lot, but the car and dog were gone when police arrived.
June 2 at 5:29 p.m., no one was seriously injured when a truck rear-ended a car on Laporte Road, but it did shut down the road for about 15 minutes while police got things cleaned up.
June 3 at 6:10 a.m., police assisted the fire department with a porch fire on Park Street. No one was injured and property damage was limited to one corner of the porch.
June 3 at 9:59 a.m., no one was injured in a Northgate Plaza parking lot fender bender.
June 3 at 5:10 p.m., while performing a welfare check, police discovered a person at the property, Nichole Wright, 37, of Winooski, had a warrant out for her arrest. Police cited her on the charge.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
