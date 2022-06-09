Total reported incidents: 128
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 16
May 27 at 1:21 a.m., someone called police to say they got locked out of their hotel room.
May 27 at 9:10 a.m., a temporary restraining order was issued to someone on Upper Main Street.
May 27 at 12:10 p.m., a tractor trailer truck was parked partly in the middle of Golf Course Road.
May 27 at 1:38 p.m., a person who regularly sings and plays music on Portland Street was too loud for someone’s ears, so she turned down the tunes.
May 27 at 2:20 p.m., police escorted Peoples Academy students on a planned walkout remembering George Floyd, and kept an eye out for reported students from rival schools who were out to cause trouble for the demonstrators.
May 27 at 3:03 p.m., no one was injured in a minor fender bender in the Cumberland Farms parking lot.
May 27 at 3:38 p.m., someone reported seeing a gray van with a kid hanging out of it driving around Copley Avenue and Park Street.
May 27 at 4:08 p.m., a person known to police was trespassed from Morrisville Beverage.
May 27 at 4:24 p.m., police stood by as a person grabbed their belongings from their former apartment.
May 27 at 8:08 p.m., someone complained about a barking dog on Beacon Hill.
May 28 at 12:11 a.m., a van was parked in the middle of the road on Washington Highway, and the driver told police he was chasing after his cat, which had escaped.
May 28 at 6:02 a.m., horses that escaped their pasture on Stagecoach Road were wrangled back by their owner.
May 28 at 1:50 p.m., some people were yelling at each other in the middle of Brooklyn Street.
May 28 at 3:31 p.m., some other people were yelling at each other on Portland Street.
May 28 at 7:23 p.m., a man told police that two homeless people harass him every time they walk by him, but police said there’s no indication of criminal behavior.
May 28 at 10 p.m., a First Street resident said he saw, through his security camera video, someone walk up to his door and stick his eye to the camera lens.
May 29 at 4:19 a.m., someone on Second Street thought they saw a person breaking into a trailer, but it was just the owner, walking around with a flashlight because the power was out.
May 29 at 2:48 p.m., police arrested Andrew Lemieux, 34, of Newport Town, for petit larceny from a motor vehicle, after he allegedly stole something from a car on Bridge Street. Police suspect Lemieux of other car break-ins on Bridge and Upper Main streets earlier that morning but are still investigating.
May 29 at 4:10 p.m., police arrested James Russell, 38, no address given, for receiving or possessing stolen property, in this case a vehicle on Portland Street.
May 29 at 4:22 p.m., police mediated a long running property line dispute among neighbors.
May 29 at 4:50 p.m., a white Shih Tzu ran away from home near Congress, but was later found.
May 29 at 5:53 p.m., police arrested Allie Duda, 35, no address given, on an active in-state warrant, after encountering her on Bridge Street.
May 29 at 8:03 p.m., police pulled over a car driving along Brooklyn Street with its rear doors open, which is a civil offense.
May 29 at 8:52 p.m., a Labrador dog ran away from home near Hutchins Street but was later found and returned home.
May 29 at 10:41 p.m., a person reported as screaming for help on Lower Main Street was not in peril but was having an argument with her boyfriend.
May 30 at 12:18 a.m., more screams were reported near the post office.
May 30 at 12:46 a.m., a person was reportedly rummaging through a car parked on Feline Loop.
May 30 at 2:27 a.m., police told a suspicious person to stay away from a residence where he was not welcome.
May 30 at 3:58 a.m., two people were having a loud argument over personal property on Stagecoach Road.
May 30 at 8:11 a.m., a gray Fisher bicycle with a blue stripe was reported missing from an Upper Main Street home.
May 30 at 12:11 p.m., no one was seriously injured in a two-car crash at the intersection of Bridge Street and the bypass, but both vehicles were pretty banged up.
May 30 at 5:55 p.m., some youths were reported riding their all-terrain vehicles in a hay field, causing damage.
May 30 at 9:27 p.m., a brown truck was blocking the driveway between 84 and 92 Lower Main Street, but since it isn’t a public driveway, there was nothing police could do about it.
May 31 at 6:39 a.m., police again arrested Andrew Lemieux, this time for unlawful mischief and possession of burglary tools, after he allegedly tried to break into the vending machine at the Manosh car wash. This time, Lemieux was transported to jail.
May 31 at 7:55 a.m., a window was broken at the Northgate Plaza Union Bank branch, but there was no evidence to indicate what happened, police say.
May 31 at 12:23 p.m., a suspicious man was reportedly walking up and down Elmore Road.
May 31 at 2:58 p.m., police assisted the Department for Children and Families.
May 31 at 3:10 p.m., a man was allegedly making online threats against a female, who was referred to the temporary restraining order hotline.
May 31 at 4:32 p.m., police refereed a landlord/tenant dispute.
May 31 at 4:58 p.m., a gray Toyota was reported swerving on Stagecoach Road, but police were caught up with the previous call.
May 31 at 8:13 p.m., there was a dog parked in a car on Portland Street, which police say shouldn’t happen this time of year. Luckily, the ambient temperature was only 65 and overcast.
May 31 at 10:42 p.m., police responded to a suspicious vehicle at the cemetery on Washington Highway, where the car owner said he was just hanging out and smoking.
June 1 at 9:36 a.m., someone reported losing a camouflage wallet and, as of press time, it hadn’t been found, perhaps because it’s camouflaged.
June 1 at 7:32 p.m., a person yelling her way around Route 15 was given a ride somewhere.
June 1 at 11:43 p.m., police gave a woman a ride to the gas station to get fuel from her broken down car.
June 2 at 4:07 p.m., no-one was injured when one car T-boned another at the corner of Bridge Street and the bypass.
June 2 at 6:51 p.m., police trespassed another person from MoBev.
June 2 at 8:45 p.m., police told a bunch of people camping on B Street that they aren’t allowed there because it’s village property.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
