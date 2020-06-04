Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 97
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 0
Traffic warnings: 2
Alarms: 2
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 3
Traffic detail: 5
May 22 at 12:47 p.m., a woman reported a man in a parked vehicle was videotaping her and her children at Oxbow Riverfront Park. An officer found no man and no vehicle.
May 22 at 2:19 p.m., a person who was no longer employed at a business wanted to know how to get his or her belongings back. The person was able to work it out with the employer.
May 22 at 2:26 p.m., police are investigating theft of tools on Winter Street.
May 22 at 6:59 p.m., a custody dispute was referred to family court.
May 22 at 7:41 p.m., a 1st Street resident called police about an intoxicated man at that locale, then called later to say police intervention was no longer needed.
May 23 at 3:32 a.m., police received the first of several calls over the next few days about a man cashing welfare checks meant for a woman living in town.
May 23 at 10:49 a.m., a person reported trespassing off River Ridge Road was just picking fiddleheads and had left before police arrived.
May 23 at 11:26 a.m., a Union Street resident reported hearing neighbors screaming about “beating a child’s butt”; there had been a loud exchange next door, but everyone was gone when police stopped by.
May 23 at 3:20 p.m., a report of a broken-down vehicle on Route 100 may have turned into a case of driving under the influence. Police are awaiting the toxicology report.
May 23 at 7:14 p.m., an argument between a manager and employee at Morrisville Beverage ended when the employee quit. Management called police to make sure he didn’t come back.
May 23 at 8:05 p.m., a 1st Street resident acknowledged arguing with his girlfriend, but they’d already agreed to part ways for the night before police arrived.
May 23 at 8:24 p.m., a 1st Street resident reported a large amount of money missing from her ATM account; police referred the matter to her bank.
May 23 at 11:48 p.m., a man thought his 16-year-old daughter was staying with a 19-year-old man at the Sunset Motor Inn, but the man was alone in his room.
May 24 at 12:59 p.m., an Elmore Street resident asked if it was OK to fire off a rifle a few times to scare off a bear in his driveway. Police said no; so many houses were nearby that there was no safe direction to shoot.
May 24 at 3:52 p.m., police are investigating a possible case of home-improvement fraud.
May 24 at 5:31 p.m., officers participated in one of the final birthday parades of the month on Cochran Road.
May 24 at 9:03 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a fire just off Goeltz Road.
May 24 at 11:17 p.m., Bridge Street residents reported someone arguing and yelling outside. Police discovered the commotion was caused by a person screaming into his headset while playing Call of Duty.
May 25 at 2 a.m., a driver believed to be intoxicated may have struck the Sunset Motor Inn with his vehicle. Police are investigating.
May 25 at 5:07 a.m., police informed the owners of a horse that it was running loose on Randolph Road. The horse was later back inside the corral.
May 25 at 8:29 a.m., a landlord-tenant dispute over trash at a Cadys Falls Road residence was later resolved.
May 25 at 11:34 a.m., police received another report that a man was cashing in someone else’s welfare checks.
May 25 at 1:07 p.m., passersby reported two people arguing at Morrisville Water & Light. The two adults told police they were yelling at their kids, not arguing, and left in separate vehicles.
May 25 at 2:56 p.m., the fire just off Goeltz Road flared up again, requiring a second response by firefighters and police.
May 25 at 3:14 p.m., someone threw something flammable into the mulch in front of NAPA Auto Parts, lighting the mulch on fire. People quickly doused the flames before police arrived.
May 25 at 7:40 p.m., other drivers reported a blue Suburban all over Route 100. Police tracked it down and found the driver was having a diabetic emergency, then called Morristown Emergency Medical Services to assist.
May 25 at 9:15 p.m., a fireworks display off Route 100 drew the attention of police, who explained a permit was needed. Police are still looking into the matter.
May 25 at 10:57 p.m., a person shot themselves accidentally in the leg with a handgun at a Route 100 residence in Morristown. A concerned person informed the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, and the wounded person was tracked down and checked out at Copley Hospital.
May 26 at 3:06 p.m., police and staff at Tractor Supply Inc. weren’t sure what a woman stole from that store, but they know she took something, so she was later served with a no-trespass order.
May 26 at 3:22 p.m., it wasn’t too hot for a dog inside a parked vehicle on Brooklyn Street, an officer found. The dog sat happily between its two humans in the front seat as they drove away.
May 26 at 8:44 p.m., a person near the sewer plant wasn’t doing anything suspicious, just picking fiddleheads by headlamp light.
May 26 at 11:03 p.m., an officer checked on two people in the Cumberland Farms parking lot; they were store employees who had just finished closing up shop for the night.
May 27 at 7:02 a.m., a woman living on Colonial Manor Road said her tires were slashed; police are looking for the person they believe responsible.
May 27 at 8:21 a.m., Morristown officers held a driver thought to have hit some guardrails in Hyde Park until sheriff’s deputies arrived.
May 27 at 11:22 p.m., state troopers had been called to a shooting in Chittenden County, so Morristown officers handled a car crash on Route 12 in Elmore.
May 27 at 12:12 p.m., two-car crash just outside a construction zone on Route 100; initial reports of a severe injury were downgraded to slightly injured.
May 27 at 5:24 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Bridge Street.
May 27 at 6:14 p.m., neighbors told police a woman driver appeared to have hit something and popped some tires on Fenimore Street.
May 27 at 8:23 p.m., whoever hit a mailbox near the intersection of Walton and Morristown Corners roads didn’t stop to report the wreckage.
May 27 at 9:47 p.m., police headed to a Randolph Road residence to check on the well-being of someone there, but a nurse was already attending to the person.
May 27 at 9:50 p.m., another no-permit fireworks display, this time on Mountain View Meadows Drive, was causing unrest among horses living nearby. Police told the people setting off the fireworks they needed a permit.
May 28 at 1:44 p.m., the same woman got into another driving-related snafu on Fenimore Street.
May 28 at 3:20 p.m., a man was allegedly driving drunk up Route 100 from Stowe to Morristown, but police couldn’t locate the vehicle based on the description they were given.
May 28 at 5:22 p.m., after investigating several reports that a man was cashing someone else’s welfare checks, police charged Levi Griswold, 28, of Jeffersonville with violating an abuse prevention order. According to police, Griswold sometimes goes by the name Levi Domina.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.